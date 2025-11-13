 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 13, 2025 11:46 AM

George Kittle searches for Brock Purdy’s long-awaited return, Travis Kelce comes off bye in Denver, and Dalton Schultz starts another game without C.J. Stroud.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 11 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. SF
2Brock BowersLVvs. DAL
3George KittleSFat ARI
4Dallas GoedertPHIvs. DET
5Oronde Gadsden IILACat JAC
6Travis KelceKCat DEN
7Sam LaPortaDETat PHI
8Jake FergusonDALat LV
9Cade OttonTBat BUF
10Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLvs. CAR
11Theo JohnsonNYGvs. GB
12Zach ErtzWASat MIA
13Dalton SchultzHOUat TEN
14Harold Fannin Jr.CLEvs. BAL
15Mark AndrewsBALat CLE
16Colston LovelandCHIat MIN
17David NjokuCLEvs. BAL
18Hunter HenryNEvs. NYJ
19T.J. HockensonMINvs. CHI
20Luke MusgraveGBat NYG
21Evan EngramDENvs. KC
22Isaiah LikelyBALat CLE
23Mason TaylorNYJat NE
24Dawson KnoxBUFvs. TB
25Pat FreiermuthPITvs. CIN
26Noah FantCINat PIT
27Chig OkonkwoTENvs. HOU
28Jonnu SmithPITvs. CIN
29Tyler HigbeeLARvs. SEA
30Michael MayerLVvs. DAL
31AJ BarnerSEAat LAR
32Greg DulcichMIAvs. WAS
33Elijah ArroyoSEAat LAR
34Darnell WashingtonPITvs. CIN
35Cole KmetCHIat MIN

TE Notes: Brock BowersTE31 Week 10 finish was one of the more painful fantasy outcomes in recent memory. We obviously should have known weekly smashes would prove too good to be true in this horrid Raiders environment. We also know we have no choice but to continue treating Bowers as an elite TE1. Even if the downside speaks for itself, the same is even more true of the upside. … Fantasy managers got the best possible news when Oronde Gadsden II’s “knee injury” was turned out to actually be a bruised quad. Now, it must be said that football players do not bruise their quads in the same way as civilians. Gadsden could end up a bit limited vs. the Jaguars. But he is practicing in full, suggesting that will not be the case.. … Cade Otton is this year’s “compiling tight end who inexplicably can’t score,” but the touchdowns will come if he keeps seeing this kind of usage. Considering the Bucs’ injury issues, he will keep seeing this kind of usage.

Dalton Schultz is producing at a similar clip to Otton. He’s dinged a bit for Week 11 as the run-first Texans don’t figure to be dropping back a million times in a game with a total south of 40. … David Njoku’s return has not curbed Harold Fannin Jr.’s target totals. Njoku’s presence is probably limiting Fannin’s ceiling potential, but he was not a spiked week player to begin with. If he’s in your lineup, it’s to provide a 4-5 catch PPR lining. … Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely were hurt by the same lack of Week 10 passing volume. It might not return with the Ravens huge Week 11 road favorites vs. a defense that stamps out aerial attacks. Andrews at least has plus weekly scoring odds. … Theo Johnson is getting close to “last man standing” status for the Giants. That can be both good and bad. It should be good enough with Wan’Dale Robinson still around to command defensive attention, while Jameis Winston is guaranteed to drop back for more pass attempts than an injured Jaxson Dart (concussion).

Colston Loveland predictably regressed off his monster Week 9 but still posted his second highest yardage total against the Giants. The Vikings are a much tougher defensive matchup than the Bears dealt with the past two weeks, though they do surrender the 11th most TE fantasy points. Loveland is nurturing a floor and has proven he can spike a week. … Luke Musgrave has caught three passes in each game since Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury. We can probably consider that his floor in this targets-needy offense. The Giants are an A+ Week 11 matchup. … Hunter Henry has become an afterthought in the Patriots’ passing attack as Drake Maye’s down-field confidence has bloomed. Both his floor and ceiling are at risk of falling beyond the top 24. … Mason Taylor was a Week 10 bystander to Justin Fields’ latest implosion. Even with Garrett Wilson (knee) sidelined again, it’s to the point that Taylor can be ignored until Tyrod Taylor is inserted under center. … With Bucs/Bills likely to shoot out, Dawson Knox is a streamer dart to be thrown in Dalton Kincaid’s (hamstring) absence.

Week 11 Kickers

1Brandon AubreyDALat LV
2Cameron DickerLACat JAC
3Tyler LoopBALat CLE
4Jason MyersSEAat LAR
5Jake BatesDETat PHI
6Andy BorregalesNEvs. NYJ
7Evan McPhersonCINat PIT
8Eddy PineiroSFat ARI
9Chase McLaughlinTBat BUF
10Chris BoswellPITvs. CIN
11Harrison ButkerKCat DEN
12Cam LittleJACvs. LAC
13Cairo SantosCHIat MIN
14Matt PraterBUFvs. TB
15Will ReichardMINvs. CHI
16Brandon McManusGBat NYG
17Wil LutzDENvs. KC
18Jake ElliottPHIvs. DET
19Riley PattersonMIAvs. WAS
20Matt GayWASat MIA
21Daniel CarlsonLVvs. DAL
22Harrison MevisLARvs. SEA
23Chad RylandARIvs. SF
24Zane GonzalezATLvs. CAR
25Matthew WrightHOUat TEN
26Younghoe KooNYGvs. GB
27Nick FolkNYJat NE
28Ryan FitzgeraldCARat ATL
29Andre SzmytCLEvs. BAL
30Joey SlyeTENvs. HOU

Week 11 Defense/Special Teams

1Houston Texansat TEN
2Baltimore Ravensat CLE
3New England Patriotsvs. NYJ
4Green Bay Packersat NYG
5Atlanta Falconsvs. CAR
6Kansas City Chiefsat DEN
7Chicago Bearsat MIN
8Minnesota Vikingsvs. CHI
9Los Angeles Chargersat JAC
10San Francisco 49ersat ARI
11Pittsburgh Steelersvs. CIN
12Carolina Panthersat ATL
13Dallas Cowboysat LV
14Los Angeles Ramsvs. SEA
15Seattle Seahawksat LAR
16Buffalo Billsvs. TB
17Denver Broncosvs. KC
18Miami Dolphinsvs. WAS
19Jacksonville Jaguarsvs. LAC
20Detroit Lionsat PHI
21Arizona Cardinalsvs. SF
22Washington Commandersat MIA
23Cincinnati Bengalsat PIT
24Tennessee Titansvs. HOU
25Cleveland Brownsvs. BAL
26Philadelphia Eaglesvs. DET
27New York Giantsvs. GB
28Tampa Bay Buccaneersat BUF
29New York Jetsat NE
30Las Vegas Raidersvs. DAL