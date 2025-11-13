2025 Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
DeVonta Smith tries to ignore the noise from his receiver mate A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson hopes he gets a more catchable ball from J.J. McCarthy, and Wan’Dale Robinson looks to make the acquaintance of fill-in QB Jameis Winston.
Week 11 Receivers
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at PIT
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|at LAR
|3
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|4
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|at BUF
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|at LV
|6
|Drake London
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at PHI
|8
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|9
|Rashee Rice
|KC
|at DEN
|10
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|11
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|at TEN
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|13
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|at PIT
|14
|George Pickens
|DAL
|at LV
|15
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|at JAC
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs. DET
|17
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|at CLE
|18
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|at MIN
|19
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|vs. DET
|20
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at PHI
|21
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs. KC
|23
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|vs. GB
|24
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|at NYG
|25
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|at JAC
|26
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|at ARI
|27
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|28
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|at MIA
|29
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|at ATL
|30
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|at BUF
|31
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|vs. KC
|32
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|vs. TB
|33
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|34
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|35
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs. GB
|36
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|at DEN
|37
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|38
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|at LAR
|39
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|at MIN
|40
|Christian Watson
|GB
|at NYG
|41
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|at JAC
|42
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|43
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|at ARI
|44
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|vs. DAL
|45
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|vs. TB
|46
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|vs. SF
|47
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|vs. SF
|48
|Cooper Kupp
|SEA
|at LAR
|49
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|50
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|51
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|52
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|53
|Tyler Lockett
|LV
|vs. DAL
|54
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|55
|Josh Palmer
|BUF
|vs. TB
|56
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|57
|Chimere Dike
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|58
|Marquise Brown
|KC
|at DEN
|59
|Dontayvion Wicks
|GB
|at NYG
|60
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|61
|Elic Ayomanor
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|62
|Marvin Mims
|DEN
|vs. KC
|63
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|CHI
|at MIN
|64
|Kyle Williams
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|65
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|at ARI
|66
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|at TEN
|67
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|68
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|at TEN
|69
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|at MIN
|70
|Pat Bryant
|DEN
|vs. KC
|71
|Dyami Brown
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|72
|Jaylin Lane
|WAS
|at MIA
|73
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|at ATL
WR Notes: If you pass on adjusting for games played, Rashee Rice has been the … WR1 by average PPR points since returning. Three games, of course, was the same 2024 sample that had fantasy managers falling in love. It would appear Rice really is just that good, even if the Chiefs would do well to remember he’s not their only passing-game option. … Nico Collins *adjusts glasses* went off with Davis Mills? It’s a strange game, and beautiful country. Although on the road vs. the cellar-dwelling Titans would equal road-paving SZN for most teams, the Texans frankly lack the personnel. This is a great Collins spot even with Mills making another start in place of C.J. Stroud. … Davante Adams’ tweaked oblique will not affect his status as the Rams’ goal-line back for Sunday’s massive divisional showdown with the Seahawks. … They finally got Rome Odunze the damn ball. Odunze’s dad hasn’t fired off any Week 11 tweets, but the Bears would be well served by doing so again against the Vikings, especially with DJ Moore (shoulder) seemingly more injured than ever. It must be said the Vikes are not a receiver smash spot.
Aside from his scripted opening series, J.J. McCarthy is not throwing a catchable ball. It’s led to massive Justin Jefferson frustrations, both for fantasy managers and the wideout himself. The Bears are a softer matchup than McCarthy has been dealing with since his Week 9 return, but we are it “believe it when you see it” territory with this QB/WR pairing, rendering Jefferson a boom/bust WR1. … Absolutely dominating over the middle of the field, Ladd McConkey’s early-season struggles can officially be considered a distant memory. … A.J. Brown is finally openly advertising he wants out of Philadelphia. Less advertised is the fact that DeVonta Smith has simply been better. Now, maybe that’s because Brown isn’t giving his full effort, but whose fault is that? Brown is the kind of player who could revive for 8/180/2 any given Sunday, but Smith has earned his higher rank. … Wan’Dale Robinson profiles for one of the most “my backup QB came here to chew gum and only target one player, and he’s all out of gum” performances of all time. Robinson WR2 life will find a way against the downtrodden Packers.
Jameson Williams had cleared 70 yards one time all season. Then head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties. Promptly labeled a “cheat code” by Jared Goff on his new usage, Williams coasted to a season-high 119 yards even as the Lions dealt with non-competitive game script against the Commanders. The Eagles will be a much tougher opponent, offering both promise and peril. Maybe they will shut JaMo down, but the Lions will for darn sure be going pedal to the metal for a full 60 minutes. … Literally the entire Packers receiver corps is on the injury report. Only Matthew Golden (shoulder) didn’t play Week 10. Romeo Doubs had his worst game in months against the Eagles, but remains a strong option on the WR2/3 borderline. Beyond him, it might almost feel better throwing a Dontayvion Wicks dart than trusting Christian Watson in your WR4/second FLEX spot, but the emphasis there is on “almost feel.” If Golden plays, relegate him to the bench with 30-of-32 teams active for Week 11.
Tetairoa McMillan has been feeling the sting of the Panthers’ quarterback struggles. Although his floor steadfastly refuses to fall out, the same is true of busting through his ceiling. A Falcons defense that gets smoked on the ground while stingily patrolling the skies does not profile as McMillan’s long-sought breakout spot. … Tez Johnson is posting surprisingly consistent 4/40/1 returns without ever spiking a week. Maybe that finally changes for this potential — likely? — shootout with the Bills. … You gotta make calls as a fantasy football ranker. For Week 11, I’m going to say deadline-addition Jakobi Meyers moves ahead of Parker Washington in the Jaguars’ targets pecking order ... is what I wrote before leaning Washington is highly questionable with a hamstring injury. The slot man could now struggle to crack the top 40. … I was overzealous with my Week 10 Rashid Shaheed ranking in his Seahawks debut. In my defense, he would have gotten more targets had the ‘Hawks not gone up 35-0 midway through the second quarter. Shaheed is going to have down-field opportunities in arguably the most evenly-matched game of the week, one with massive implications for the NFC playoff picture.
Is Tre Tucker seriously about to get iced by Tyler Lockett? We will assume Week 10 was a sample-size mirage. Tucker’s explosive-play skill-set has a mouthwatering matchup in the Cowboys’ No. 31 defense. … Ricky Pearsall (knee) will supposedly play football this week. The same is apparently true of Brock Purdy (toe). What this means is anybody’s guess. We do know fantasy expectations should be tempered for a Cardinals matchup that a took a big hit with Marvin Harrison Jr.’s ruleout. … Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) is finally returning for the Bills. Especially with Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, it’s possible Palmer is made a point of emphasis to give this stagnant (by its standards) offense a shot in the arm. … With Marvin Harrison Jr. battling appendicitis — because of course he is — it’s “choose your fighter” in the Cardinals’ receiver corps. There’s “WR4 YAC man” Greg Dortch, or “WR4 scoreless 5/52 man” Michael Wilson. Expect any Cardinals passing-game ceiling to be propped up by Trey McBride. … It looks like Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is finally set to return against the Texans. No one is telling you you have to care as the Titans take on their most doomed mission yet against Houston’s elite pass defense.