2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Brock Bowers hopes to make history as a second-year pro, Tyler Warren greets the hype against the Dolphins, and Mark Andrews looks to atone for his playoff mistakes in Buffalo.

Week 1 Tight Ends

1 Brock Bowers LV at NE 2 Trey McBride ARI at NO 3 George Kittle SF at SEA 4 Travis Kelce KC at LAC 5 Sam LaPorta DET at GB 6 T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI 7 Evan Engram DEN vs. TEN 8 David Njoku CLE vs. CIN 9 Tucker Kraft GB vs. DET 10 Mark Andrews BAL at BUF 11 Tyler Warren IND vs. MIA 12 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL 13 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL 14 Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI 15 Colston Loveland CHI vs. MIN 16 Brenton Strange JAC vs. CAR 17 Hunter Henry NE vs. LV 18 Jonnu Smith PIT at NYJ 19 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. TB 20 Zach Ertz WAS vs. NYG 21 Chig Okonkwo TEN at DEN 22 Dalton Schultz HOU at LAR 23 Pat Freiermuth PIT at NYJ 24 Mike Gesicki CIN at CLE 25 Cade Otton TB at ATL 26 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. PIT 27 Harold Fannin CLE vs. CIN 28 Juwan Johnson NO vs. ARI 29 Elijah Arroyo SEA vs. SF 30 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at JAC 31 Theo Johnson NYG at WAS 32 Noah Gray KC at LAC 33 Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN 34 Tyler Conklin LAC vs. KC 35 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. HOU 36 Noah Fant CIN at CLE

TE Notes: Brock Bowers was such a safe summer investment because even in a scenario where he regresses, he’s probably still the odds-on favorite to finish as the TE1. But his regression case is weak. If anything, he’s a positive regression candidate in the touchdowns department. … Of course, the same is true for the consensus TE2 Trey McBride. We “know” McBride won’t be held to two scores again. We also know that even if he splits the difference between his breakout 2023 and even better 2024, he’ll be posting a line somewhere in the neighborhood of 85/900/5. There’s so much to love and very little to worry about. … George Kittle’s best work always comes when the 49ers find themselves short-handed at receiver. That could be a season-long feature this year. … I’m getting “one last ride” vibes from Travis Kelce. He sounds like a player who didn’t miss a summer workout, and won’t be skipping any recovery sessions. With Rashee Rice missing the first six games of the year, Kelce could get rolling over the middle of the field and never slow down.

Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson are the platonic ideal for mid-range TE1s. Legitimate catch floor paired with strong touchdown potential in elite offenses. … Evan Engram is two years removed from catching the second most passes ever at the tight end position. Yes, he was unceremoniously cut loose by the Jaguars, but he filled a glaring need for the Broncos as an “easy button” target for young quarterback Bo Nix. I don’t think Sean Payton is going to overthink this one. … David Njoku’s efficiency took a 2024 nosedive, but he’s typically thrived whenever Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston is under center. At least until further notice, he is Flacco’s clear-cut No. 2 pass catcher. … Mark Andrews recovered from last season’s hellacious start to finish as the TE8 by average PPR points. Isaiah Likely (foot) isn’t yet around to compete for looks. At the very least, Andrews should be good for a weekly 4/50, hopefully scoring a touchdown every other game.

Against all odds, Dallas Goedert remains the Eagles’ No. 3 passing-game weapon. It stands to reason Philly’s passing volume will be back on the rise this year after last year’s unsustainable run-game efficiency. … Jake Ferguson, who was 12th in tight end receptions last season despite missing three games, isn’t going to score zero touchdowns again. A top-12 finish is plausible, and perhaps even the most likely outcome. … Where are the targets supposed to come from for Colston Loveland? I don’t know, but these are boom times for first-round tight ends. … Brenton Strange took enough of a step forward last season for the Jags to be comfortable cutting Evan Engram. His new coach, Liam Coen, provided fantasy points for every position in Tampa. Strange could easily end up crashing the top 12. … Would it really be that surprising if left for fantasy dead Pat Freiermuth ended up Aaron Rodgers’ preferred red zone target? … Dalton Schultz was just one of many boats that sank for the 2024 Texans. He still looks like a top-18 tight end on paper.

Week 1 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at PHI 2 Harrison Butker KC at LAC 3 Wil Lutz DEN vs. TEN 4 Chase McLaughlin TB at ATL 5 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. KC 6 Matt Gay WAS vs. NYG 7 Brandon McManus GB vs. DET 8 Jake Bates DET at GB 9 Evan McPherson CIN at CLE 10 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL 11 Tyler Bass BUF vs. BAL 12 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at LAR 13 Chad Ryland ARI at NO 14 Cam Little JAC vs. CAR 15 Will Reichard MIN at CHI 16 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB 17 Tyler Loop BAL at BUF 18 Daniel Carlson LV at NE 19 Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN 20 Jason Myers SEA vs. SF 21 Jake Moody SF at SEA 22 Joshua Karty LAR vs. HOU 23 Spencer Shrader IND vs. MIA 24 Riley Patterson MIA at IND 25 Joey Slye TEN at DEN 26 Chris Boswell PIT at NYJ 27 Nick Folk NYJ vs. PIT 28 Graham Gano NYG at WAS 29 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at JAC 30 Andy Borregales NE vs. LV 31 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. CIN 32 Blake Grupe NO vs. ARI

