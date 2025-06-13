 Skip navigation
2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from Round 2

Follow the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.

Chamblee pinpoints Rory's swing flaw in Round 1
June 12, 2025 09:01 PM
After Rory McIlroy sputtered down the stretch to a 4-over 74 in the opening round at Oakmont, Brandel Chamblee breaks down a swing flaw from McIlroy's Thursday on Live From the U.S. Open.

The 125th U.S. Open continues Friday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

NBC and Peacock have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.

Watch Round 2 from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog (see how Round 1 played out):

Updates
Second-round tee times and groupings
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings and featured groups Friday at Oakmont
Here’s a look at the second-round tee times, groupings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.