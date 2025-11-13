 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Playoffs-Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Baltimore Ravens v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings
San Francisco 49ers Play Los Angeles Rams During NFL Game At Levi's Stadium In Santa Clara
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

nbc_bte_49ersatcards_251113.jpg
How Purdy’s status impacts 49ers-Cardinals markets
nbc_dps_kevinloveintv_251113.jpg
Love reflects on highs, lows of 18-year NBA career
nbc_dps_cyyoungawards_251113.jpg
Will Skenes stay with the Pirates long-term?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published November 13, 2025 11:46 AM

DeVonta Smith tries to ignore the noise from his receiver mate A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson hopes he gets a more catchable ball from J.J. McCarthy, and Wan’Dale Robinson looks to make the acquaintance of fill-in QB Jameis Winston.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 11 Receivers

1Ja’Marr ChaseCINat PIT
2Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAat LAR
3Puka NacuaLARvs. SEA
4Emeka EgbukaTBat BUF
5CeeDee LambDALat LV
6Drake LondonATLvs. CAR
7Amon-Ra St. BrownDETat PHI
8Jaylen WaddleMIAvs. WAS
9Rashee RiceKCat DEN
10Davante AdamsLARvs. SEA
11Nico CollinsHOUat TEN
12Justin JeffersonMINvs. CHI
13Tee HigginsCINat PIT
14George PickensDALat LV
15Ladd McConkeyLACat JAC
16DeVonta SmithPHIvs. DET
17Zay FlowersBALat CLE
18Rome OdunzeCHIat MIN
19A.J. BrownPHIvs. DET
20Jameson WilliamsDETat PHI
21DK MetcalfPITvs. CIN
22Courtland SuttonDENvs. KC
23Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGvs. GB
24Romeo DoubsGBat NYG
25Quentin JohnstonLACat JAC
26Jauan JenningsSFat ARI
27Stefon DiggsNEvs. NYJ
28Deebo Samuel Sr.WASat MIA
29Tetairoa McMillanCARat ATL
30Tez JohnsonTBat BUF
31Troy FranklinDENvs. KC
32Khalil ShakirBUFvs. TB
33Jordan AddisonMINvs. CHI
34Jakobi MeyersJACvs. LAC
35Darius SlaytonNYGvs. GB
36Xavier WorthyKCat DEN
37Jerry JeudyCLEvs. BAL
38Rashid ShaheedSEAat LAR
39DJ MooreCHIat MIN
40Christian WatsonGBat NYG
41Keenan AllenLACat JAC
42Parker WashingtonJACvs. LAC
43Ricky PearsallSFat ARI
44Tre TuckerLVvs. DAL
45Keon ColemanBUFvs. TB
46Greg DortchARIvs. SF
47Michael WilsonARIvs. SF
48Cooper KuppSEAat LAR
49Calvin RidleyTENvs. HOU
50Malik WashingtonMIAvs. WAS
51Mack HollinsNEvs. NYJ
52Darnell MooneyATLvs. CAR
53Tyler LockettLVvs. DAL
54Jalen NailorMINvs. CHI
55Josh PalmerBUFvs. TB
56DeMario DouglasNEvs. NYJ
57Chimere DikeTENvs. HOU
58Marquise BrownKCat DEN
59Dontayvion WicksGBat NYG
60Calvin Austin IIIPITvs. CIN
61Elic AyomanorTENvs. HOU
62Marvin Mims DENvs. KC
63Olamide ZaccheausCHIat MIN
64Kyle WilliamsNEvs. NYJ
65Kendrick BourneSFat ARI
66Christian KirkHOUat TEN
67Cedric TillmanCLEvs. BAL
68Jayden HigginsHOUat TEN
69Luther Burden IIICHIat MIN
70Pat BryantDENvs. KC
71Dyami BrownJACvs. LAC
72Jaylin LaneWASat MIA
73Jalen CokerCARat ATL

WR Notes: If you pass on adjusting for games played, Rashee Rice has been the … WR1 by average PPR points since returning. Three games, of course, was the same 2024 sample that had fantasy managers falling in love. It would appear Rice really is just that good, even if the Chiefs would do well to remember he’s not their only passing-game option. … Nico Collins *adjusts glasses* went off with Davis Mills? It’s a strange game, and beautiful country. Although on the road vs. the cellar-dwelling Titans would equal road-paving SZN for most teams, the Texans frankly lack the personnel. This is a great Collins spot even with Mills making another start in place of C.J. Stroud. … Davante Adams’ tweaked oblique will not affect his status as the Rams’ goal-line back for Sunday’s massive divisional showdown with the Seahawks. … They finally got Rome Odunze the damn ball. Odunze’s dad hasn’t fired off any Week 11 tweets, but the Bears would be well served by doing so again against the Vikings, especially with DJ Moore (shoulder) seemingly more injured than ever. It must be said the Vikes are not a receiver smash spot.

