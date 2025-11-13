2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Josh Jacobs is left to wonder if he’s the Packers’ entire offense, Ashton Jeanty prepares for his best matchup of the season in the Cowboys, and RJ Harvey gets ready to handle RB1 duties in J.K. Dobbins’ potential absence.

Week 11 Running Backs

1 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CAR 2 Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI 3 De’Von Achane MIA vs. WAS 4 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at PHI 5 James Cook III BUF vs. TB 6 Josh Jacobs GB at NYG 7 Rico Dowdle CAR at ATL 8 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. DET 9 Derrick Henry BAL at CLE 10 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. DAL 11 Javonte Williams DAL at LV 12 Kyren Williams LAR vs. SEA 13 TreVeyon Henderson NE vs. NYJ 14 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN 15 Chase Brown CIN at PIT 16 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. BAL 17 Breece Hall NYJ at NE 18 D’Andre Swift CHI at MIN 19 Kimani Vidal LAC at JAC 20 Rachaad White TB at BUF 21 Travis Etienne Jr. JAC vs. LAC 22 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. CHI 23 RJ Harvey DEN vs. KC 24 David Montgomery DET at PHI 25 Kareem Hunt KC at DEN 26 Zach Charbonnet SEA at LAR 27 Woody Marks HOU at TEN 28 Kenneth Walker III SEA at LAR 29 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG vs. GB 30 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS at MIA 31 Kyle Monangai CHI at MIN 32 Emari Demercado ARI vs. SF 33 Tyjae Spears TEN vs. HOU 34 Nick Chubb HOU at TEN 35 Sean Tucker TB at BUF 36 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CAR 37 Jordan Mason MIN vs. CHI 38 Zonovan Knight ARI vs. SF 39 Tony Pollard TEN vs. HOU 40 Kenneth Gainwell PIT vs. CIN 41 Blake Corum LAR vs. SEA 42 Devin Singletary NYG vs. GB 43 Chuba Hubbard CAR at ATL 44 Tyler Badie DEN vs. KC 45 Brian Robinson Jr. SF at ARI 46 Brashard Smith KC at DEN 47 Emanuel Wilson GB at NYG 48 Keaton Mitchell BAL at CLE 49 Bhayshul Tuten JAC vs. LAC 50 Michael Carter ARI vs. SF 51 Jeremy McNichols WAS at MIA 52 Isaiah Davis NYJ at NE 53 Chris Rodriguez Jr. WAS at MIA 54 D’Ernest Johnson NE vs. NYJ 55 Dylan Sampson CLE vs. BAL

RB Notes: The Packers are overly reliant on Josh Jacobs. That’s none of our business in fantasy. All we care about for Week 11 is Jacobs’ offense being a touchdown road favorite vs. a defense coughing up the third most RB fantasy points. … Rico Dowdle apparently can’t do it all by himself. Then again, even if his down Week 10 effort vs. the Saints produced an RB14 outcome. For as good as the Falcons’ defense is through the air, it’s equally vulnerable on the ground. With Atlanta unlikely to get a two-score lead on the Panthers, Dowdle is a safe top-eight option. … Even as the Raiders’ offense disintegrates to ash, Ashton Jeanty is quietly up to RB13 status by average PPR points. He has handled at least 18 touches five of the past six weeks. Sunday he will be facing a Cowboys defense silver plattering the second most RB fantasy points. Ceiling could remain elusive in this failed attack, but Week 11 floor is guaranteed. … Javonte Williams had stopped catching passes heading into the Cowboys’ bye week but maintained his overall touch and snap dominance. Perhaps rookie Phil Mafah will get more involved down the stretch, but Williams’ workload projection seems safe against a cratered Raiders foe.

