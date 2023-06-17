 Skip navigation
NFLCleveland BrownsGeorge Warhop

George
Warhop

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Browns hire George Warhop as OL coach
The Browns are hiring offensive line coach George Warhop, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
Rams, Steelers request interviews with Bubba Ventrone for special teams coordinator
Report: Jim Schwartz wants out of Cleveland
Browns officially announce Todd Monken as their new head coach
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
Report: Todd Monken open to keeping Jim Schwartz as DC in 2026