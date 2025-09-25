2025 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Nico Collins ponders starting a hot streak against the Titans, Emeka Egbuka wonders if he has the Bucs’ skill corps all to himself, and George Pickens readies for CeeDee Lamb’s lost targets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 4 Receivers

1 Puka Nacua LAR vs. IND 2 Justin Jefferson MIN at PIT 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ARI 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CLE 5 Malik Nabers NYG vs. LAC 6 Nico Collins HOU vs. TEN 7 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at DEN 8 Rome Odunze CHI at LV 9 Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA 10 Davante Adams LAR vs. IND 11 A.J. Brown PHI at TB 12 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. PHI 13 Drake London ATL vs. WAS 14 Ricky Pearsall SF vs. JAC 15 Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ 16 George Pickens DAL vs. GB 17 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. CIN 18 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at NE 19 Zay Flowers BAL at KC 20 Ladd McConkey LAC at NYG 21 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC at SF 22 Keenan Allen LAC at NYG 23 Jakobi Meyers LV vs. CHI 24 Quentin Johnston LAC at NYG 25 DK Metcalf PIT vs. MIN 26 Jameson Williams DET vs. CLE 27 Tee Higgins CIN at DEN 28 Chris Olave NO at BUF 29 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS at ATL 30 DeVonta Smith PHI at TB 31 Michael Pittman Jr. IND at LAR 32 Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL 33 DJ Moore CHI at LV 34 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs. SEA 35 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ 36 Jordan Addison MIN at PIT 37 Matthew Golden GB at DAL 38 Calvin Ridley TEN at HOU 39 Jerry Jeudy CLE at DET 40 Rashid Shaheed NO at BUF 41 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. LAC 42 Tyquan Thornton KC vs. BAL 43 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NO 44 Tre Tucker LV vs. CHI 45 Romeo Doubs GB at DAL 46 Keon Coleman BUF vs. NO 47 Cedric Tillman CLE at DET 48 Elic Ayomanor TEN at HOU 49 Josh Downs IND at LAR 50 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. WAS 51 Stefon Diggs NE vs. CAR 52 Troy Franklin DEN vs. CIN 53 Marquise Brown KC vs. BAL 54 Dontayvion Wicks GB at DAL 55 Travis Hunter JAC at SF 56 Rashod Bateman BAL at KC 57 Christian Kirk HOU vs. TEN 58 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. GB 59 Kayshon Boutte NE vs. CAR 60 Calvin Austin III PIT vs. MIN 61 Cooper Kupp SEA at ARI 62 Sterling Shepard TB vs. PHI 63 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. JAC 64 Tory Horton SEA at ARI 65 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. BAL 66 Joshua Palmer BUF vs. NO 67 Hunter Renfrow CAR at NE 68 Dont’e Thornton Jr. LV vs. CHI 69 KaVontae Turpin DAL vs. GB 70 DeAndre Hopkins BAL at KC

WR Notes: Jaxon Smith-Njigba currently sits second in receiving and has yet to post fewer than 96 yards. … Malik Nabers has a new quarterback and a new shoulder injury. For now, we aren’t concerned about the shoulder. Jaxson Dart? For as bad as Russell Wilson was, it can always get worse. Dart profiles as a one-read rookie. Thankfully for fantasy managers, Nabers has considerable distance between himself and the G-Men’s No. 2 target. … Week 3 was probably as bad as it could get for the Bengals, and Ja’Marr Chase still managed 5/66 on six targets. It would be naive to think that’s his floor with backup QB Jake Browning — this is going to be a rollercoaster — but there doesn’t seem to be much reason to panic Chase out of the top eight. … The Bears have had three wildly different game scripts. Rome Odunze has commanded at least seven targets and scored in all three of them. For Week 4 he gets a Raiders defense surrendering the third most receiver fantasy points through dates with the Patriots, Chargers and Commanders. Not exactly a wideout murderer’s row.

