Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Payton Pritchard goes off...again

Given all that the Boston Celtics franchise has achieved in its history, it’s rare that one player does something that had never been done, much less two. That happened on Wednesday, as Payton Pritchard (49 percent rostered, Yahoo!) and Derrick White combined for one of the most incredible performances in Celtics history.

Tonight, Payton Pritchard (10) and Derrick White (9) combined for the MOST THREES in a single game (19) in NBA history!



Legendary night for the Celtics duo. https://t.co/KwmhNGrXSa pic.twitter.com/9e4WXnCoGv — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 6, 2025

Both players surpassed 40 points, becoming the first teammates to score 40 or more in the same game in Celtics history. They also became the first teammates in NBA history to record their first 40-point games on the same night, and the 19 three-pointers were also a league record. While White’s stat line (41/3/2/3/1 with nine three-pointers) was nothing to scoff at, he’s already rostered in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues. That isn’t the case for Pritchard, who likely strengthened his case for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Shooting 14-of-20 from the field, Pritchard tallied 43 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and 10 three-pointers (on 16 attempts) in 43 minutes. The absences of Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis opened up minutes and scoring opportunities for the Celtics guard, and he took full advantage. While the race for the top seed in the East isn’t over, the Celtics trail Cleveland by eight games with 20 left to play. With the priority in Beantown likely to be ensuring the team’s stars are healthy for the postseason, there will likely be more nights like Wednesday when Prichard is given free rein offensively. And that may be enough to push some fantasy managers into the winner’s circle.

Below are a few more low-rostered (below 50 percent) players who deserve a look after Wednesday’s action.

SG/SF Shaedon Sharpe (49%), Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe also had a good night in Boston, accounting for 25 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and three three-pointers in 40 minutes. While the assists and defensive production have been limited on most nights, Sharpe is in a position where he can have increased value during the fantasy playoffs. Jerami Grant has been out with a knee injury, and Deni Avdija re-injured his left quad during the first half of Wednesday’s game and did not return.

PF/C Alexandre Sarr (43%), Washington Wizards

As expected, Wednesday’s matchup between the Wizards and Jazz was wild, with the home team winning a three-point thriller. Sarr was quite efficient, shooting 8-of-12 from the field and only committing one turnover. The second overall pick in last summer’s draft finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, two blocks and two three-pointers. Nights like this have not been the norm for Sarr, but he’s been a consistent starter and will hold onto that role for the rest of the season, provided he stays healthy.

PG/SG Dennis Schroder (33%), Detroit Pistons

Maybe Schroder can provide reliable fantasy value as Cade Cunningham’s backup. Over the past week, he has been an 11th-round player in nine-cat formats. That isn’t elite value, but it can be helpful in deep leagues where there’s a need for a backup point guard who will also see some time alongside the starter. Schroder finished Wednesday’s loss to the Clippers with 21 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five three-pointers. However, it should be noted that this was Schroder’s second double-digit scoring effort since joining the Pistons, so “buyer beware.”

SG/SF Aaron Wiggins (26%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Wiggins has been a top 100 player in nine-cat formats since the All-Star break and close to a top 50 player since February 1. He finished Wednesday’s win over the Grizzlies with 16 points, one rebound, three assists, one steal and three three-pointers in 30 minutes. Cason Wallace may have been the choice to replace the injured Chet Holmgren in the starting lineup, but Wiggins provides a higher offensive ceiling.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (26%), Utah Jazz

Given the injury report shenanigans in Salt Lake City, fantasy managers should pick up Filipowski and hold onto him for the rest of the season. As has been the case at various points this season, the Jazz did not need a back-to-back to sit their veterans on Wednesday. As a result, Filipowski started and finished the loss to the Wizards with 23 points, 13 rebounds, one block and one three-pointer. Isaiah Collier (36 percent), Brice Sensabaugh (seven percent) and even Johnny Juzang (less than one percent) are all worth a look in the aftermath of Wednesday’s action, especially with the Jazz playing four games in weeks 19 and 20.

SG/SF Naji Marshall (26%), Dallas Mavericks

Spencer Dinwiddie (31 percent) is Kyrie Irving’s replacement in the starting lineup, but PJ Washington’s replacement shined in the Mavericks’ 30-point loss to the Bucks. Marshall tallied 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two three-pointers, shooting 10-of-18 from the field. And with the recent talk regarding Anthony Davis’ availability for the rest of the season, now would be a good time to add Marshall if he’s sitting on your league’s waiver wire.

SG/SF Keon Ellis (21%), Sacramento Kings

Ellis started Wednesday’s loss to the Nuggets with Malik Monk (toe) out injured. While he only scored 11 points, Ellis logged 39 minutes and finished with a complete stat line (11/7/3/2/2 with one three-pointer). Even if Monk returns for Friday’s game against the Spurs, Ellis will still hold value, as Jonas Valanciunas moving into the starting lineup for the injured Domantas Sabonis weakened the Kings’ bench. Another name to be mindful of ahead of Sacramento’s final two games of Week 18 is Jake LaRavia (one percent), who recorded a 15/5/1/2 line with three three-pointers in 24 minutes.

SG/SF Duncan Robinson (15%), Miami Heat

Robinson’s fifth three-pointer of the night was waved off because he stepped out of bounds just before the release, but the Heat sharpshooter had a solid night in Cleveland. Playing 29 minutes, Robinson finished with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and four three-pointers. His value moving forward depends on the availability of Andrew Wiggins and Tyler Herro, who were both out on Wednesday. But Robinson will be worth a look if those two aren’t available for Miami’s Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Timberwolves and Bulls.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (11%), Washington Wizards

Going back to the Jazz/Wizards game, George has been in Washington’s starting lineup since January 25, with the lone exception being the February 8 loss to the Hawks that he did not play in. The rookie finished Wednesday’s win with 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers in 35 minutes. George has provided eighth-round value in eight-cat formats since the All-Star break and should retain his place in the starting lineup for the rest of the season.

SF/PF Jabari Walker (2%), Portland Trail Blazers

While Donovan Clingan (31 percent) may be the starting center with Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III out due to injury, there have been nights when Walker outperformed the rookie. Wednesday was one of those occasions, as Walker shot 6-of-6 from three and finished with 22 pints, six rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. Of course, he’s unlikely to shoot that well from three consistently, but managers in extremely deep leagues should not overlook Walker.