2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

DeVonta Smith tries to ignore the noise from his receiver mate A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson hopes he gets a more catchable ball from J.J. McCarthy, and Wan’Dale Robinson looks to make the acquaintance of fill-in QB Jameis Winston.

Week 11 Receivers

1 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at PIT 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at LAR 3 Puka Nacua LAR vs. SEA 4 Emeka Egbuka TB at BUF 5 CeeDee Lamb DAL at LV 6 Drake London ATL vs. CAR 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at PHI 8 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. WAS 9 Rashee Rice KC at DEN 10 Davante Adams LAR vs. SEA 11 Nico Collins HOU at TEN 12 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. CHI 13 Tee Higgins CIN at PIT 14 George Pickens DAL at LV 15 Ladd McConkey LAC at JAC 16 DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DET 17 Zay Flowers BAL at CLE 18 Rome Odunze CHI at MIN 19 A.J. Brown PHI vs. DET 20 Jameson Williams DET at PHI 21 DK Metcalf PIT vs. CIN 22 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC 23 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. GB 24 Romeo Doubs GB at NYG 25 Quentin Johnston LAC at JAC 26 Jauan Jennings SF at ARI 27 Stefon Diggs NE vs. NYJ 28 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS at MIA 29 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at ATL 30 Tez Johnson TB at BUF 31 Troy Franklin DEN vs. KC 32 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. TB 33 Jordan Addison MIN vs. CHI 34 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. LAC 35 Darius Slayton NYG vs. GB 36 Xavier Worthy KC at DEN 37 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. BAL 38 Rashid Shaheed SEA at LAR 39 DJ Moore CHI at MIN 40 Christian Watson GB at NYG 41 Keenan Allen LAC at JAC 42 Parker Washington JAC vs. LAC 43 Ricky Pearsall SF at ARI 44 Tre Tucker LV vs. DAL 45 Keon Coleman BUF vs. TB 46 Greg Dortch ARI vs. SF 47 Michael Wilson ARI vs. SF 48 Cooper Kupp SEA at LAR 49 Calvin Ridley TEN vs. HOU 50 Malik Washington MIA vs. WAS 51 Mack Hollins NE vs. NYJ 52 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. CAR 53 Tyler Lockett LV vs. DAL 54 Jalen Nailor MIN vs. CHI 55 Josh Palmer BUF vs. TB 56 DeMario Douglas NE vs. NYJ 57 Chimere Dike TEN vs. HOU 58 Marquise Brown KC at DEN 59 Dontayvion Wicks GB at NYG 60 Calvin Austin III PIT vs. CIN 61 Elic Ayomanor TEN vs. HOU 62 Marvin Mims DEN vs. KC 63 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI at MIN 64 Kyle Williams NE vs. NYJ 65 Kendrick Bourne SF at ARI 66 Christian Kirk HOU at TEN 67 Cedric Tillman CLE vs. BAL 68 Jayden Higgins HOU at TEN 69 Luther Burden III CHI at MIN 70 Pat Bryant DEN vs. KC 71 Dyami Brown JAC vs. LAC 72 Jaylin Lane WAS at MIA 73 Jalen Coker CAR at ATL

WR Notes: If you pass on adjusting for games played, Rashee Rice has been the … WR1 by average PPR points since returning. Three games, of course, was the same 2024 sample that had fantasy managers falling in love. It would appear Rice really is just that good, even if the Chiefs would do well to remember he’s not their only passing-game option. … Nico Collins *adjusts glasses* went off with Davis Mills? It’s a strange game, and beautiful country. Although on the road vs. the cellar-dwelling Titans would equal road-paving SZN for most teams, the Texans frankly lack the personnel. This is a great Collins spot even with Mills making another start in place of C.J. Stroud. … Davante Adams’ tweaked oblique will not affect his status as the Rams’ goal-line back for Sunday’s massive divisional showdown with the Seahawks. … They finally got Rome Odunze the damn ball. Odunze’s dad hasn’t fired off any Week 11 tweets, but the Bears would be well served by doing so again against the Vikings, especially with DJ Moore (shoulder) seemingly more injured than ever. It must be said the Vikes are not a receiver smash spot.

