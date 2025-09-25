 Skip navigation
2025 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 25, 2025 11:28 AM

Tyler Warren aims to stuff the stat sheet in L.A., T.J. Hockenson heads to Ireland for some reason, and Mark Andrews prepares for Isaiah Likely’s expected return against the Chiefs.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 4 Tight Ends

1Trey McBrideARIvs. SEA
2Brock BowersLVvs. CHI
3Tucker KraftGBat DAL
4Tyler WarrenINDat LAR
5Jake FergusonDALvs. GB
6Juwan JohnsonNOat BUF
7T.J. HockensonMINat PIT
8Sam LaPortaDETvs. CLE
9Hunter HenryNEvs. CAR
10Dalton KincaidBUFvs. NO
11Travis KelceKCvs. BAL
12Mark AndrewsBALat KC
13Dallas GoedertPHIat TB
14Brenton StrangeJACat SF
15Zach ErtzWASat ATL
16David NjokuCLEat DET
17Isaiah LikelyBALat KC
18Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat DET
19Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLvs. WAS
20Chig OkonkwoTENat HOU
21Cade OttonTBvs. PHI
22Jonnu SmithPITvs. MIN
23Dalton SchultzHOUvs. TEN
24Noah FantCINat DEN
25Jake TongesSFvs. JAC
26Oronde Gadsden IILACat NYG
27Pat FreiermuthPITvs. MIN
28Cole KmetCHIat LV
29Theo JohnsonNYGvs. LAC
30Colston LovelandCHIat LV
31Mason TaylorNYJat MIA
32Mike GesickiCINat DEN
33Tommy TrembleCARat NE
34Austin HooperNEvs. CAR
35AJ BarnerSEAat ARI

TE Notes: It’s been a quiet two weeks for Brock Bowers. Hopefully he wakes up against a sleepy Chicago defense. … Tucker Kraft’s (knee) snaps weren’t really limited in Week 3, but his production sure was. Expect the Cowboys to serve as a Week 4 antidote for the Packers’ entire offense after last Sunday’s embarrassing effort in Cleveland. … Tyler Warren’s box scores have gotten quieter after his sterling Week 1, but he’s still in the middle of nearly everything Indianapolis is doing well. With the Colts likely to finally get pushed again in Los Angeles, Warren’s compiling potential should be back on the up and up. … You don’t have to like it, etc. … Jake Ferguson has gone from low-end TE1 to weekly must-start as the primary targets receptacle of a struggling Cowboys offense, one now missing CeeDee Lamb (ankle). There is a risk he’s all too easily taken away by the defense with Lamb on the shelf, but Ferguson’s targets are the kind that are often happily conceded by the defense in lieu of shot plays down the field.

Carson Wentz’s insertion under center immediately jolted T.J. Hockenson back to life. The Steelers are coughing up the second most tight end fantasy points despite a tissue soft seam slate. One data point, etc. … it appears you can again trust Hockenson in the TE6-8 range. … It sort of feels like this is just who Sam LaPorta is at this point, and it was his rookie campaign that was the outlier. That could be life in a run-based offense whose skill corps cup overfloweth. … I suppose it is time to take Hunter Henry more seriously with Drake Maye playing solid ball. The Panthers have been surprisingly feisty locking down enemy passing attacks, but Maye is playing enough pitch-and-catch with his tight end to lock in a TE1 floor. … Dalton Kincaid is still struggling to clear 50 percent of the Bills’ snaps. He is doing so, but only just. Staggering 16.5-point home favorites against the Saints, this does not profile as a week we will see the Bills’ offense opened up.

This being fantasy football, Mark Andrews finally woke up just as Isaiah Likely (foot) appears poised to make his return. Annoying, but that’s life. Even if Andrews splits the difference between his ghostly Weeks 1 and 2 and sizzling Week 3, that would be enough to keep him in the low-end TE1 mix for a Chiefs tilt the Ravens have to have. … As for Likely, his slow-played return hopefully means the Ravens waited until he was 100 percent healthy. I have no problem immediately ranking him as a high-risk, high-reward TE2 option. … Brenton Strange finally did something in Week 3. With Travis Hunter struggling to contribute anything, Strange could become the primary middle-of-the-field target. … I frankly have no idea what to do with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., aside from fading them in tandem. As suspected in the preseason, this “era” of 2025 Browns offense is already ending. Joe Flacco will soon be benched. We will reassess then. … The only time Cade Otton produced last season was when everyone else was hurt. Well, everyone else is hurt again, finally giving Otton a low-end TE2 floor and dreams of a receptions-based TE1 ceiling.

Week 4 Kickers

1Brandon McManusGBat DAL
2Cameron DickerLACat NYG
3Brandon AubreyDALvs. GB
4Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs. TEN
5Tyler LoopBALat KC
6Jake BatesDETvs. CLE
7Spencer ShraderINDat LAR
8Chase McLaughlinTBvs. PHI
9Jake ElliottPHIat TB
10Harrison ButkerKCvs. BAL
11Cam LittleJACat SF
12Chris BoswellPITvs. MIN
13Jason MyersSEAat ARI
14Matt PraterBUFvs. NO
15Matt GayWASat ATL
16Eddy PineiroSFvs. JAC
17Joshua KartyLARvs. IND
18Wil LutzDENvs. CIN
19Cairo SantosCHIat LV
20Daniel CarlsonLVvs. CHI
21Will ReichardMINat PIT
22Evan McPhersonCINat DEN
23Chad RylandARIvs. SEA
24Parker RomoATLvs. WAS
25Joey SlyeTENat HOU
26Andy BorregalesNEvs. CAR
27Riley PattersonMIAvs. NYJ
28Nick FolkNYJat MIA
29Ryan FitzgeraldCARat NE
30Graham GanoNYGvs. LAC
31Andre SzmytCLEat DET
32Blake GrupeNOat BUF

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

1Buffalo Billsvs. NO
2Detroit Lionsvs. CLE
3Houston Texansvs. TEN
4Denver Broncosvs. CIN
5Los Angeles Chargersat NYG
6Minnesota Vikingsat PIT
7Green Bay Packersat DAL
8New England Patriotsvs. CAR
9Seattle Seahawksat ARI
10Tennessee Titansat HOU
11New York Jetsat MIA
12Philadelphia Eaglesat TB
13San Francisco 49ersvs. JAC
14Washington Commandersat ATL
15Pittsburgh Steelersvs. MIN
16Atlanta Falconsvs. WAS
17Chicago Bearsat LV
18Kansas City Chiefsvs. BAL
19Carolina Panthersat NE
20Indianapolis Coltsat LAR
21Los Angeles Ramsvs. IND
22Miami Dolphinsvs. NYJ
23Arizona Cardinalsvs. SEA
24Jacksonville Jaguarsat SF
25Cleveland Brownsat DET
26New York Giantsvs. LAC
27Las Vegas Raidersvs. CHI
28Baltimore Ravensat KC
29Cincinnati Bengalsat DEN
30Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. PHI
31Dallas Cowboysvs. GB
32New Orleans Saintsat BUF