2025 Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jordan Love goes spiked week hunting in Dallas, Drake Maye looks to stay hot against the Panthers, and Daniel Jones attempts to prove his hot start is not a fluke.

Week 4 Quarterbacks

1 Josh Allen BUF vs. NO 2 Jalen Hurts PHI at TB 3 Lamar Jackson BAL at KC 4 Jayden Daniels WAS at ATL 5 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BAL 6 Justin Herbert LAC at NYG 7 Jordan Love GB at DAL 8 Drake Maye NE vs. CAR 9 Caleb Williams CHI at LV 10 Daniel Jones IND at LAR 11 Brock Purdy SF vs. JAC 12 Jared Goff DET vs. CLE 13 Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI 14 Justin Fields NYJ at MIA 15 Bo Nix DEN vs. CIN 16 Kyler Murray ARI vs. SEA 17 Geno Smith LV vs. CHI 18 Trevor Lawrence JAC at SF 19 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. IND 20 Carson Wentz MIN at PIT 21 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. TEN 22 Dak Prescott DAL vs. GB 23 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ 24 Sam Darnold SEA at ARI 25 Jake Browning CIN at DEN 26 Michael Penix Jr. ATL vs. WAS 27 Bryce Young CAR at NE 28 Jaxson Dart NYG vs. LAC 29 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. MIN 30 Spencer Rattler NO at BUF 31 Cam Ward TEN at HOU 32 Joe Flacco CLE at DET 33 Dillon Gabriel CLE at DET

QB Notes: Up 26-7 one minute into the third quarter, the Rams finally forced Jalen Hurts to pass in Week 3. He responded with a stunning comeback and the week’s QB2 overall finish. Now was that so hard? Part of a new brutalist NFL trend of only throwing when you have to, perhaps the Eagles have been reminded you always have to. That certainly feels true for a Week 4 road trip against the Bucs, who are much more giving through the air than on the ground. … Jayden Daniels (knee) is “truly” day to day. He seemed reasonably close in Week 3. The fact that the Commanders easily won without him, however, could lead to increased caution vs. a struggling Falcons squad. As always, Daniels is a plug-and-play starter if he goes. If not, Marcus Mariota is a superflex dart throw. … Justin Herbert is the QB6 and it hasn’t felt the least bit fluky. With Najee Harris (achilles) done for the season, the Bolts’ aerial commitment should get that much greater. Finally the possessor of a legitimate three-receiver set, Herbert should torment the downtrodden Giants on Sunday. … Missing CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Dak Prescott isn’t even worth streamer consideration vs. the Packers’ elite defense.

Patrick Mahomes is the QB7 by average fantasy points despite having just three passing scores. That’s because of his work on the ground, albeit work on the ground that dried up in Week 3. As hoped, Mahomes is forcing more deep-shot opportunities this season. Crucial though Tyquan Thornton has been, it would be better for everyone — including Thornton — if Xavier Worthy (shoulder) could also be sent deep. At long last, Worthy appears poised to return against a struggling Ravens defense. … It was a shameful Week 3 display for the Packers. It’s true the Browns have an imposing defense, but Green Bay played not to lose, ergo just 25 Jordan Love pass attempts. The even bigger problem, of course, is that Love simply wasn’t good, generating 183 yards passing and taking five sacks. Let’s hope Sunday evening’s road date with the Cowboys’ embarrassingly-bad defense is the palette cleanser the inconsistent young quarterback needs. … Jared Goff is back home after another quiet fantasy effort on the road. Not that the Lions offense wasn’t roaring in Baltimore. We would like to believe it picks up where it left off on Ford Field’s fast track, but the Browns’ defense is seemingly still a unit to be reckoned with. Goff shouldn’t lose you the week. Just don’t expect him to win it, either.

Drake Maye has rebounded after a dreadful Week 1 performance, finishing as the QB4 and QB7, respectively, in the two games since. His QB rating was above 100 both times in the process. With only three games played, it’s not like we can pretend Week 1 didn’t happen, but this is much closer to the player we thought we were getting in summer fantasy drafts. The Panthers have been a bear of an early matchup, but they have yet to really be tested. This will be a measuring stick for Maye, Carolina, and fantasy managers. … As the environments have gotten better, Caleb Williams has scored more fantasy points. At least right now, it doesn’t get any better than the Cowboys at home, so Williams has a stiffer Week 4 test as he ventures to Vegas. Thankfully, it’s not exactly difficult. The Raiders are surrendering the ninth most passing yards through three weeks, and coughing up the 12th most QB fantasy points. Williams is going to hit more speed bumps. This does not profile as the most likely spot.

Everyone wants to know: Will Daniel Jones keep getting away with it? The QB3, QB5 and QB11 thus far, Jones has yet to average fewer than nine yards per pass in a start. We should learn a lot this Sunday against a Rams pass defense that has been feasting on soft competition. In the past, that might have included Jones. For now, he maintains low-end QB1 benefit of the doubt, though Alec Pierce’s (concussion) absence is his first real speed bump. Pierce’s deep threat makes this a more dynamic, full-bodied offense. … Brock Purdy (shoulder) is on the right side of questionable. Mac Jones has kept the offense functional in Purdy’s absence, but this is a hard-capped unit when the starter is on the shelf. With the 49ers skill corps again eviscerated by injury, it doesn’t profile as an upside day for whoever gets the call. … Baker Mayfield is the QB8 through three weeks on the 2025 job, but things are getting complicated for Week 4. Mike Evans (hamstring) is sidelined and the Eagles are in town. Philly is allowing a 57.7 completion percentage and surrendering just 5.7 yards per pass after a tough slate of Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. With his supporting cast banged up, this might be the rare week to fade Bakes out of the top 12.

As disappointing as ever, Kyler Murray has a short-week matchup with a Seahawks defense that’s looking like a buzzsaw. He has lost the QB1 benefit of the doubt for such matchups. … Speaking of benefit of the doubt, Trevor Lawrence doesn’t have it anymore, either. If you are looking for something to cling to, this has been a deceptively difficult Jags defensive slate, Cincinnati notwithstanding. With the 49ers missing Nick Bosa (ACL), perhaps Lawrence finally gets something going on the road. … Fantasy points per game, PFF grade, QB rating, you name it … Bo Nix is flunking it. He has reached eight rushes in 2-of-3 appearances, hinting there is both still fantasy floor and ceiling to be had. He better find it in Week 4 against a Bengals defense that has barely taken the field thus far in 2025. If not, Nix will be looking like one of the early season’s biggest fantasy busts. … As expected — at least here — Carson Wentz looked better than J.J. McCarthy in Week 4. He wasn’t pushed by the Bengals, though, and Pittsburgh is a more difficult matchup, as well as a defense that’s far worse on the ground. Wentz could become a priority streamer, but not this week.

