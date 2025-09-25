2025 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Tyler Warren aims to stuff the stat sheet in L.A., T.J. Hockenson heads to Ireland for some reason, and Mark Andrews prepares for Isaiah Likely’s expected return against the Chiefs.
Week 4 Tight Ends
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. CHI
|3
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|at DAL
|4
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|at LAR
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs. GB
|6
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at BUF
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at PIT
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|vs. CLE
|9
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. CAR
|10
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. NO
|11
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs. BAL
|12
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at KC
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at TB
|14
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|at SF
|15
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at ATL
|16
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at DET
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at KC
|18
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at DET
|19
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|vs. WAS
|20
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at HOU
|21
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. PHI
|22
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. MIN
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. TEN
|24
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at DEN
|25
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|vs. JAC
|26
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at NYG
|27
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. MIN
|28
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at LV
|29
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. LAC
|30
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at LV
|31
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at MIA
|32
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at DEN
|33
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|at NE
|34
|Austin Hooper
|NE
|vs. CAR
|35
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at ARI
TE Notes: It’s been a quiet two weeks for Brock Bowers. Hopefully he wakes up against a sleepy Chicago defense. … Tucker Kraft’s (knee) snaps weren’t really limited in Week 3, but his production sure was. Expect the Cowboys to serve as a Week 4 antidote for the Packers’ entire offense after last Sunday’s embarrassing effort in Cleveland. … Tyler Warren’s box scores have gotten quieter after his sterling Week 1, but he’s still in the middle of nearly everything Indianapolis is doing well. With the Colts likely to finally get pushed again in Los Angeles, Warren’s compiling potential should be back on the up and up. … You don’t have to like it, etc. … Jake Ferguson has gone from low-end TE1 to weekly must-start as the primary targets receptacle of a struggling Cowboys offense, one now missing CeeDee Lamb (ankle). There is a risk he’s all too easily taken away by the defense with Lamb on the shelf, but Ferguson’s targets are the kind that are often happily conceded by the defense in lieu of shot plays down the field.
Carson Wentz’s insertion under center immediately jolted T.J. Hockenson back to life. The Steelers are coughing up the second most tight end fantasy points despite a tissue soft seam slate. One data point, etc. … it appears you can again trust Hockenson in the TE6-8 range. … It sort of feels like this is just who Sam LaPorta is at this point, and it was his rookie campaign that was the outlier. That could be life in a run-based offense whose skill corps cup overfloweth. … I suppose it is time to take Hunter Henry more seriously with Drake Maye playing solid ball. The Panthers have been surprisingly feisty locking down enemy passing attacks, but Maye is playing enough pitch-and-catch with his tight end to lock in a TE1 floor. … Dalton Kincaid is still struggling to clear 50 percent of the Bills’ snaps. He is doing so, but only just. Staggering 16.5-point home favorites against the Saints, this does not profile as a week we will see the Bills’ offense opened up.
This being fantasy football, Mark Andrews finally woke up just as Isaiah Likely (foot) appears poised to make his return. Annoying, but that’s life. Even if Andrews splits the difference between his ghostly Weeks 1 and 2 and sizzling Week 3, that would be enough to keep him in the low-end TE1 mix for a Chiefs tilt the Ravens have to have. … As for Likely, his slow-played return hopefully means the Ravens waited until he was 100 percent healthy. I have no problem immediately ranking him as a high-risk, high-reward TE2 option. … Brenton Strange finally did something in Week 3. With Travis Hunter struggling to contribute anything, Strange could become the primary middle-of-the-field target. … I frankly have no idea what to do with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., aside from fading them in tandem. As suspected in the preseason, this “era” of 2025 Browns offense is already ending. Joe Flacco will soon be benched. We will reassess then. … The only time Cade Otton produced last season was when everyone else was hurt. Well, everyone else is hurt again, finally giving Otton a low-end TE2 floor and dreams of a receptions-based TE1 ceiling.
Week 4 Kickers
|1
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|at DAL
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at NYG
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs. GB
|4
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs. TEN
|5
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at KC
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|vs. CLE
|7
|Spencer Shrader
|IND
|at LAR
|8
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. PHI
|9
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at TB
|10
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs. BAL
|11
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at SF
|12
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. MIN
|13
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at ARI
|14
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|vs. NO
|15
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|at ATL
|16
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. JAC
|17
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs. IND
|18
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. CIN
|19
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|at LV
|20
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|vs. CHI
|21
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|at PIT
|22
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at DEN
|23
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs. SEA
|24
|Parker Romo
|ATL
|vs. WAS
|25
|Joey Slye
|TEN
|at HOU
|26
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|vs. CAR
|27
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. NYJ
|28
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|at MIA
|29
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|at NE
|30
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|vs. LAC
|31
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at DET
|32
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at BUF
Week 4 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. NO
|2
|Detroit Lions
|vs. CLE
|3
|Houston Texans
|vs. TEN
|4
|Denver Broncos
|vs. CIN
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at NYG
|6
|Minnesota Vikings
|at PIT
|7
|Green Bay Packers
|at DAL
|8
|New England Patriots
|vs. CAR
|9
|Seattle Seahawks
|at ARI
|10
|Tennessee Titans
|at HOU
|11
|New York Jets
|at MIA
|12
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at TB
|13
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. JAC
|14
|Washington Commanders
|at ATL
|15
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. MIN
|16
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs. WAS
|17
|Chicago Bears
|at LV
|18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs. BAL
|19
|Carolina Panthers
|at NE
|20
|Indianapolis Colts
|at LAR
|21
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. IND
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. NYJ
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|vs. SEA
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at SF
|25
|Cleveland Browns
|at DET
|26
|New York Giants
|vs. LAC
|27
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs. CHI
|28
|Baltimore Ravens
|at KC
|29
|Cincinnati Bengals
|at DEN
|30
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. PHI
|31
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. GB
|32
|New Orleans Saints
|at BUF