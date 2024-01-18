Basketball Pickups: Gary Trent Jr. thrives in spot start

Wednesday night in the NBA is always a busy one, but even before the games started, it was a busy day. The Indiana Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam in a package that included Bruce Brown and three first-round picks. While there isn’t a long-term beneficiary from this trade that is on the waiver wire, there is a short-term winner. Gary Trent Jr. (30% rostered in Yahoo leagues) moved into the starting lineup against Miami and set new season-highs with 28 points and eight 3-pointers. It will likely take at least another day before the players join their new teams, which means that Brown won’t be in the lineup on Thursday, which is the second night of a back-to-back. Brown may end up being the fifth starter in place of Siakam, but Trent Jr. should start until the new guys join the team. That may only be for Thursday’s game against the Bulls, but we may luck into another start on Saturday in New York.

Trent Jr. should be the priority for Thursday, but here are some other players that are worth considering for a roster spot.

Wendell Carter Jr.- 50%

WCJ isn’t as widely available as most players on this list, but he should be picked up if he was dropped in your league. He has played well in his last two games and appears to be fully healthy. He played 19 minutes in his first game back, but he was able to log 24 minutes on Wednesday, which was an even split with Goga Bitadze. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if Carter Jr. took back over as the starting center very, very soon.

Dominick Barlow- 1%

Victor Wembanyama said that he plans to sit out against Charlotte on Friday and play against the Wizards on Saturday. Barlow started at center the last time Wemby was out, and he posted a 5/6/3/1/1 line in 22 minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili posted an 8/8/1/1/2 line in 18 minutes in that game, but Barlow should start and is the safer option. However, he is really only worth considering in deeper leagues, since there are eight games being played on Friday.

Georges Niang- 2%

Niang had a historic performance on Wednesday and finished with 33 points on 13-of-14 shooting. That was a new career-high for scoring, but this type of performance isn’t something that will be replicated. However, he has provided top-100 value over the past two weeks. He was playing well even before this big game, and he can provide a legitimate boost in 3-pointers.

Marvin Bagley III- 10%

Daniel Gafford (concussion) has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game, which could force Bagley to start in his first game with the Wizards. In 14 starts for Detroit this season, he averaged 14.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. He isn’t an appealing talent, but the opportunity is too good to pass up.

Miles McBride- 9%

Jalen Brunson (calf) was able to play on Wednesday after a two-game absence. However, they play the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, and if Brunson has to sit, McBride would likely return to the starting unit. He has averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.0 block and 4.0 triples in his two starts this season. Keep an eye on the injury report for Brunson’s official status.

GG Jackson- 34%

There are only five games on Thursday, and the Grizzlies play in one of them. Jackson has been spectacular in their last two games and should continue to play a large role on a light day. He has played well enough to deserve a stream, and the lack of other games on Thursday make him even more appealing.