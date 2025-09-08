Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Josh Allen lifts Bills in Week 1 stunner vs. Ravens

Three days after signing with the Bills’ practice squad, 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater successfully converted a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the Bills’ comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Buffalo entered the fourth quarter trailing 34-19 before quarterback Josh Allen took control, leading his team to a 22-point rally in the game’s final 15 minutes. In addition to being a remarkable comeback, it is now the first 41-40 game in NFL history.

What a way to start the 20th season of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The Ravens (0-1) will try to rebound next week against the Browns (0-1) next week, while the Bills (1-0) will take on the Jets (0-1) in New Jersey.

SNF Fantasy Standouts

Lamar Jackson QB, Ravens: 210 yards, 2 TDs passing, 70 yards rushing, 1 TD. Jackson’s longest rush was a 19-yard gain in which he first evaded two Bills pass rushers by backtracking from the Ravens’ 35-yard line to the 13-yard line, before taking off upfield, weaving through traffic en route to the first down.

Josh Allen QB, Bills: 394 yards, 2 TDs passing, 30 yards rushing, 2 TDs rushing. This was a vintage appearance for Allen, who accounted for three touchdowns in the second half. He’s now up to 66 rushing TDs for his career, passing Thurman Thomas for the Bills’ franchise record. Pending Monday Night Football’s results, Allen is in position to finish as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring.

Derrick Henry RB, Ravens: Henry was the engine of the Ravens’ first-half offense. His sterling showing was marred by a fumble lost with three minutes remaining in the game, giving the Bills the ball on the Ravens’ 30-yard line.

Allen to fans who left: Have some faith next time Josh Allen and Matt Prater reflect on a riveting 41-40 win over the Ravens, with Allen telling Bills fans who left the game early to "have some faith next time" and Prater saying his walk-off field goal was "incredible."

SNF Fantasy Flops

Mark Andrews TE, Ravens: Andrews left fantasy managers hanging, as he caught his lone target for five yards. The target occurred on the Ravens’ first drive, on a play that was designed for him, and he was unable to catch Jackson’s eye thereafter. Andrews showed signs of decline last season, but the Ravens are wanting for other options with Isaiah Likely sidelined by a foot fracture. Andrews will be difficult to trust in Week 2.

Rashod Bateman WR, Ravens: The Ravens’ offense generated 447 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, yet the team’s primary field-stretcher, Bateman, caught just 2-of-4 targets for 10 yards. Bateman’s downfield role lends itself to volatility, but he must show up in these types of high-scoring environments.

Usage Notes

Ravens target share leader: Zay Flowers earned a 47.4 percent target share (nine targets) against the Bills. He earned a 25.6 percent target share in Weeks 1-18 last season, finishing as the WR25 in PPR scoring. Mild target share regression can be expected following such a gaudy rate, but the performance is extremely promising. He also rushed twice for eight yards. If Flowers can remain involved as an eight-plus-touch player, he can be treated as a weekly WR2 moving forward.

Buffalo Bills RBs on third-down: The Bills totaled 247 third-down snaps and 138 two-minute-drill snaps across the full 2024 season. Ty Johnson logged backfield-high snap shares in both scenarios, respectively playing on 72.9 percent and 68.9 percent of snaps. James Cook notably increased his third-down snap share from last year to this year, playing on 13.8 percent of 2024 third downs and 27.8 percent of third downs against the Ravens. His two-minute drill snap share likewise increased from 18.8 percent in 2024 to 28.6 percent against the Ravens.

Coleman’s End Zone Antics: Keon Coleman’s 10-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter was the result of a pass intended for TE Dawson Knox, whose failed one-handed catch attempt added the requisite loft to get the football to Coleman in the back of the end zone. It was a heads-up move by Coleman that made up for his overturned two-point conversion, which was called back after the replay clearly showed Coleman stepping out of bounds before securing the catch. Coleman’s play has improved following a disappointing rookie season. Against the Ravens, he caught 8-of-11 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Injury Watch

Week 1’s Sunday Night Football was injury-free from a fantasy perspective. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton suffered a hand injury, but was able to return.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Radar

Keon Coleman WR, Bills: Coleman led the Bills with a 24.4 percent target share on Sunday night and is available in 36 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

Henry Clears Century Mark in First Half

In the first half, Derrick Henry rushed nine times for 123 yards and a touchdown. It was the 11th time in Henry’s career that he rushed for 100-plus yards in the first half, and the sixth time that he rushed for 120-plus in the first half.

