2024 Zozo Championship: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch
The PGA Tour’s fifth of eight fall events is in Japan for the Zozo Championship.
Here’s a look at first-round tee times — which begin Wednesday in the U.S. — in the 78-player, no-cut event at Accordia Golf (click here for how to watch).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|7:45 PM
EDT
|1
C.T. Pan
Max Greyserman
Takashi Ogiso
|7:45 PM
EDT
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Mac Meissner
Takahiro Hataji
|7:56 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Griffin
Victor Perez
Ryosuke Kinoshita
|7:56 PM
EDT
|10
Joel Dahmen
Nate Lashley
Satoshi Kodaira
|8:07 PM
EDT
|1
Luke List
Nico Echavarria
Adam Svensson
|8:07 PM
EDT
|10
Kevin Yu
K.H. Lee
Brendon Todd
|8:18 PM
EDT
|1
Davis Riley
Nick Taylor
Lee Hodges
|8:18 PM
EDT
|10
Max Homa
Sungjae Im
Kensei Hirata
|8:29 PM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Gary Woodland
Matt Kuchar
|8:29 PM
EDT
|10
Hideki Matsuyama
Si Woo Kim
Justin Thomas
|8:40 PM
EDT
|1
Charley Hoffman
Maverick McNealy
Ryo Ishikawa
|8:40 PM
EDT
|10
Justin Lower
Ryan Fox
Naoyuki Kataoka
|8:51 PM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Ben Silverman
Taisei Shimizu
|8:51 PM
EDT
|10
Chandler Phillips
Sami Valimaki
Hiroshi Iwata
|9:02 PM
EDT
|1
Eric Cole
Chan Kim
Takumi Kanaya
|9:02 PM
EDT
|10
Andrew Putnam
Beau Hossler
Yuto Katsuragawa
|9:13 PM
EDT
|1
Doug Ghim
Rico Hoey
Kaito Onishi
|9:13 PM
EDT
|10
Patrick Rodgers
Mark Hubbard
Ren Yonezawa
|9:24 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Rickie Fowler
Min Woo Lee
|9:24 PM
EDT
|10
Taylor Moore
J.J. Spaun
Tom Hoge
|9:35 PM
EDT
|1
Collin Morikawa
Sahith Theegala
Will Zalatoris
|9:35 PM
EDT
|10
Harry Hall
Seamus Power
Adam Schenk
|9:46 PM
EDT
|1
Jhonattan Vegas
Chris Gotterup
Kurt Kitayama
|9:46 PM
EDT
|10
Andrew Novak
Ben Kohles
Yuta Sugiura
|9:57 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Stevens
S.H. Kim
Shugo Imahira
|9:57 PM
EDT
|10
Zac Blair
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns