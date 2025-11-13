 Skip navigation
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published November 13, 2025 11:46 AM

Josh Jacobs is left to wonder if he’s the Packers’ entire offense, Ashton Jeanty prepares for his best matchup of the season in the Cowboys, and RJ Harvey gets ready to handle RB1 duties in J.K. Dobbins’ potential absence.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Running Backs

1Bijan RobinsonATLvs. CAR
2Christian McCaffreySFat ARI
3De’Von AchaneMIAvs. WAS
4Jahmyr GibbsDETat PHI
5James Cook IIIBUFvs. TB
6Josh JacobsGBat NYG
7Rico DowdleCARat ATL
8Saquon BarkleyPHIvs. DET
9Derrick HenryBALat CLE
10Ashton JeantyLVvs. DAL
11Javonte WilliamsDALat LV
12Kyren WilliamsLARvs. SEA
13TreVeyon HendersonNEvs. NYJ
14Jaylen WarrenPITvs. CIN
15Chase BrownCINat PIT
16Quinshon JudkinsCLEvs. BAL
17Breece HallNYJat NE
18D’Andre SwiftCHIat MIN
19Kimani VidalLACat JAC
20Rachaad WhiteTBat BUF
21Travis Etienne Jr.JACvs. LAC
22Aaron Jones Sr.MINvs. CHI
23RJ HarveyDENvs. KC
24David MontgomeryDETat PHI
25Kareem HuntKCat DEN
26Zach CharbonnetSEAat LAR
27Woody MarksHOUat TEN
28Kenneth Walker IIISEAat LAR
29Tyrone Tracy Jr.NYGvs. GB
30Jacory Croskey-MerrittWASat MIA
31Kyle MonangaiCHIat MIN
32Emari DemercadoARIvs. SF
33Tyjae SpearsTENvs. HOU
34Nick ChubbHOUat TEN
35Sean TuckerTBat BUF
36Tyler AllgeierATLvs. CAR
37Jordan MasonMINvs. CHI
38Zonovan KnightARIvs. SF
39Tony PollardTENvs. HOU
40Kenneth GainwellPITvs. CIN
41Blake CorumLARvs. SEA
42Devin SingletaryNYGvs. GB
43Chuba HubbardCARat ATL
44Tyler BadieDENvs. KC
45Brian Robinson Jr.SFat ARI
46Brashard SmithKCat DEN
47Emanuel WilsonGBat NYG
48Keaton MitchellBALat CLE
49Bhayshul TutenJACvs. LAC
50Michael CarterARIvs. SF
51Jeremy McNicholsWASat MIA
52Isaiah DavisNYJat NE
53Chris Rodriguez Jr.WASat MIA
54D’Ernest JohnsonNEvs. NYJ
55Dylan SampsonCLEvs. BAL

RB Notes: The Packers are overly reliant on Josh Jacobs. That’s none of our business in fantasy. All we care about for Week 11 is Jacobs’ offense being a touchdown road favorite vs. a defense coughing up the third most RB fantasy points. … Rico Dowdle apparently can’t do it all by himself. Then again, even if his down Week 10 effort vs. the Saints produced an RB14 outcome. For as good as the Falcons’ defense is through the air, it’s equally vulnerable on the ground. With Atlanta unlikely to get a two-score lead on the Panthers, Dowdle is a safe top-eight option. … Even as the Raiders’ offense disintegrates to ash, Ashton Jeanty is quietly up to RB13 status by average PPR points. He has handled at least 18 touches five of the past six weeks. Sunday he will be facing a Cowboys defense silver plattering the second most RB fantasy points. Ceiling could remain elusive in this failed attack, but Week 11 floor is guaranteed. … Javonte Williams had stopped catching passes heading into the Cowboys’ bye week but maintained his overall touch and snap dominance. Perhaps rookie Phil Mafah will get more involved down the stretch, but Williams’ workload projection seems safe against a cratered Raiders foe.

