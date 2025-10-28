2025 NFL Trade Deadline: Breece Hall, Brian Thomas Jr. among the names to watch

The NFL’s trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 4 at 4 p.m. ET. With some teams eying a playoff push and others preparing for the future, there should be several notable trades in the next eight days. These are the biggest names who could be on the move ahead of the deadline.

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, rumors, and transactions as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars

Starting with an unlikely candidate, it’s almost impossible to imagine the Jaguars moving on from BTJ in the second year of his rookie deal after he went for over 1,300 yards from scrimmage in 2024. Almost.

The Jaguars are listening on calls for WR Brian Thomas Jr., even if a move feels highly unlikely. They’re also shopping for defense.



More trade intel: https://t.co/6oUQniX8Wc pic.twitter.com/26SsdQZtMb — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 25, 2025

BTJ has been banged up this year and hasn’t lived up to expectations. He is on pace for fewer than 900 receiving yards and is second in the NFL in drops. The Jaguars have Travis Hunter as a potential replacement and that worked in Week 7 with Hunter going for 101 yards and a touchdown on eight grabs. BTJ would likely fetch multiple first-round picks or an equivalent value on the trade market, allowing Jacksonville to replace the first-rounder they lost by moving up for Hunter. With Drake Maye fever reaching terminal velocity, the Patriots should give Jags GM James Gladstone a call. There are many ways in which trading Thomas Jr. works in theory. In practice, teams don’t move on from superstars on dirt-cheap contracts, even in the midst of the slump for that player.

Chris Olave/Rashid Shaheed, Saints

The Saints have three wide receivers who are the subject of trade rumors. Olave is the least likely of the bunch to get moved. He has one more year on his contract and is operating as the Saints’ clear No. 1 receiver. His 29 percent target share ranks ninth among all wideouts. The Saints won’t get a fair evaluation of Tyler Shough if he doesn’t have anyone to throw to. Previous reports have indicated that GM Mickey Loomis wants to sign Olave to a long-term deal.

On Loomis, he asked Alvin Kamara if he wanted to be traded. Kamara said no. And that’s the end of that, I suppose.

Rashid Shaheed, on the other hand, could be playing for a new team in a week. He is 27 years old and on the final year of his contract. The asking price will be cheaper for the team acquiring him and he is less a part of the Saints’ long-term plans. ESPN’s Adam Schefter thinks Shaheed could be on the move.

"I think that there will be a WR or two traded before the deadline..



I think Brandin Cooks or Rashid Shaheed will be moved by the Saints" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tPteYdHF8m — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2025

Brandin Cooks isn’t doing anything with the Saints but could be a role-player for a contending team.

A.J. Brown, Eagles

Let’s get this out of the way. The Eagles aren’t trading their superstar receiver. As discontent as Brown might be with the passing attack, it doesn’t make sense for a team eying their third Super Bowl appearance in four years to move on from a player of Brown’s caliber. The Eagles’ passing game is also quietly heating up. Hurts has 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air over the past month. I don’t think it’s impossible to imagine a scenario where Howie Roseman gets a haul for Brown in the offseason, but it’s not happening before the end of the year.

Jeffery Simmons, Titans

The Titans are already sellers ahead of the deadline, sending cornerback Roger McCreary to LA for a pick swap. He could be one of several defenders on the move for Tennessee. Simmons is the big ticket item on the Titans. He missed Week 8 with a hamstring issue. Before that, Simmons led all interior defenders in both PFF and ESPN’s pass-rush win-rate metrics. The Titans, however, have reportedly told teams they aren’t trading Simmons. Unless someone offers a king’s ransom, I’m inclined to believe those reports.

Fellow defenders Arden Key and Dre’Mont Jones will be of interest to contending teams. Jones has three sacks in eight games this season after signing a one-year deal with Tennessee in the offseason. Key is also an aging veteran set for free agency at the end of the year. It doesn’t make much sense for the Titans to hold onto either player.

Chig Okonkwo is the last Titan to keep an eye on. Tennessee drafted Gunnar Helm this year to eventually replace him. That may have happened in Week 8. Helm logged his second-highest route rate of the year and scored his first career touchdown. Okonkwo logged his lowest route rate of 2025.

