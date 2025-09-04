2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Brock Bowers hopes to make history as a second-year pro, Tyler Warren greets the hype against the Dolphins, and Mark Andrews looks to atone for his playoff mistakes in Buffalo.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 1 Tight Ends
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at NE
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at NO
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at SEA
|4
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at LAC
|5
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at GB
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at CHI
|7
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. TEN
|8
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|9
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. DET
|10
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at BUF
|11
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. MIA
|12
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. BAL
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. DAL
|14
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at PHI
|15
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. MIN
|16
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. CAR
|17
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. LV
|18
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at NYJ
|19
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. TB
|20
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. NYG
|21
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at DEN
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at LAR
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at NYJ
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at CLE
|25
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at ATL
|26
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. PIT
|27
|Harold Fannin
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|28
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. ARI
|29
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|vs. SF
|30
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at JAC
|31
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at WAS
|32
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at LAC
|33
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs. MIN
|34
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|vs. KC
|35
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs. HOU
|36
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at CLE
TE Notes: Brock Bowers was such a safe summer investment because even in a scenario where he regresses, he’s probably still the odds-on favorite to finish as the TE1. But his regression case is weak. If anything, he’s a positive regression candidate in the touchdowns department. … Of course, the same is true for the consensus TE2 Trey McBride. We “know” McBride won’t be held to two scores again. We also know that even if he splits the difference between his breakout 2023 and even better 2024, he’ll be posting a line somewhere in the neighborhood of 85/900/5. There’s so much to love and very little to worry about. … George Kittle’s best work always comes when the 49ers find themselves short-handed at receiver. That could be a season-long feature this year. … I’m getting “one last ride” vibes from Travis Kelce. He sounds like a player who didn’t miss a summer workout, and won’t be skipping any recovery sessions. With Rashee Rice missing the first six games of the year, Kelce could get rolling over the middle of the field and never slow down.
Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson are the platonic ideal for mid-range TE1s. Legitimate catch floor paired with strong touchdown potential in elite offenses. … Evan Engram is two years removed from catching the second most passes ever at the tight end position. Yes, he was unceremoniously cut loose by the Jaguars, but he filled a glaring need for the Broncos as an “easy button” target for young quarterback Bo Nix. I don’t think Sean Payton is going to overthink this one. … David Njoku’s efficiency took a 2024 nosedive, but he’s typically thrived whenever Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston is under center. At least until further notice, he is Flacco’s clear-cut No. 2 pass catcher. … Mark Andrews recovered from last season’s hellacious start to finish as the TE8 by average PPR points. Isaiah Likely (foot) isn’t yet around to compete for looks. At the very least, Andrews should be good for a weekly 4/50, hopefully scoring a touchdown every other game.
Against all odds, Dallas Goedert remains the Eagles’ No. 3 passing-game weapon. It stands to reason Philly’s passing volume will be back on the rise this year after last year’s unsustainable run-game efficiency. … Jake Ferguson, who was 12th in tight end receptions last season despite missing three games, isn’t going to score zero touchdowns again. A top-12 finish is plausible, and perhaps even the most likely outcome. … Where are the targets supposed to come from for Colston Loveland? I don’t know, but these are boom times for first-round tight ends. … Brenton Strange took enough of a step forward last season for the Jags to be comfortable cutting Evan Engram. His new coach, Liam Coen, provided fantasy points for every position in Tampa. Strange could easily end up crashing the top 12. … Would it really be that surprising if left for fantasy dead Pat Freiermuth ended up Aaron Rodgers’ preferred red zone target? … Dalton Schultz was just one of many boats that sank for the 2024 Texans. He still looks like a top-18 tight end on paper.
Week 1 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at PHI
|2
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at LAC
|3
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. TEN
|4
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at ATL
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. KC
|6
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|vs. NYG
|7
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. DET
|8
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at GB
|9
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at CLE
|10
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. DAL
|11
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs. BAL
|12
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at LAR
|13
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at NO
|14
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. CAR
|15
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at CHI
|16
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs. TB
|17
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at BUF
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at NE
|19
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. MIN
|20
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. SF
|21
|Jake Moody
|SF
|at SEA
|22
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs. HOU
|23
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|vs. MIA
|24
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|at IND
|25
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at DEN
|26
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at NYJ
|27
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. PIT
|28
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at WAS
|29
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at JAC
|30
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. LV
|31
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|32
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. ARI
Week 1 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Arizona Cardinals
|at NO
|2
|Washington Commanders
|vs. NYG
|3
|Denver Broncos
|vs. TEN
|4
|New York Jets
|vs. PIT
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at NYJ
|6
|Houston Texans
|at LAR
|7
|Minnesota Vikings
|at CHI
|8
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. HOU
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. SF
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. DAL
|11
|San Francisco 49ers
|at SEA
|12
|Miami Dolphins
|at IND
|13
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. CAR
|14
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at LAC
|15
|Chicago Bears
|vs. MIN
|16
|Detroit Lions
|at GB
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at ATL
|18
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at NE
|19
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. MIA
|20
|New England Patriots
|vs. LV
|21
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. BAL
|22
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. KC
|23
|Baltimore Ravens
|at BUF
|24
|New York Giants
|at WAS
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. DET
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at CLE
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. TB
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|at PHI
|29
|Tennessee Titans
|at DEN
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|at JAC
|31
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. CIN
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|vs. ARI