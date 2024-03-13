Basketball Pickups: Don’t overlook Jock Landale

Tuesday’s game against San Antonio was the first for the Rockets since starter center Alperen Sengun went down with a severe right leg injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win in Sacramento. It was reported that he had been diagnosed with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain while avoiding any structural damage to his knee, which was great news for Houston. However, Sengun will miss “several weeks,” which makes it highly unlikely he will play again this season.

How would Houston account for Sengun’s absence? For Tuesday’s game, Rockets coach Ime Udoka decided to start rookie Amen Thompson (44% rostered, Yahoo), with Jabari Smith Jr. starting opposite Victor Wembanyama. Thompson played 23 minutes, accounting for six points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. While he did not miss a shot, going 2-of-2 from the field and the foul line isn’t going to cut it, especially when the production in other categories is minimal.

While Thompson was the popular streamer, especially with Cam Whitmore (knee) also sidelined, Jock Landale (23%) should not be ignored. He played 26 minutes off the bench, tallying 11 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer. Houston doesn’t have another big who has played rotation minutes, so Landale experiencing an increase in minutes is expected, even if he continues to come off the bench. Houston finishes Week 20 with games against Washington and Cleveland, and Landale’s presence will be required for the latter. As for the Wizards? Based on what happened to them in Memphis on Tuesday, that could be a game where Landale and Smith feast.

Let’s look at a few of Tuesday’s top pickups, including one who had the best game of his NBA career.

GG Jackson (30%) and Jake LaRavia (20%)

The Grizzlies led by 25 at halftime of their win over the Wizards, who became the first team eliminated from postseason contention on Monday. Two players who performed well were Jackson and LaRavia, who combined to score 35 points off the bench. Jackson finished with 19 points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, and one 3-pointer. While he had a bad night from three, going 1-of-7, and committed three turnovers, Jackson is a player whom fantasy managers rely on for points. LaRavia, who has offered higher value than Jackson in recent weeks, put up 16 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one 3-pointer in 24 minutes. Despite coming off the bench, they’ll play consistent minutes down the stretch, so there’s value in holding onto Jackson or LaRavia.

Corey Kispert (23%)

Kispert is ranked outside the top 200 in 9-cat formats, but he’s worth streaming when moved into the starting lineup. Shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from the foul line, Kispert finished with 22 points, two rebounds, one steal, and five 3-pointers. He is primarily a points and 3-pointers option, so managers in category leagues needing a boost in those categories should consider Kispert, especially with Washington going small due to Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes currently sidelined.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7%)

Alexander-Walker came off the bench on Tuesday, as Kyle Anderson was active for the Timberwolves’ matchup with the Clippers. NAW still played 28 minutes and had himself a night, tallying 28 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block, and five 3-pointers. Nights like this have not been commonplace for Alexander-Walker, but injuries to Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert make him a more impactful option in deep fantasy leagues. Since Naz Reid is already rostered in many Yahoo leagues, Alexander-Walker represents a solid secondary option.

Sam Hauser (5%) and Luke Kornet (3%)

Shorthanded for the second straight night, the Celtics inserted Hauser and Kornet into the starting lineup. The former hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers. As for Kornet, he recorded a line of 12 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one blocked shot. With Jaylen Brown and Al Horford expected to be available for Thursday’s game against the Suns, neither Hauser nor Kornet can get the minutes needed to impact fantasy basketball.

Trey Jemison (< 1%)

With Jaren Jackson Jr. ruled out, Jemison was made active for Tuesday’s game against the Wizards and immediately thrust into the starting lineup. Jemison repaid Taylor Jenkins with the best game of his NBA career, tallying 24 points, six rebounds, and two blocked shots. Jemison’s value always hinges on Jackson’s availability, and he made the most of his opportunity against the Wizards. With Memphis hosting Charlotte on Wednesday, he’ll be worth a look if Jackson remains sidelined.