Breece Hall, Jets

The season is already over for the 1-7 Jets. They’re all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff hunt midway through the year and their gamble on Justin Fields has failed, meaning another rebuild is on the horizon. Hall is an impending free agent and the team invested multiple draft picks in his replacement two years ago with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. The Chargers are likely to be without first-round rookie Omarion Hampton for a few more weeks at least. Hall could be a potential replacement for or a complement to Hampton. The Chiefs also desperately need an explosive running game to balance out their pass-heavy approach.

The Jets also have multiple defenders who could be on the move.

According to SNY 's Connor Hughes, there is a chance that Quinnen Williams is traded prior to the trade deadline.



"I was told by somebody very tied into this situation that the Jets are probably looking at a 2 (value wise)... There are rumblings around there that Quinnen… pic.twitter.com/743abJF6vB — Judge Baltimore (@JudgeBaltimore) October 22, 2025

Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams, and Michael Carter are all valuable pieces of their defense who could be worth more to the team as trade assets than on-field producers.

David Njoku, Browns

Talks of an Njoku trade have quieted in recent weeks, but few tight ends make more sense for a contender to target. Harold Fannin currently leads the Browns in catches (38) and (352). He ranks fifth among all rookies — of any position — in yards and leads the group in receptions. Fannin is the future of the Browns at tight end and Njoku is an impending free agent. In another lost season, the Browns are better off getting something for Njoku before they show him the door in a few months.

The Browns could also be interested in moving Jerome Ford. The fourth-year back is an impending free agent. Just like Njoku, Cleveland drafted his replacement in April with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Mark Andrews, Ravens

The Ravens had plenty of opportunities to trade Andrews in the offseason. Either no one called, or they simply didn’t pick up the phone. Either way, things change quickly in the NFL and the Ravens are now 2-5, with their playoff hopes hanging on by a thread. They still have a clear path to win the AFC North, but they might need to be perfect from here on out. If they falter, Andrews could be the first player to go. Internet rumors had the Ravens close to signing Isaiah Likely to an extension before he injured his foot during the preseason. Now, Likely and Andrews are set to hit free agency in a few months, and the Ravens will likely only keep one of them. A loss on Thursday could spur some action from Baltimore.

Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

This move seems too big to happen in the middle of the season, but the 3-5 Bengals aren’t likely to make the playoffs and their relationship with Hendrickson might be fractured beyond repair. The two sides spent the entire summer in a stalemate over his contract until he got a revised one-year deal just before the start of the season. Hendrickson is still a free agent at the end of the year, and it’s hard to imagine the Bengals having a change of heart and signing him to a long-term extension before he hits the open market. The Eagles have been linked to Hendrickson for months and their defense hasn’t played up to the elite standard it set during their Super Bowl run last year. They also pursued Micah Parsons in the offseason but struck out. This could be their second chance at the home run swing.

Jakobi Meyers, Raiders

As Sigmund Bloom points out, someone wants the Raiders to know they are asking for too much for Meyers. That at least means that calls are being made.

Someone is trying to send the Raiders a message that their asking price for Meyers in a walk year is absurd https://t.co/GtMx3GiLST — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) October 27, 2025

Meyers has said in the past month that he wants to be traded. His stance remains unchanged from the offseason when he requested a trade after he and the Raiders failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension. At 2-5, the Raiders’ season is circling the drain. They don’t have much left to play for and they do have young receivers who need more reps. A Meyers trade makes sense for all parties involved. The Steelers and Bills are both expected to be active in the receiver market at the deadline. Meyers would be one of several receivers competing for the No. 1 job in Buffalo or a complementary piece to DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh.