Of the many famous fake Winston Churchill quotes, “Americans always do the right thing, only after trying everything else” is probably the most fake quoted. It applies to the Patriots’ backfield, who finally cut TreVeyon Henderson loose after Terrell Jennings suffered a minor knee injury against the Bucs. Henderson fueled an RB4 overall day with 55- and 69-yard touchdown runs. His reward is a short-week date as a two-score home favorite vs. a collapsed Jets defense. This is the stuff running back dreams are made of. Even if a questionable Jennings suits up, fantasy managers have to be willing to get burned by Henderson in their RB2 spot. … The worst seems to be behind Chase Brown for as long as Samaje Perine (ankle) isn’t practicing. Perine was absent when the Bengals came off bye Wednesday. Again lacking touch competition as the Bengals light up scoreboards whilst simultaneously playing zero defense, Brown’s three-down usage is too big to fail in the high-end RB2 ranks despite his inefficiency. … The Browns’ game script could be even more negative than usual for Week 11 against the Ravens. Then again, Quinshon Judkins mustered 13 touches even as the Edgar Allen Poes decked Cleveland 41-17 in Judkins’ NFL debut. The score doesn’t matter much when a team has “one good player.” For Cleveland right now, that’s Judkins.

I took a Chris Davis-sized swing-and-miss when I projected Kyle Monangai ahead of D’Andre Swift in Swift’s Week 10 return. Thankfully Monangai had the good manners to still score a touchdown. I doubt Monangai will play fewer than 40 percent of the Bears’ snaps again this week, but I underestimated the degree to which Swift had worked his way into prickly coach Ben Johnson’s good graces. … Kimani Vidal handled 93.2 percent of the Chargers’ Week 10 snaps as they slowly subdued the Steelers. The “Jaret Patterson threat” seems to have fizzled as soon as it emerged. Vidal is not good, but the same is true of Los Angeles’ Week 11 opponent, Jacksonville. Expect another RB2-level of snaps and touches. … J.K. Dobbins (foot) is hurt again. That means RJ Harvey is prepared to hurt fantasy managers again. Coach Sean Payton has proven for literally decades he is not to be trusted on the digital gridiron, but Harvey will lead the Broncos’ backfield committee against the Chiefs. Tyler Badie figures to be frustratingly involved as a change-of-pace option, but Harvey has a solid workload floor and high-value touch upside.

Sidelined since Week 4, Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder) has finally resumed practicing. Good news. On the bad news front, he is still listed with two injuries seven weeks after the fact, while he appears to more be ramping up for Week 12 than actually getting ready for Week 11. That leaves one more game of “poor man’s Travis Etienne” Racahad White ceding ever more work to Sean Tucker, who has led the Bucs in rushing the past two games despite White’s snap dominance. The Bills are awful on the ground, keeping White in the RB2 mix and giving Tucker some last-gasp FLEX relevance. … Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Woody Marks seems to have again taken over the Texans’ backfield. Not that Nick Chubb will disappear vs. the lowly Titans. Marks simply projects for more snaps, as well as higher-value ones, against the league’s very worst team. … No one has ever been more mired in stalemate than Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III. Were something to change for Week 11, we weren’t given any indication beforehand.

Always-injured Isiah Pacheco (knee) remains so for Week 11. That leaves Kareem Hunt with a splash of COP-back Brashard Smith. The rookie has sadly proven incapable of carving out enough passing-down work to generate second-FLEX value even in PPR leagues. … The Giants thankfully had second thoughts about featuring washed veteran Devin Singletary over washed sophomore Tyrone Tracy. Coach Brian Daboll has since been fired, but with the G-Men formalizing the fact they are in “evaluation mode,” expect one more “last chance” for Tracy. It’s also possible New York is much more ground-game committed than usual as it attempts to hide fill-in QB Jameis Winston. … Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to find cursed game scripts with the Commanders falling behind multiple scores early. That seems unlikely for Week 11 in Spain against the Dolphins, but then again, the ‘Fins had the Bills down multiple scores early in Week 10. JCM has an adequate floor and nonexistent ceiling. … Coming out of their bye week, the Titans might finally pick a winner in the Tyjae Spears/Tony Pollard sweepstakes. It’s just not worth trying to project who that might be.