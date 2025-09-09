Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Brandon Sproat, Brad Keller, and Andrew Benintendi

We are officially in the fantasy baseball championship push.

While the rest of your leaguemates are focused on their fantasy football waiver wires, paying a little extra attention to some recent activity around the majors can help you find the necessary edge to putting the finishing touches on a winning season.

Most waiver wires have been picked over though and it’s difficult to find impact players readily available in most leagues at this point in the season.

Fear not, because there are still a handful of available players that have the chance to be difference makers that help push us towards glory.

Here are three players that are under 40% rostered on Yahoo leagues that you should strongly consider adding.

Brandon Sproat, SP Mets

(20% Rostered on Yahoo)

Sproat debuted for the Mets on Sunday against the Reds and struck out seven batters over six innings, walked four, and allowed three earned runs. The walks were a bit worrisome, but Sproat seemed content to give hitters a free pass rather than something to hit.

All of that damage came in that sixth inning too after he held Cincinnati hit-less over the first 5 1/3 frames.

Then, they smacked three straight hits that brought home all three of their runs. Sproat did well to strike out the following two hitters to stop the bleeding and leave his first start on a high-note.

Still, this was an excellent debut and he joins other impressive Mets’ rookies Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong to form a trio that’s reestablished some confidence in their rotation.

Yet, Sproat’s call-up was met with much less fanfare than that of the other two. That’s probably because after peaking as a top-40 prospect this winter, he scuffled to a 5.95 ERA through his first 15 starts at Triple-A this season.

It was a mess down there too. He leaned too hard onto his sinker and sweeper which left him susceptible against left-handed batters. They had a .336/.430/.516 slash line against him to that point and he didn’t have any solutions.

That is, until he rediscovered consistency with his changeup and curveball.

Sproat leaned on those two pitches when he was a younger prospect and during college at Florida. His feel for multiple secondaries is one of the things that made him such an intriguing prospect early on. Then, as he developed his sweeper after arriving in the Mets’ organization, something changed and he no longer mixed up his repertoire as much.

Those pitches came back in a big way this June though and everything changed.

He immediately ripped off a 23 inning scoreless streak and that lefty slash line fell to .135/.247/.216 over his final 11 appearances in Triple-A. He once again looked like one of the best pitchers in the upper minors.

Brandon Sproat since June 25th:



59 IP / 2.44 ERA / 29.9 K% / 8.9 BB%



-Stopped throwing sinker & sweeper to lefties

- Replaced with changeups and curves

- Finally found consistency with those two

- Fastball sits 96-97 MPH



Another SP that could hit the ground running

If you want to read in a little bit deeper on the importance of Sproat’s curveball specifically, Aidan Lippencott’s thread right here is fantastic.

Brandon Sproat has made some exciting changes in Triple-A, resulting in 18 straight scoreless innings since his 6/28 start.



🧵 It's all about complementary pitches & attacking lefties:

He brought that curveball with him to the majors and it helped deliver his first big league strikeout.

Brandon Sproat's 1st MLB K pic.twitter.com/9JslnpZOcN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 7, 2025

What a gorgeous back-door hook. Overall, Sproat’s sweeper accounted for nearly half of his total pitches and all of his swings-and-misses.

If anything will hold him back right now, it will be the inability of his fastballs to generate whiffs. With that, he has impressive feel for both of those breaking balls for a rookie and will be a tough at-bat for hitters from either side of the plate.

On top of all that, he’s scheduled to face the injury-riddled Rangers, Nationals, and Marlins to close out the season. That alone makes him an intriguing option off the waiver wire.

Brad Keller, RP Cubs

(22% Rostered on Yahoo)

Cubs’ closer Daniel Palencia left his appearance on Sunday with shoulder discomfort and has since been placed on the injured list with a strain . That opened the door for Keller to step in as Chicago’s closer for what could be the rest of the regular season.

The former starter has been incredible out of the bullpen full-time this season with a 2.17 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and hasn’t allowed an earned run since before the All-Star break.

Moving to relief has helped him add some serious velocity. For his career, Keller’s fastball sat around 93-95 mph. This season, it’s above 97 mph with over two more inches of induced vertical break.

That pitch has never had a good shape, but now it’s much better and the added velocity has covered up the remaining deficiencies.

Every other pitch has ticked up as well. His changeup is coming in four miles per hour harder and nearly two more inches of arm-side run. It’s become his second-most thrown pitch against lefties and they have a 43.1% whiff rate against it.

The development of his sweeper is another huge reason for his success. Only introduced in 2023 and used just 6% of the time last season, it’s become his go-to breaking ball against righties and has a 49.1% whiff rate against them.

Outside of one rough appearance, Brad Keller had a strong month of July for the @Cubs with 7 scoreless outings out of 9. His sweeper was our RP Pitch of the Month pic.twitter.com/enavy3uCFo — Baseball Prospectus (@baseballpro) August 4, 2025

Like everything else, he’s throwing it much harder and now at 86 mph, is in the 88th percentile of sweeper velocity among all qualified pitchers.

Great stuff and an opportunity to close full-time on a good team can make Keller an impact reliever over these final few weeks.

Andrew Benintendi, OF White Sox

(7% Rostered on Yahoo)

Something strange has happened with Benintendi in each of the last two seasons: he swings a pool noodle in the first half before catching fire after the All-Star break.

Last year, he dragged his feet to a .568 OPS in the first half and could barely keep his batting average over the Mendoza line. He was rightfully nowhere close to fantasy managers’ radars.

Then, his 13 home runs were tied for 14th-most in the league across the second half and his .830 OPS was a huge boost to anyone who noticed this turnaround happening.

Oddly enough, the same trend has appeared this season. While not as stark, Benintendi’s .233/.297/.429 slash line in the first half has bumped up to .269/.335/.442 after the break. That’s a useful player in deep leagues.

Plenty of value can be found in these steady yet unspectacular players this time of year who play every single day and produce enough to be better than league average. Plug and play Benintendi if you need help in an outfield spot.

