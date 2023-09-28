 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published September 28, 2023 11:16 AM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs through a route after an incomplete pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Ja’Marr Chase hopes to stay hot against the Titans, Jaylen Waddle comes off his concussion in Buffalo, and Puka Nacua tries to shake off his first quiet performance.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins attempts to keep the QB1 overall train rolling, Joe Burrow looks to build off his promising Week 3 performance, and Justin Fields faces his latest “last chance” against the pathetic Broncos.

In the backfield, Travis Etienne hunts for another 20-touch effort in London, Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane work to prove Week 3 wasn’t a fluke, and Alvin Kamara returns from suspension vs. the Bucs.

Up the seam, Kyle Pitts wonders if there is light at the end of the tunnel, Evan Engram does his best to stay consistent in England, and Hunter Henry readies to bounce back from a down Week 3.