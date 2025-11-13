2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
George Kittle searches for Brock Purdy’s long-awaited return, Travis Kelce comes off bye in Denver, and Dalton Schultz starts another game without C.J. Stroud.
Week 11 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. SF
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. DAL
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at ARI
|4
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. DET
|5
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at JAC
|6
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at DEN
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at PHI
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at LV
|9
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at BUF
|10
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|11
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. GB
|12
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at MIA
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at TEN
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|15
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at CLE
|16
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at MIN
|17
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|18
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|19
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|20
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|at NYG
|21
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. KC
|22
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at CLE
|23
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at NE
|24
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. TB
|25
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|26
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at PIT
|27
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|28
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|29
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|30
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|vs. DAL
|31
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at LAR
|32
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|33
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|at LAR
|34
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|35
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at MIN
TE Notes: Brock Bowers’ TE31 Week 10 finish was one of the more painful fantasy outcomes in recent memory. We obviously should have known weekly smashes would prove too good to be true in this horrid Raiders environment. We also know we have no choice but to continue treating Bowers as an elite TE1. Even if the downside speaks for itself, the same is even more true of the upside. … Fantasy managers got the best possible news when Oronde Gadsden II’s “knee injury” was turned out to actually be a bruised quad. Now, it must be said that football players do not bruise their quads in the same way as civilians. Gadsden could end up a bit limited vs. the Jaguars. But he is practicing in full, suggesting that will not be the case.. … Cade Otton is this year’s “compiling tight end who inexplicably can’t score,” but the touchdowns will come if he keeps seeing this kind of usage. Considering the Bucs’ injury issues, he will keep seeing this kind of usage.
Dalton Schultz is producing at a similar clip to Otton. He’s dinged a bit for Week 11 as the run-first Texans don’t figure to be dropping back a million times in a game with a total south of 40. … David Njoku’s return has not curbed Harold Fannin Jr.’s target totals. Njoku’s presence is probably limiting Fannin’s ceiling potential, but he was not a spiked week player to begin with. If he’s in your lineup, it’s to provide a 4-5 catch PPR lining. … Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely were hurt by the same lack of Week 10 passing volume. It might not return with the Ravens huge Week 11 road favorites vs. a defense that stamps out aerial attacks. Andrews at least has plus weekly scoring odds. … Theo Johnson is getting close to “last man standing” status for the Giants. That can be both good and bad. It should be good enough with Wan’Dale Robinson still around to command defensive attention, while Jameis Winston is guaranteed to drop back for more pass attempts than an injured Jaxson Dart (concussion).
Colston Loveland predictably regressed off his monster Week 9 but still posted his second highest yardage total against the Giants. The Vikings are a much tougher defensive matchup than the Bears dealt with the past two weeks, though they do surrender the 11th most TE fantasy points. Loveland is nurturing a floor and has proven he can spike a week. … Luke Musgrave has caught three passes in each game since Tucker Kraft’s season-ending injury. We can probably consider that his floor in this targets-needy offense. The Giants are an A+ Week 11 matchup. … Hunter Henry has become an afterthought in the Patriots’ passing attack as Drake Maye’s down-field confidence has bloomed. Both his floor and ceiling are at risk of falling beyond the top 24. … Mason Taylor was a Week 10 bystander to Justin Fields’ latest implosion. Even with Garrett Wilson (knee) sidelined again, it’s to the point that Taylor can be ignored until Tyrod Taylor is inserted under center. … With Bucs/Bills likely to shoot out, Dawson Knox is a streamer dart to be thrown in Dalton Kincaid’s (hamstring) absence.
Week 11 Kickers
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|at LV
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at JAC
|3
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at CLE
|4
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at LAR
|5
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at PHI
|6
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|7
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at PIT
|8
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|at ARI
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|at BUF
|10
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|11
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at DEN
|12
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|13
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at MIN
|14
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. TB
|15
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|16
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at NYG
|17
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. KC
|18
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|vs. DET
|19
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|20
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at MIA
|21
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. DAL
|22
|Harrison Mevis
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|23
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. SF
|24
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|25
|Matthew Wright
|HOU
|at TEN
|26
|Younghoe Koo
|NYG
|vs. GB
|27
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at NE
|28
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at ATL
|29
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|30
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|vs. HOU
Week 11 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Houston Texans
|at TEN
|2
|Baltimore Ravens
|at CLE
|3
|New England Patriots
|vs. NYJ
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|at NYG
|5
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. CAR
|6
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at DEN
|7
|Chicago Bears
|at MIN
|8
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. CHI
|9
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at JAC
|10
|San Francisco 49ers
|at ARI
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. CIN
|12
|Carolina Panthers
|at ATL
|13
|Dallas Cowboys
|at LV
|14
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. SEA
|15
|Seattle Seahawks
|at LAR
|16
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. TB
|17
|Denver Broncos
|vs. KC
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. WAS
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. LAC
|20
|Detroit Lions
|at PHI
|21
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. SF
|22
|Washington Commanders
|at MIA
|23
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at PIT
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. HOU
|25
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. BAL
|26
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. DET
|27
|New York Giants
|vs. GB
|28
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|at BUF
|29
|New York Jets
|at NE
|30
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. DAL