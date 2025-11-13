2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Justin Herbert makes the long road trip east to Jacksonville, Baker Mayfield readies to match points with Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa heads to Spain as a borderline QB2 streamer.

Week 11 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF vs. TB 2 Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE 3 Drake Maye NE vs. NYJ 4 Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DET 5 Dak Prescott DAL at LV 6 Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN 7 Justin Herbert LAC at JAC 8 Joe Flacco CIN at PIT 9 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. SEA 10 Baker Mayfield TB at BUF 11 Jared Goff DET at PHI 12 Sam Darnold SEA at LAR 13 Caleb Williams CHI at MIN 14 Marcus Mariota WAS at MIA 15 Jordan Love GB at NYG 16 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. CIN 17 Brock Purdy SF at ARI 18 Bo Nix DEN vs. KC 19 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. WAS 20 J.J. McCarthy MIN vs. CHI 21 Geno Smith LV vs. DAL 22 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. SF 23 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LAC 24 Davis Mills HOU at TEN 25 Jameis Winston NYG vs. GB 26 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. CAR 27 Bryce Young CAR at ATL 28 Tyrod Taylor NYJ at NE 29 Dillon Gabriel CLE vs. BAL 30 Cam Ward TEN vs. HOU 31 Justin Fields NYJ at NE

QB Notes: Jalen Hurts isn’t passing well and now he’s not even scoring on the ground. He hasn’t punched in a rushing score since October 9. Frustrating, but he’s still the QB5 by average points on the season. The Eagles remain a fantasy rollercoaster managers can’t afford to get off, especially for potential shootouts like Sunday’s date with the Lions. … Patrick Mahomes entered the Chiefs’ bye week on the heels of his first scoreless 2025 start. Before that, he had produced three touchdowns in three straight contests, including his first two with Rashee Rice back in the saddle. That Week 9 dud came in a tough Buffalo matchup. This weekend’s Denver road trip is even tougher. We just know even the most daunting of dates rarely stand between Mahomes and 260/2. … Joe Flacco played through a bum shoulder in Week 9. He turned in just the 55th 470-plus yard performance in NFL history. Now rested following the Bengals’ Week 10 bye, he returns for a showdown with a Steelers defense surrendering the most passing yards in the league, due in no small part to Flacco’s 342 three weeks ago. Joe Burrow’s impending return means this party will soon be winding down, but fantasy managers must keep raging this weekend.

In the midst of an historic scoring rampage — he is the first player in league history with 20 scores and zero picks over a six-game span — Matthew Stafford is confronting his toughest defensive matchup since the season’s opening month. That being said, the Seahawks are more vulnerable through the air than on the ground, and the week’s third highest game total (48.5) augurs well for continued fantasy goodness. … Dan Campbell’s Week 10 insertion as play-caller resulted in the Lions’ first positive pass rate over expected of the entire year. Jared Goff threw for his second most yards (320) and posted his third highest YPA (9.7). Yes, it came against a horrid Commanders defense, but Campbell’s presence was immediately felt, most acutely in his greater involvement of Jameson Williams. Goff called Williams a “cheat code” in space, something OC John Morton never seemed to realize. The latest “new Goff” will be put to the test by the Eagles, but fantasy managers can be optimistic of QB1 output. … Ceiling does not exist in the Dolphins’ passing attack, but it would be pretty difficult for Tua Tagovailoa to miss his 170/2 floor vs. a Commanders defense that has completely fallen apart.

Baker Mayfield is having a rough go of it amidst the Bucs’ injury carnage, but he finally posted his first three-score game since Week 1 last Sunday. We would like to think the Bills provide an excellent follow-up opportunity on the road, but Sean McDermott’s defense has been extremely stingy through the air, last week’s Dolphins embarrassment notwithstanding. Mayfield is probably best treated as a borderline QB1 as Tampa tries to figure out where to go from here. … Caleb Williams remains amongst the more matchup-sensitive quarterbacks in fantasy football. Now he has a bad one in a Vikings defense permitting the league’s ninth fewest passing yards. He is faring well against pressure, checking in 12th by PFF’s count. That’s a must against Brian Flores’ blitzing Vikes. Williams can probably provide a tidy Week 11 floor despite his poor ceiling odds. … Sam Darnold has attempted 36 total passes as the Seahawks romped to victory over the past two weeks. There won’t be any romping going on against the Rams, as the Seahawks are road ‘dogs for one of the week’s highest-totaled contests. That offers hope of more volume and greater ceiling odds, if also potential disaster against the Rams’ strong defensive front.

One of many veteran backups quietly playing their best football this season, Marcus Mariota finished as the QB11 even as the Commanders got smoked again in Week 10. The Dolphins are the rare team probably incapable of blowing the Commandos out right now, while they surrender eighth most weekly QB fantasy points. Mariota is a perfectly fine option on the QB1/2 borderline. … With his supporting cast in injury crisis and his coach suddenly on the defensive, Jordan Love needs to show something after producing just five touchdowns across his past five starts. Abysmal. Thankfully “abysmal” also applies to a Giants pass defense that just played a part in getting its head coach fired. Love has lost QB1 benefit of the doubt amidst his struggles and Tucker Kraft’s loss, but maybe he will finally spike a week as Matt LaFleur searches for ways to shake up his offense. ... Opposing quarterbacks continue to obliterate the Bengals. That includes even Aaron Rodgers, who finished as the QB10 in the sides’ first meeting in Week 7. That is probably Rodgers’ absolute ceiling at this point, but he won’t be a dud in your QB2/superflex spot.

Playing so poorly that Sean Payton whisperer Colin Cowherd is claiming the Broncos could move on from him as starter, Bo Nix will be on the spot in the Broncos’ “prove it” matchup with the Chiefs. It won’t be easy, as Kansas City is tied for the second fewest passing scores allowed (nine). Nix is also struggling on the ground, which is of extra concern with J.K. Dobbins’ (foot) status up in the air. Nix offers QB1 upside for what could be a “secret shootout,” but his floor is firmly in the QB2 range. … I’ve given up trying to figure out what’s going on with Brock Purdy’s (toe) health. Whoever starts for the Niners this week will be a solid QB2 against a good, not great Cardinals defense staring down a 48.5 game total as a home underdog. … I’ve got J.J. McCarthy on Brosmer Watch. He’s not making the throws right now. What he is doing is mixing in a little rushing, while his weapons always keep him live as a streamer. That is especially true for a plus date like Sunday’s Bears matchup.

