Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Magic reportedly acquire Desmond Bane: Fantasy impact
Thumbnail
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $21.5 million purse
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
Contreras catchers become first pair of brothers to homer in same inning as opponents since 1933

Top Clips

nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
Scott on the prowl for another major win

2025 U.S. Open LIVE: Leaderboard, scores, results, highlights, updates from the final round

Follow the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont with our live blog.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
June 14, 2025 08:49 PM
Watch the best shots and key moments from the third round in the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

The 125th U.S. Open concludes Sunday at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

NBC, Peacock and USA Network have full coverage combined with exclusive featured groups, All Access and a multi-view experience.

Watch the final round from start to finish, and follow along with our live blog:

Updates
When the final groups will go off
PGA: U.S. Open - Third Round
U.S. Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Sunday at Oakmont
Here’s a look at the final-round tee times, pairings and featured groups at the U.S. Open.
Checking in on Rory McIlroy

How the $21.5 million purse breaks down
Thumbnail
U.S. Open 2025 prize money: Full payout for the $21.5 million purse
Here’s how the $21.5 million purse will be paid out at the 2025 U.S. Open.
Hole locations for the final round