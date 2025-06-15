2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from the final round
Follow the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and key moments from the third round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
The 125th U.S. Open concludes Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
NBC, Peacock and USA Network have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.
Watch the final round from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog:
Here’s a look at the final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
Rory McIlroy entering GOAT club thrower territory now pic.twitter.com/7JwCKs1z3k— Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 15, 2025
Here’s how the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at the 2025 U.S. Open.
Final round hole locations for the 125th U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/l0QpRSBijd— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025