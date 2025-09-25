2025 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Tyler Warren aims to stuff the stat sheet in L.A., T.J. Hockenson heads to Ireland for some reason, and Mark Andrews prepares for Isaiah Likely’s expected return against the Chiefs.

Week 4 Tight Ends

1 Trey McBride ARI vs. SEA 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. CHI 3 Tucker Kraft GB at DAL 4 Tyler Warren IND at LAR 5 Jake Ferguson DAL vs. GB 6 Juwan Johnson NO at BUF 7 T.J. Hockenson MIN at PIT 8 Sam LaPorta DET vs. CLE 9 Hunter Henry NE vs. CAR 10 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NO 11 Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL 12 Mark Andrews BAL at KC 13 Dallas Goedert PHI at TB 14 Brenton Strange JAC at SF 15 Zach Ertz WAS at ATL 16 David Njoku CLE at DET 17 Isaiah Likely BAL at KC 18 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at DET 19 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. WAS 20 Chig Okonkwo TEN at HOU 21 Cade Otton TB vs. PHI 22 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. MIN 23 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. TEN 24 Noah Fant CIN at DEN 25 Jake Tonges SF vs. JAC 26 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at NYG 27 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. MIN 28 Cole Kmet CHI at LV 29 Theo Johnson NYG vs. LAC 30 Colston Loveland CHI at LV 31 Mason Taylor NYJ at MIA 32 Mike Gesicki CIN at DEN 33 Tommy Tremble CAR at NE 34 Austin Hooper NE vs. CAR 35 AJ Barner SEA at ARI

TE Notes: It’s been a quiet two weeks for Brock Bowers. Hopefully he wakes up against a sleepy Chicago defense. … Tucker Kraft’s (knee) snaps weren’t really limited in Week 3, but his production sure was. Expect the Cowboys to serve as a Week 4 antidote for the Packers’ entire offense after last Sunday’s embarrassing effort in Cleveland. … Tyler Warren’s box scores have gotten quieter after his sterling Week 1, but he’s still in the middle of nearly everything Indianapolis is doing well. With the Colts likely to finally get pushed again in Los Angeles, Warren’s compiling potential should be back on the up and up. … You don’t have to like it, etc. … Jake Ferguson has gone from low-end TE1 to weekly must-start as the primary targets receptacle of a struggling Cowboys offense, one now missing CeeDee Lamb (ankle). There is a risk he’s all too easily taken away by the defense with Lamb on the shelf, but Ferguson’s targets are the kind that are often happily conceded by the defense in lieu of shot plays down the field.

Carson Wentz’s insertion under center immediately jolted T.J. Hockenson back to life. The Steelers are coughing up the second most tight end fantasy points despite a tissue soft seam slate. One data point, etc. … it appears you can again trust Hockenson in the TE6-8 range. … It sort of feels like this is just who Sam LaPorta is at this point, and it was his rookie campaign that was the outlier. That could be life in a run-based offense whose skill corps cup overfloweth. … I suppose it is time to take Hunter Henry more seriously with Drake Maye playing solid ball. The Panthers have been surprisingly feisty locking down enemy passing attacks, but Maye is playing enough pitch-and-catch with his tight end to lock in a TE1 floor. … Dalton Kincaid is still struggling to clear 50 percent of the Bills’ snaps. He is doing so, but only just. Staggering 16.5-point home favorites against the Saints, this does not profile as a week we will see the Bills’ offense opened up.

This being fantasy football, Mark Andrews finally woke up just as Isaiah Likely (foot) appears poised to make his return. Annoying, but that’s life. Even if Andrews splits the difference between his ghostly Weeks 1 and 2 and sizzling Week 3, that would be enough to keep him in the low-end TE1 mix for a Chiefs tilt the Ravens have to have. … As for Likely, his slow-played return hopefully means the Ravens waited until he was 100 percent healthy. I have no problem immediately ranking him as a high-risk, high-reward TE2 option. … Brenton Strange finally did something in Week 3. With Travis Hunter struggling to contribute anything, Strange could become the primary middle-of-the-field target. … I frankly have no idea what to do with David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr., aside from fading them in tandem. As suspected in the preseason, this “era” of 2025 Browns offense is already ending. Joe Flacco will soon be benched. We will reassess then. … The only time Cade Otton produced last season was when everyone else was hurt. Well, everyone else is hurt again, finally giving Otton a low-end TE2 floor and dreams of a receptions-based TE1 ceiling.

Week 4 Kickers

1 Brandon McManus GB at DAL 2 Cameron Dicker LAC at NYG 3 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. GB 4 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. TEN 5 Tyler Loop BAL at KC 6 Jake Bates DET vs. CLE 7 Spencer Shrader IND at LAR 8 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI 9 Jake Elliott PHI at TB 10 Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL 11 Cam Little JAC at SF 12 Chris Boswell PIT vs. MIN 13 Jason Myers SEA at ARI 14 Matt Prater BUF vs. NO 15 Matt Gay WAS at ATL 16 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. JAC 17 Joshua Karty LAR vs. IND 18 Wil Lutz DEN vs. CIN 19 Cairo Santos CHI at LV 20 Daniel Carlson LV vs. CHI 21 Will Reichard MIN at PIT 22 Evan McPherson CIN at DEN 23 Chad Ryland ARI vs. SEA 24 Parker Romo ATL vs. WAS 25 Joey Slye TEN at HOU 26 Andy Borregales NE vs. CAR 27 Riley Patterson MIA vs. NYJ 28 Nick Folk NYJ at MIA 29 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at NE 30 Graham Gano NYG vs. LAC 31 Andre Szmyt CLE at DET 32 Blake Grupe NO at BUF

