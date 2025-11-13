2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

George Kittle searches for Brock Purdy’s long-awaited return, Travis Kelce comes off bye in Denver, and Dalton Schultz starts another game without C.J. Stroud.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 11 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. SF 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. DAL 3 George Kittle SF at ARI 4 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DET 5 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at JAC 6 Travis Kelce KC at DEN 7 Sam LaPorta DET at PHI 8 Jake Ferguson DAL at LV 9 Cade Otton TB at BUF 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. CAR 11 Theo Johnson NYG vs. GB 12 Zach Ertz WAS at MIA 13 Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN 14 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. BAL 15 Mark Andrews BAL at CLE 16 Colston Loveland CHI at MIN 17 David Njoku CLE vs. BAL 18 Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ 19 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI 20 Luke Musgrave GB at NYG 21 Evan Engram DEN vs. KC 22 Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE 23 Mason Taylor NYJ at NE 24 Dawson Knox BUF vs. TB 25 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN 26 Noah Fant CIN at PIT 27 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU 28 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. CIN 29 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. SEA 30 Michael Mayer LV vs. DAL 31 AJ Barner SEA at LAR 32 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. WAS 33 Elijah Arroyo SEA at LAR 34 Darnell Washington PIT vs. CIN 35 Cole Kmet CHI at MIN

TE Notes: Brock Bowers’ TE31 Week 10 finish was one of the more painful fantasy outcomes in recent memory. We obviously should have known weekly smashes would prove too good to be true in this horrid Raiders environment. We also know we have no choice but to continue treating Bowers as an elite TE1. Even if the downside speaks for itself, the same is even more true of the upside. … Fantasy managers got the best possible news when Oronde Gadsden II’s “knee injury” was turned out to actually be a bruised quad. Now, it must be said that football players do not bruise their quads in the same way as civilians. Gadsden could end up a bit limited vs. the Jaguars. But he is practicing in full, suggesting that will not be the case.. … Cade Otton is this year’s “compiling tight end who inexplicably can’t score,” but the touchdowns will come if he keeps seeing this kind of usage. Considering the Bucs’ injury issues, he will keep seeing this kind of usage.

Dalton Schultz is producing at a similar clip to Otton. He’s dinged a bit for Week 11 as the run-first Texans don’t figure to be dropping back a million times in a game with a total south of 40. … David Njoku’s return has not curbed Harold Fannin Jr.’s target totals. Njoku’s presence is probably limiting Fannin’s ceiling potential, but he was not a spiked week player to begin with. If he’s in your lineup, it’s to provide a 4-5 catch PPR lining. … Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely were hurt by the same lack of Week 10 passing volume. It might not return with the Ravens huge Week 11 road favorites vs. a defense that stamps out aerial attacks. Andrews at least has plus weekly scoring odds. … Theo Johnson is getting close to “last man standing” status for the Giants. That can be both good and bad. It should be good enough with Wan’Dale Robinson still around to command defensive attention, while Jameis Winston is guaranteed to drop back for more pass attempts than an injured Jaxson Dart (concussion).

Colston Loveland predictably regressed off his monster Week 9 but still posted his second highest yardage total against the Giants. The Vikings are a much tougher defensive matchup than the Bears dealt with the past two weeks, though they do surrender the 11th most TE fantasy points. Loveland is nurturing a floor and has proven he can spike a week. … Luke Musgrave has caught three passes in each game since Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury. We can probably consider that his floor in this targets-needy offense. The Giants are an A+ Week 11 matchup. … Hunter Henry has become an afterthought in the Patriots’ passing attack as Drake Maye’s down-field confidence has bloomed. Both his floor and ceiling are at risk of falling beyond the top 24. … Mason Taylor was a Week 10 bystander to Justin Fields’ latest implosion. Even with Garrett Wilson (knee) sidelined again, it’s to the point that Taylor can be ignored until Tyrod Taylor is inserted under center. … With Bucs/Bills likely to shoot out, Dawson Knox is a streamer dart to be thrown in Dalton Kincaid’s (hamstring) absence.

Week 11 Kickers

1 Brandon Aubrey DAL at LV 2 Cameron Dicker LAC at JAC 3 Tyler Loop BAL at CLE 4 Jason Myers SEA at LAR 5 Jake Bates DET at PHI 6 Andy Borregales NE vs. NYJ 7 Evan McPherson CIN at PIT 8 Eddy Pineiro SF at ARI 9 Chase McLaughlin TB at BUF 10 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CIN 11 Harrison Butker KC at DEN 12 Cam Little JAC vs. LAC 13 Cairo Santos CHI at MIN 14 Matt Prater BUF vs. TB 15 Will Reichard MIN vs. CHI 16 Brandon McManus GB at NYG 17 Wil Lutz DEN vs. KC 18 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DET 19 Riley Patterson MIA vs. WAS 20 Matt Gay WAS at MIA 21 Daniel Carlson LV vs. DAL 22 Harrison Mevis LAR vs. SEA 23 Chad Ryland ARI vs. SF 24 Zane Gonzalez ATL vs. CAR 25 Matthew Wright HOU at TEN 26 Younghoe Koo NYG vs. GB 27 Nick Folk NYJ at NE 28 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at ATL 29 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. BAL 30 Joey Slye TEN vs. HOU

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams