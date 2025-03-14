 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Truck Series Victorias Voice Foundation 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Flames F Connor Zary suspended two games for elbowing Canucks D Elias Pettersson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow

Top Clips

a10_mpx.jpg
Highlights: Saint Joseph’s keeps La Salle at bay
nbc_cbb_stjoes_langeintv_250313.jpg
Lange lavishes praise on retiring Dunphy
nbc_golf_johnfeinstein_250313.jpg
‘Generational giant’ writer Feinstein dies at 69

2025 Players Championship LIVE: Scores, results, leaderboard, updates, highlights from Round 2, March 14

Live updates throughout the second round of The Players at TPC Sawgrass.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Highlights from Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass
March 13, 2025 07:19 PM
A look at some of the best action from the opening round of The Players, where three players shared the Day 1 lead.

The Players Championship continues Friday on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Follow our live blog for updates, highlights, news and scoring from the second round of the $25 million flagship event.

Full-field Day 2 leaderboard

Updates
Round 1 and Round 2 simultaneously

While the second round will begin at 7:40 a.m. EDT, the first round, which was suspended by darkness, will recommence at 8:50 a.m. Five players need to finish their opening 18, including Max McGreevy, who faces a 16-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th to tie the lead.