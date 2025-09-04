 Skip navigation
2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 4, 2025 11:26 AM

Brock Bowers hopes to make history as a second-year pro, Tyler Warren greets the hype against the Dolphins, and Mark Andrews looks to atone for his playoff mistakes in Buffalo.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 1 Tight Ends

1Brock BowersLVat NE
2Trey McBrideARIat NO
3George KittleSFat SEA
4Travis KelceKCat LAC
5Sam LaPortaDETat GB
6T.J. HockensonMINat CHI
7Evan EngramDENvs. TEN
8David NjokuCLEvs. CIN
9Tucker KraftGBvs. DET
10Mark AndrewsBALat BUF
11Tyler WarrenINDvs. MIA
12Dalton KincaidBUFvs. BAL
13Dallas GoedertPHIvs. DAL
14Jake FergusonDALat PHI
15Colston LovelandCHIvs. MIN
16Brenton StrangeJACvs. CAR
17Hunter HenryNEvs. LV
18Jonnu SmithPITat NYJ
19Kyle Pitts ATLvs. TB
20Zach ErtzWASvs. NYG
21Chig OkonkwoTENat DEN
22Dalton SchultzHOUat LAR
23Pat FreiermuthPITat NYJ
24Mike GesickiCINat CLE
25Cade OttonTBat ATL
26Mason TaylorNYJvs. PIT
27Harold Fannin CLEvs. CIN
28Juwan JohnsonNOvs. ARI
29Elijah ArroyoSEAvs. SF
30Ja’Tavion SandersCARat JAC
31Theo JohnsonNYGat WAS
32Noah GrayKCat LAC
33Cole KmetCHIvs. MIN
34Tyler ConklinLACvs. KC
35Tyler HigbeeLARvs. HOU
36Noah FantCINat CLE

TE Notes: Brock Bowers was such a safe summer investment because even in a scenario where he regresses, he’s probably still the odds-on favorite to finish as the TE1. But his regression case is weak. If anything, he’s a positive regression candidate in the touchdowns department. … Of course, the same is true for the consensus TE2 Trey McBride. We “know” McBride won’t be held to two scores again. We also know that even if he splits the difference between his breakout 2023 and even better 2024, he’ll be posting a line somewhere in the neighborhood of 85/900/5. There’s so much to love and very little to worry about. … George Kittle’s best work always comes when the 49ers find themselves short-handed at receiver. That could be a season-long feature this year. … I’m getting “one last ride” vibes from Travis Kelce. He sounds like a player who didn’t miss a summer workout, and won’t be skipping any recovery sessions. With Rashee Rice missing the first six games of the year, Kelce could get rolling over the middle of the field and never slow down.

Sam LaPorta and T.J. Hockenson are the platonic ideal for mid-range TE1s. Legitimate catch floor paired with strong touchdown potential in elite offenses. … Evan Engram is two years removed from catching the second most passes ever at the tight end position. Yes, he was unceremoniously cut loose by the Jaguars, but he filled a glaring need for the Broncos as an “easy button” target for young quarterback Bo Nix. I don’t think Sean Payton is going to overthink this one. … David Njoku’s efficiency took a 2024 nosedive, but he’s typically thrived whenever Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston is under center. At least until further notice, he is Flacco’s clear-cut No. 2 pass catcher. … Mark Andrews recovered from last season’s hellacious start to finish as the TE8 by average PPR points. Isaiah Likely (foot) isn’t yet around to compete for looks. At the very least, Andrews should be good for a weekly 4/50, hopefully scoring a touchdown every other game.

Against all odds, Dallas Goedert remains the Eagles’ No. 3 passing-game weapon. It stands to reason Philly’s passing volume will be back on the rise this year after last year’s unsustainable run-game efficiency. … Jake Ferguson, who was 12th in tight end receptions last season despite missing three games, isn’t going to score zero touchdowns again. A top-12 finish is plausible, and perhaps even the most likely outcome. … Where are the targets supposed to come from for Colston Loveland? I don’t know, but these are boom times for first-round tight ends. … Brenton Strange took enough of a step forward last season for the Jags to be comfortable cutting Evan Engram. His new coach, Liam Coen, provided fantasy points for every position in Tampa. Strange could easily end up crashing the top 12. … Would it really be that surprising if left for fantasy dead Pat Freiermuth ended up Aaron Rodgers’ preferred red zone target? … Dalton Schultz was just one of many boats that sank for the 2024 Texans. He still looks like a top-18 tight end on paper.

Week 1 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat PHI
2Harrison ButkerKCat LAC
3Wil LutzDENvs. TEN
4Chase McLaughlinTBat ATL
5Cameron DickerLACvs. KC
6Matt GayWASvs. NYG
7Brandon McManusGBvs. DET
8Jake BatesDETat GB
9Evan McPhersonCINat CLE
10Jake ElliottPHIvs. DAL
11Tyler BassBUFvs. BAL
12Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat LAR
13Chad RylandARIat NO
14Cam LittleJACvs. CAR
15Will ReichardMINat CHI
16Younghoe KooATLvs. TB
17Tyler LoopBALat BUF
18Daniel CarlsonLVat NE
19Cairo SantosCHIvs. MIN
20Jason MyersSEAvs. SF
21Jake MoodySFat SEA
22Joshua KartyLARvs. HOU
23Spencer ShraderINDvs. MIA
24Riley PattersonMIAat IND
25Joey SlyeTENat DEN
26Chris BoswellPITat NYJ
27Nick FolkNYJvs. PIT
28Graham GanoNYGat WAS
29Ryan FitzgeraldCARat JAC
30Andy BorregalesNEvs. LV
31Andre SzmytCLEvs. CIN
32Blake GrupeNOvs. ARI

Week 1 Defense/Special Teams

1Arizona Cardinalsat NO
2Washington Commandersvs. NYG
3Denver Broncosvs. TEN
4New York Jetsvs. PIT
5Pittsburgh Steelersat NYJ
6Houston Texansat LAR
7Minnesota Vikingsat CHI
8Los Angeles Ramsvs. HOU
9Seattle Seahawksvs. SF
10Philadelphia Eaglesvs. DAL
11San Francisco 49ersat SEA
12Miami Dolphinsat IND
13Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. CAR
14Kansas City Chiefsat LAC
15Chicago Bearsvs. MIN
16Detroit Lionsat GB
17Tampa Bay Buccaneersat ATL
18Las Vegas Raidersat NE
19Indianapolis Coltsvs. MIA
20New England Patriotsvs. LV
21Buffalo Billsvs. BAL
22Los Angeles Chargersvs. KC
23Baltimore Ravensat BUF
24New York Giantsat WAS
25Green Bay Packersvs. DET
26Cincinnati Bengalsat CLE
27Atlanta Falconsvs. TB
28Dallas Cowboysat PHI
29Tennessee Titansat DEN
30Carolina Panthersat JAC
31Cleveland Brownsvs. CIN
32New Orleans Saintsvs. ARI