Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Broncos vs. Commanders in Week 13

Sunday Night Football on NBC viewers were treated to a thrilling 27-26 overtime victory for the Denver Broncos in Week 13. The Washington Commanders nearly pulled off the comeback win with wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s overtime receiving touchdown, but Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto patted down quarterback Marcus Mariota’s two-point conversion pass attempt to secure the win.

The Commanders (3-9) visit the Vikings (4-8) in Week 14, while the Broncos (10-2) host the Raiders (2-10).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Courtland Sutton WR, Broncos: Five receptions, 62 yards and one touchdown on six targets. Sutton led the team in receiving yards and is the Broncos’ only pass catcher to score a touchdown

RJ Harvey RB, Broncos: 35 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, three receptions and 27 yards on four targets. Harvey scored a one-yard touchdown, on a run to the left, with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter, fending off a Commanders defender at the goal line with a casual stiff arm. He later gave his team an overtime lead by running in his second touchdown from five yards out.

Zach Ertz TE, Commanders: The 35-year-old continues to get open with crafty route running, averaging double-digit yards per reception (10.1) for the first time since 2021. Ertz nearly secured a game-winning touchdown in overtime. The pass went off his fingertips.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Troy Franklin WR, Broncos: Two receptions and 21 yards on three targets. Over the Broncos’ last five games, Franklin had finished as the half-PPR WR30 or better four times, including one finish as the overall WR1. His poor results in a high-scoring game are disappointing.

Deebo Samuel WR, Commanders: Five receptions and 64 yards on seven targets, plus minus-three rushing yards. Samuel may have escaped the flop category had he aggressively attacked a pass thrown to him down the left sideline. Instead, he seemingly opted not to make a play on the ball as a Broncos safety entered the frame with a full head of steam, running right at him. Samuel's decision is understandable, if costly.

Usage Notes

Commanders backfield usage: Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the backfield in carries (10), while also earning one target. Journeyman running back Jeremy McNichols led the backfield in offensive snaps (44) due to the game script, but totaled just eight carries and two targets. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt totaled 13 offensive snaps and four carries. Rodriguez ran for 41 yards and punched in an eight-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Terry McLaurin's usage: McLaurin undeniably produced a standout fantasy showing, giving Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II fits at times and scoring an overtime touchdown on a slant route. He is included here for usage purposes. McLaurin led the team in targets (14) despite playing on just 51.1 percent of snaps (46). He finished with seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown. Expect increased usage soon.

Treylon Burks' productivity: Burks produced an aerial, one-handed

Injury Watch

Noah Brown WR, Commanders: Fortunately, no fantasy-relevant injuries occurred this evening. Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) has a chance to return from injured reserve next week, which could interfere with Burks’ potential ascension.

Waiver Wire Radar

Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB, Commanders: The Commanders’ starting running back is rostered in 24.0 percent of Yahoo! leagues. He is not a high-upside player, but with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) potentially returning soon, Rodriguez could benefit from positive game scripts.

One Big Stat

Burks’ five-yard touchdown reception is his first touchdown scored since his 2022 rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. He scored twice that year.