Of the many famous fake Winston Churchill quotes, “Americans always do the right thing, only after trying everything else” is probably the most fake quoted. It applies to the Patriots’ backfield, who finally cut TreVeyon Henderson loose after Terrell Jennings suffered a minor knee injury against the Bucs. Henderson fueled an RB4 overall day with 55- and 69-yard touchdown runs. His reward is a short-week date as a two-score home favorite vs. a collapsed Jets defense. This is the stuff running back dreams are made of. Even if a questionable Jennings suits up, fantasy managers have to be willing to get burned by Henderson in their RB2 spot. … The worst seems to be behind Chase Brown for as long as Samaje Perine (ankle) isn’t practicing. Perine was absent when the Bengals came off bye Wednesday. Again lacking touch competition as the Bengals light up scoreboards whilst simultaneously playing zero defense, Brown’s three-down usage is too big to fail in the high-end RB2 ranks despite his inefficiency. … The Browns’ game script could be even more negative than usual for Week 11 against the Ravens. Then again, Quinshon Judkins mustered 13 touches even as the Edgar Allen Poes decked Cleveland 41-17 in Judkins’ NFL debut. The score doesn’t matter much when a team has “one good player.” For Cleveland right now, that’s Judkins.

I took a Chris Davis-sized swing-and-miss when I projected Kyle Monangai ahead of D’Andre Swift in Swift’s Week 10 return. Thankfully Monangai had the good manners to still score a touchdown. I doubt Monangai will play fewer than 40 percent of the Bears’ snaps again this week, but I underestimated the degree to which Swift had worked his way into prickly coach Ben Johnson’s good graces. … Kimani Vidal handled 93.2 percent of the Chargers’ Week 10 snaps as they slowly subdued the Steelers. The “Jaret Patterson threat” seems to have fizzled as soon as it emerged. Vidal is not good, but the same is true of Los Angeles’ Week 11 opponent, Jacksonville. Expect another RB2-level of snaps and touches. … J.K. Dobbins (foot) is hurt again. That means RJ Harvey is prepared to hurt fantasy managers again. Coach Sean Payton has proven for literally decades he is not to be trusted on the digital gridiron, but Harvey will lead the Broncos’ backfield committee against the Chiefs. Tyler Badie figures to be frustratingly involved as a change-of-pace option, but Harvey has a solid workload floor and high-value touch upside.

Sidelined since Week 4, Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) has finally resumed practicing. Good news. On the bad news front, he is still listed with two injuries seven weeks after the fact, while he appears to more be ramping up for Week 12 than actually getting ready for Week 11. That leaves one more game of “poor man’s Travis Etienne” Racahad White ceding ever more work to Sean Tucker, who has led the Bucs in rushing the past two games despite White’s snap dominance. The Bills are awful on the ground, keeping White in the RB2 mix and giving Tucker some last-gasp FLEX relevance. … Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Woody Marks seems to have again taken over the Texans’ backfield. Not that Nick Chubb will disappear vs. the lowly Titans. Marks simply projects for more snaps, as well as higher-value ones, against the league’s very worst team. … No one has ever been more mired in stalemate than Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Were something to change for Week 11, we weren’t given any indication beforehand.

Always-injured Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains so for Week 11. That leaves Kareem Hunt with a splash of COP-back Brashard Smith. The rookie has sadly proven incapable of carving out enough passing-down work to generate second-FLEX value even in PPR leagues. … The Giants thankfully had second thoughts about featuring washed veteran Devin Singletary over washed sophomore Tyrone Tracy. Coach Brian Daboll has since been fired, but with the G-Men formalizing the fact they are in “evaluation mode,” expect one more “last chance” for Tracy. It’s also possible New York is much more ground-game committed than usual as it attempts to hide fill-in QB Jameis Winston. … Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to find cursed game scripts with the Commanders falling behind multiple scores early. That seems unlikely for Week 11 in Spain against the Dolphins, but then again, the ‘Fins had the Bills down multiple scores early in Week 10. JCM has an adequate floor and nonexistent ceiling. … Coming out of their bye week, the Titans might finally pick a winner in the Tyjae Spears/Tony Pollard sweepstakes. It’s just not worth trying to project who that might be.