Do you believe in miracles? A.J. Brown finally had a good game. That’s because the Eagles finally had to pass after falling behind 26-7. We would like to think the Bucs, even in their injury-wrecked state, will again force the Birds to throw in Week 4. If they don’t, there is little reason to believe the Eagles will willingly open things up. … Drake London and the Falcons’ offense is off to a slow enough start that reporters are already peppering coach Raheem Morris with Kirk Cousins questions. London is at least off the injury report after his early-season shoulder bang. The Falcons’ implied team total is decent enough against the Commanders to make this week as good as any for London and company to finally wake up. … Emeka Egbuka played hurt in Week 3 as Mike Evans (hamstring) got hurt. Is Chris Godwin still hurt? #Hurt is the hashtag in the Bucs’ deep skill corps. Even were Godwin (ankle) to make his 2025 debut this weekend, Egbuka should threaten for WR1 status as the No. 1 weapon in this banged-up offense.

Ricky Pearsall is third in receiving (281) and Jauan Jennings is near the top of the “missed practice” leaderboard. The Jaguars arrive in town as an ordinary bordering on plus receiver matchup. Pearsall’s floor isn’t quite as high as the PPR scammers around him, but it’s decent enough, and his ceiling is … well third in receiving. … Tetairoa McMillan has been the offensive rookie of the year through the season’s first three weeks. His reward for that good deed? Missed practice time with a calf injury. Labeled “day to day” without any optimistic coachspeak accompaniment, McMillan is probably on the wrong side of questionable for Carolina’s Boston road trip. … Be wary of Week 1s. Zay Flowers’ suggested his “second breakout” had arrived. It turned out Week 1 had arrived. Flowers has largely reverted to his pre-2025 form the past two weeks. That’s still great, but the return of Isaiah Likely to an offense that likes to spread the ball around could lock in Flowers’ less-intriguing usage. … Matthew Golden, somewhat predictably, didn’t magically see his targets increase just because Jayden Reed (collarbone) was out. (He did run more routes.) That’s not the PackersWay™. But, uhh, come on man! This is the Cowboys! Surely…

George Pickens was third in red zone targets (seven) even before CeeDee Lamb’s injury. With Lamb out for Week 4 and likely beyond, Pickens now becomes the primary receiver read at every level of the field. It very much remains to be seen if Pickens can actually have success in that role, but we are going to find out alongside the Cowboys. Even against an elite defense like Green Bay’s, Pickens’ usage both proven and projected demand he cracks the top 20. … Brian Thomas Jr. has literally been one of the worst players in football so far. So, uhh, not how you drew it up for your WR1. For Week 4 he gets a 49ers pass defense adjusting to life without its linchpin, Nick Bosa (ACL). For now, you are still permitted to believe BTJ is too good to be this bad. … Ladd McConkey is still blowing up the efficiency metrics, but he isn’t compiling like he did as a rookie because of his increased target competition. Although you could credibly argue he’s a screaming buy low, one must acknowledge Keenan Allen fighting for looks in the middle of the field as Quentin Johnston appears to be genuinely breaking out deep erodes McConkey’s floor while making his ceiling more volatile. I’m not necessarily inclined to agree Ladd will simply snap back to his elite 2024 production profile.

After weeks of “likely” returning, Xavier Worthy is actually returning for a date with the Ravens’ shockingly awful pass defense. Playing through what is all by accounts a serious shoulder issue, Worthy is at extreme risk of re-injury. Until that time, however, we have to assume he will be treated as the Chiefs’ desperately needed WR1, one capable of both compiling and hitting big plays down the field. … Marvin Harrison Jr. is a high-variance down-field wideout commanding meager target totals and bungling some of the few opportunities he gets. Could that change at any moment? Yes. But the reality is this is a player with only three 10-target performances in 20 career appearances and just two outings of six-plus catches. MHJ has never caught more than six balls in a contest. That’s a scarily low floor for someone with MHJ’s draft pedigree and physical attributes. … Jordan Addison returns from suspension in time for the Vikings’ two-game European road trip. The Vikes’ No. 2 receiver spot was a smoking crater during Addison’s absence, though that also had something to do with shaky quarterback play. More of a ceiling than floor play behind Justin Jefferson, Addison can flip matchups as a WR3. Just don’t be surprised if he posts a zero and weighs down your matchup odds.