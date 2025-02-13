Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Donovan Clingan has a career night

The seventh overall pick in last summer’s draft, Portland Trail Blazers rookie center Donovan Clingan (26% rostered, Yahoo) has dealt with a crowded rotation for most of this season. And when neither Deandre Ayton nor Robert Williams was moved before the trade deadline, there was even more significant concern among fantasy managers who hoped to see Clingan flourish during the “silly season.” Well, Ayton suffered a calf strain that will keep him out for at least four weeks, and Williams was not available for Wednesday’s game in Denver due to a knee injury.

That left Clingan to hold down the fort against three-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic. And the rookie held his own in Portland’s 132-121 defeat. In 31 minutes, Clingan accounted for 17 points (7-of-12 FGs, 3-of-5 FTs), 20 rebounds, two assists, and three blocked shots. The 20 boards are a career-high, and this was also his first game with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Clingan will be most valuable in the field goal percentage, rebound, and blocked shot categories, but the most important thing for him is to get consistent minutes. Unfortunately, it took injuries to open things up for “Cling Kong,” but the time is now for the 7-foot-2 rookie. Let’s look at a few more top pickups from Wednesday’s loaded slate, beginning with one of Clingan’s college teammates.

PG/SG Stephon Castle (33%), San Antonio Spurs

De’Aaron Fox’s arrival in San Antonio may have concerned some Castle managers, especially since the rookie was bumped out of the starting lineup. However, in the five games the Spurs have played since acquiring their expected point guard of the future, Castle has provided added value off the bench. The rookie has been a seventh-round player in eight-cat formats, and he finished Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics with 20 points (7-of-16 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two three-pointers in 24 minutes. Trailing Golden State by two games in the loss column for the final play-in spot in the West, San Antonio is still in the mix heading into the All-Star break. And, based on his recent play, Castle doesn’t need the Spurs to pull the plug to add fantasy value.

SG/SF Max Christie (31%), Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have been hit hard by injuries recently, leading to Christie making his first start since being included in the Anthony Davis trade. Kyrie Irving was the star of Wednesday’s win over the Warriors, but Christie also played well. In 39 minutes, he accounted for 17 points (6-of-12 FGs, 4-of-4 FTs), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one three-pointer. With Davis expected to miss multiple weeks with a strained groin, the Mavericks will need offense from players other than Irving and Klay Thompson. Christie is capable, having scored 15 points or more in all five games he’s played since being traded.

SG/SF Keon Ellis (19%), Sacramento Kings

Sacramento’s decision to trade Fox and include Jordan McLaughlin in the same deal left the team without a point guard. Malik Monk has filled the void admirably, but the exits also freed up additional opportunities for Ellis. Providing sixth-round value in eight-cat formats since the trade, he finished Wednesday’s win over the Pelicans with 27 points (10-of-14 FGs), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, two blocks, and seven three-pointers. The last time he made that many triples in a game was on November 18, when Ellis hit a career-high nine against the Hawks. The Kings face the Hawks again on Thursday before the All-Star break. We’re not expecting Ellis to duplicate Wednesday’s performance, but he’s worth a roll of the dice on a five-game night.

PG/SG Bub Carrington (19%), Washington Wizards

Carrington played well in Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Pacers, a game the Wizards controlled for most of the first three quarters. He played 45 of a possible 53 minutes, finishing with 18 points (6-of-11 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block, and four three-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon injured his left leg during the fourth quarter and did not return, but there’s the question of how much Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart will play after the All-Star break. The Wizards have done a good job of letting their youngsters learn on the job, and that should continue to be the case, even with those veterans in the fold. Carrington is one rookie who will have added value during the “silly season.”

PF/C Precious Achiuwa (16%), New York Knicks

The Knicks have been without OG Anunoby (toe) for the last five games, with Achiuwa being Tom Thibodeau’s choice to fill the void in the starting lineup. He had a big night in Wednesday’s overtime win over the Hawks, producing a line of 26 points (12-of-16 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocked shots in 42 minutes. In his five starts, Achiuwa has provided top-100 value in eight-cat formats. Whether or not Achiuwa will have streaming value after the All-Star break depends on Anunoby’s availability; if OG remains out, add Precious.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (16%) and SF/PF Georges Niang (7%), Atlanta Hawks

On the other side of that overtime thriller were LeVert and Niang, who have both been solid since being traded to the Hawks by Cleveland. A top-75 player since the deal, Niang finished Wednesday’s defeat with 21 points (8-of-16 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), four rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks, and four three-pointers in 34 points. As for LeVert, who’s ranked just outside the top 100 in eight-cat formats, he recorded a line of 20 points (8-of-13 FGs, 2-of-4 FTs), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and two three-pointers in 35 minutes. With Jalen Johnson done for the season and Larry Nance Jr. out for at least six weeks, there’s ample room for Niang and LeVert to contribute consistently.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (15%), Philadelphia 76ers

With Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid out due to injury, the 76ers needed others to step up on Wednesday. Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. answered the call, and the latter is already rostered in over 50% of Yahoo leagues. That isn’t the case for Grimes, who started and finished the loss to the Nets with 30 points (10-of-18 FGs, 6-of-9 FTs), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block, and four three-pointers in 36 minutes. He’s reached double figures in all four games since being traded from Dallas to Philadelphia. There’s room for Grimes’ offensive production, especially if Embiid has to miss more time.

PG/SG/SF Gary Trent Jr. (14%), Milwaukee Bucks

On Wednesday, the Bucks were without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, meaning more shots were available to those healthy enough to play. Trent took advantage, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. He finished Milwaukee’s win over Minnesota with 21 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal, and three three-pointers in 29 minutes. The value outside the points and three-pointers was limited, but this was a prime spot to stream Trent, and those who did were rewarded.

PF Obi Toppin (6%), Indiana Pacers

The Pacers remained without Myles Turner (neck) for Wednesday’s game against Washington. While Thomas Bryant (12%) did tally 11 rebounds and five assists, Toppin came up huge for fantasy managers. In 33 minutes off the bench, he finished the overtime victory with 31 points (11-of-19 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block, and six three-pointers. A double-digit scorer in five of his last seven games, Toppin established season-highs in points and rebounds, and the six triples matched his career high. As with Bryant, whether or not he’ll have fantasy value immediately out of the All-Star break depends on Turner’s availability.