Aside from his scripted opening series, J.J. McCarthy is not throwing a catchable ball. It’s led to massive Justin Jefferson frustrations, both for fantasy managers and the wideout himself. The Bears are a softer matchup than McCarthy has been dealing with since his Week 9 return, but we are it “believe it when you see it” territory with this QB/WR pairing, rendering Jefferson a boom/bust WR1. … Absolutely dominating over the middle of the field, Ladd McConkey’s early-season struggles can officially be considered a distant memory. … A.J. Brown is finally openly advertising he wants out of Philadelphia. Less advertised is the fact that DeVonta Smith has simply been better. Now, maybe that’s because Brown isn’t giving his full effort, but whose fault is that? Brown is the kind of player who could revive for 8/180/2 any given Sunday, but Smith has earned his higher rank. … Wan’Dale Robinson profiles for one of the most “my backup QB came here to chew gum and only target one player, and he’s all out of gum” performances of all time. Robinson WR2 life will find a way against the downtrodden Packers.

Jameson Williams had cleared 70 yards one time all season. Then head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties. Promptly labeled a “cheat code” by Jared Goff on his new usage, Williams coasted to a season-high 119 yards even as the Lions dealt with non-competitive game script against the Commanders. The Eagles will be a much tougher opponent, offering both promise and peril. Maybe they will shut JaMo down, but the Lions will for darn sure be going pedal to the metal for a full 60 minutes. … Literally the entire Packers receiver corps is on the injury report. Only Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn’t play Week 10. Romeo Doubs had his worst game in months against the Eagles, but remains a strong option on the WR2/3 borderline. Beyond him, it might almost feel better throwing a Dontayvion Wicks dart than trusting Christian Watson in your WR4/second FLEX spot, but the emphasis there is on “almost feel.” If Golden plays, relegate him to the bench with 30-of-32 teams active for Week 11.

Tetairoa McMillan has been feeling the sting of the Panthers’ quarterback struggles. Although his floor steadfastly refuses to fall out, the same is true of busting through his ceiling. A Falcons defense that gets smoked on the ground while stingily patrolling the skies does not profile as McMillan’s long-sought breakout spot. … Tez Johnson is posting surprisingly consistent 4/40/1 returns without ever spiking a week. Maybe that finally changes for this potential — likely? — shootout with the Bills. … You gotta make calls as a fantasy football ranker. For Week 11, I’m going to say deadline-addition Jakobi Meyers moves ahead of Parker Washington in the Jaguars’ targets pecking order ... is what I wrote before leaning Washington is highly questionable with a hamstring injury. The slot man could now struggle to crack the top 40. … I was overzealous with my Week 10 Rashid Shaheed ranking in his Seahawks debut. In my defense, he would have gotten more targets had the ‘Hawks not gone up 35-0 midway through the second quarter. Shaheed is going to have down-field opportunities in arguably the most evenly-matched game of the week, one with massive implications for the NFC playoff picture.

Is Tre Tucker seriously about to get iced by Tyler Lockett? We will assume Week 10 was a sample-size mirage. Tucker’s explosive-play skill-set has a mouthwatering matchup in the Cowboys’ No. 31 defense. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) will supposedly play football this week. The same is apparently true of Brock Purdy (toe). What this means is anybody’s guess. We do know fantasy expectations should be tempered for a Cardinals matchup that a took a big hit with Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ruleout. … Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) is finally returning for the Bills. Especially with Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, it’s possible Palmer is made a point of emphasis to give this stagnant (by its standards) offense a shot in the arm. … With Marvin Harrison Jr. battling appendicitis — because of course he is — it’s “choose your fighter” in the Cardinals’ receiver corps. There’s “WR4 YAC man” Greg Dortch, or “WR4 scoreless 5/52 man” Michael Wilson. Expect any Cardinals passing-game ceiling to be propped up by Trey McBride. … It looks like Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is finally set to return against the Texans. No one is telling you you have to care as the Titans take on their most doomed mission yet against Houston’s elite pass defense.