Aside from his scripted opening series, J.J. McCarthy is not throwing a catchable ball. It’s led to massive Justin Jefferson frustrations, both for fantasy managers and the wideout himself. The Bears are a softer matchup than McCarthy has been dealing with since his Week 9 return, but we are it “believe it when you see it” territory with this QB/WR pairing, rendering Jefferson a boom/bust WR1. … Absolutely dominating over the middle of the field, Ladd McConkey’s early-season struggles can officially be considered a distant memory. … A.J. Brown is finally openly advertising he wants out of Philadelphia. Less advertised is the fact that DeVonta Smith has simply been better. Now, maybe that’s because Brown isn’t giving his full effort, but whose fault is that? Brown is the kind of player who could revive for 8/180/2 any given Sunday, but Smith has earned his higher rank. … Wan’Dale Robinson profiles for one of the most “my backup QB came here to chew gum and only target one player, and he’s all out of gum” performances of all time. Robinson WR2 life will find a way against the downtrodden Packers.

Jameson Williams had cleared 70 yards one time all season. Then head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties. Promptly labeled a “cheat code” by Jared Goff on his new usage, Williams coasted to a season-high 119 yards even as the Lions dealt with non-competitive game script against the Commanders. The Eagles will be a much tougher opponent, offering both promise and peril. Maybe they will shut JaMo down, but the Lions will for darn sure be going pedal to the metal for a full 60 minutes. … Literally the entire Packers receiver corps is on the injury report. Only Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn’t play Week 10. Romeo Doubs had his worst game in months against the Eagles, but remains a strong option on the WR2/3 borderline. Beyond him, it might almost feel better throwing a Dontayvion Wicks dart than trusting Christian Watson in your WR4/second FLEX spot, but the emphasis there is on “almost feel.” If Golden plays, relegate him to the bench with 30-of-32 teams active for Week 11.

Tetairoa McMillan has been feeling the sting of the Panthers’ quarterback struggles. Although his floor steadfastly refuses to fall out, the same is true of busting through his ceiling. A Falcons defense that gets smoked on the ground while stingily patrolling the skies does not profile as McMillan’s long-sought breakout spot. … Tez Johnson is posting surprisingly consistent 4/40/1 returns without ever spiking a week. Maybe that finally changes for this potential — likely? — shootout with the Bills. … You gotta make calls as a fantasy football ranker. For Week 11, I’m going to say deadline-addition Jakobi Meyers moves ahead of Parker Washington in the Jaguars’ targets pecking order ... is what I wrote before leaning Washington is highly questionable with a hamstring injury. The slot man could now struggle to crack the top 40. … I was overzealous with my Week 10 Rashid Shaheed ranking in his Seahawks debut. In my defense, he would have gotten more targets had the ‘Hawks not gone up 35-0 midway through the second quarter. Shaheed is going to have down-field opportunities in arguably the most evenly-matched game of the week, one with massive implications for the NFC playoff picture.

Is Tre Tucker seriously about to get iced by Tyler Lockett? We will assume Week 10 was a sample-size mirage. Tucker’s explosive-play skill-set has a mouthwatering matchup in the Cowboys’ No. 31 defense. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) will supposedly play football this week. The same is apparently true of Brock Purdy (toe). What this means is anybody’s guess. We do know fantasy expectations should be tempered for a Cardinals matchup that a took a big hit with Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ruleout. … Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) is finally returning for the Bills. Especially with Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, it’s possible Palmer is made a point of emphasis to give this stagnant (by its standards) offense a shot in the arm. … With Marvin Harrison Jr. battling appendicitis — because of course he is — it’s “choose your fighter” in the Cardinals’ receiver corps. There’s “WR4 YAC man” Greg Dortch, or “WR4 scoreless 5/52 man” Michael Wilson. Expect any Cardinals passing-game ceiling to be propped up by Trey McBride. … It looks like Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is finally set to return against the Texans. No one is telling you you have to care as the Titans take on their most doomed mission yet against Houston’s elite pass defense.