Backup tight end Michael Mayer is also an interesting trade target for teams looking to buy low on a well-regarded draft prospect. Mayer split reps with Austin Hooper as a rookie and was competing with Davante Adams and Meyers for targets. He didn’t post elite numbers, but a 27/304/2 receiving line isn’t half bad in a crowded pass-catching group. He has since been parked behind Brock Bowers, and that won’t change anytime soon.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

This feels like another move that is simply too big to happen, even if it makes plenty of sense. The Dolphins are considerable underdogs to make the playoffs. Miami’s playoff hopes will all but vanish with a lost to Baltimore on Thursday night. It’s more likely than not that head coach Mike McDaniel is gone by next year, and Tua Tagovailoa could be right behind him. If that’s the case, the Dolphins might want to go all in on their rebuild by shipping off Waddle.

The Dolphins won’t trade Waddle within the division to Buffalo, but they have already made one blockbuster trade with Pittsburgh this year when they swapped Jalen Ramsey for Minkah Fitzpatrick. They could make another deal with Omar Khan, who has three third-round picks and two picks in each of the next three rounds to work with. The Giants aren’t contenders right now, but they do need more weapons for Jaxson Dart. Waddle would make plenty of sense as an interim WR1 for New York until Malik Nabers returns next year. He would then go back to being one of the most valuable No. 2s in the league.

Multiple Miami defenders could be on the move as well. Pass-rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are both names to watch. Phillips has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. He is finally healthy this year and has two sacks plus a fumble recovery so far. His contract is set to expire, meaning he could be a cheap, one-year rental for a contending team. Chubb will be the more coveted EDGE in Miami, though he’s also the one less likely to move. He missed 2024 with a torn ACL but has returned to form this year with four sacks in eight games. Chubb is under contract for two more years, though the team that trades for him will likely cut him for cap purposes after the season, greatly reducing his value in the long run.

Russell Wilson, Giants

Wilson told reporters after being benched that he won’t request a trade. This late in the year, it’s hard to imagine there being much of a market for his services. Wilson went 0-3 as the Giants’ starter and only found modest success in Pittsburgh after imploding with the Broncos. If you’re a contending team, what does Wilson bring to the table outside of a low-end backup option? If you’re not a contending team, why are you buying at the trade deadline?

The only playoff hopeful squad with a serious need at quarterback is the Vikings. Carson Wentz is done for the year with a shoulder injury. J.J. McCarthy is set to return from his high-ankle sprain this week, though he struggled mightily in Weeks 1 and 2. The 4-4 Panthers will start Bryce Young once he’s healthy, though they could be in search of a QB2 upgrade over Andy Dalton. The journeyman threw for 175 scoreless yards and an interception in a 40-9 loss to Buffalo. The juggernaut Colts could also see backup quarterback as a position of need with Anthony Richardson on injured reserve. Jameis Winston, also on the Giants, could be an option for either team.

Kirk Cousins, Falcons

Cousins’ hopes of finding a new hope likely went up in flames on Sunday when he got blown out by the lowly Dolphins. He did, however, look okay, throwing for 173 scoreless yards. He protected the football with zero turnovers and one sack, largely taking the checkdowns Miami gave him and nothing more. At best, Cousins looks like a game manager at this point in his career. The Falcons have been adamant about holding onto Cousins all year despite benching him for Michael Penix in the first year of his four-year, $180 million contract. Atlanta wants the team trading for him to foot the bill on at least a chunk of the deal. A team trading for a spot-starter quarterback naturally doesn’t want to pay him the GDP of a small country. It would be a fairytale ending of sorts for Cousins to return to Minnesota, though I suspect he remains a Falcon through the deadline.

Riq Woolen, Seahawks

Once a rising star in Seattle, Wollen appears to be on his way out of town sooner rather than later. Woolen made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and led the league with six picks. He was PFF’s No. 34 graded corner. Woolen has appeared in six games this year, doesn’t have an interception, and is PFFs No. 104 graded corner.

With #Seahawks star CB Devon Witherspoon returning on Thursday, teams are monitoring Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen as a possible trade target by the deadline, sources tell The Insiders.



Woolen’s playing time has diminished, and in a contract year, teams believe he could be available. pic.twitter.com/3vYMcNw4tR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2025

He hasn’t found his footing in Mike Macdonald’s offense and a split may be best for both Seattle and Woolen. The Lions are running on fumes in their secondary because of injuries, making them an ideal landing spot for the former stud corner.