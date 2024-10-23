 Skip navigation
2024 Zozo Championship: Round 1 tee times, groupings and how to watch

  
Published October 23, 2024 09:43 AM

The PGA Tour’s fifth of eight fall events is in Japan for the Zozo Championship.

Here’s a look at first-round tee times — which begin Wednesday in the U.S. — in the 78-player, no-cut event at Accordia Golf (click here for how to watch).

Time
TeePlayers
7:45 PM
EDT		1

C.T. Pan

Max Greyserman

Takashi Ogiso

7:45 PM
EDT		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Mac Meissner

Takahiro Hataji

7:56 PM
EDT		1

Ben Griffin

Victor Perez

Ryosuke Kinoshita

7:56 PM
EDT		10

Joel Dahmen

Nate Lashley

Satoshi Kodaira

8:07 PM
EDT		1

Luke List

Nico Echavarria

Adam Svensson

8:07 PM
EDT		10

Kevin Yu

K.H. Lee

Brendon Todd

8:18 PM
EDT		1

Davis Riley

Nick Taylor

Lee Hodges

8:18 PM
EDT		10

Max Homa

Sungjae Im

Kensei Hirata

8:29 PM
EDT		1

Chad Ramey

Gary Woodland

Matt Kuchar

8:29 PM
EDT		10

Hideki Matsuyama

Si Woo Kim

Justin Thomas

8:40 PM
EDT		1

Charley Hoffman

Maverick McNealy

Ryo Ishikawa

8:40 PM
EDT		10

Justin Lower

Ryan Fox

Naoyuki Kataoka

8:51 PM
EDT		1

Carson Young

Ben Silverman

Taisei Shimizu

8:51 PM
EDT		10

Chandler Phillips

Sami Valimaki

Hiroshi Iwata

9:02 PM
EDT		1

Eric Cole

Chan Kim

Takumi Kanaya

9:02 PM
EDT		10

Andrew Putnam

Beau Hossler

Yuto Katsuragawa

9:13 PM
EDT		1

Doug Ghim

Rico Hoey

Kaito Onishi

9:13 PM
EDT		10

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Ren Yonezawa

9:24 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler

Min Woo Lee

9:24 PM
EDT		10

Taylor Moore

J.J. Spaun

Tom Hoge

9:35 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Will Zalatoris

9:35 PM
EDT		10

Harry Hall

Seamus Power

Adam Schenk

9:46 PM
EDT		1

Jhonattan Vegas

Chris Gotterup

Kurt Kitayama

9:46 PM
EDT		10

Andrew Novak

Ben Kohles

Yuta Sugiura

9:57 PM
EDT		1

Sam Stevens

S.H. Kim

Shugo Imahira

9:57 PM
EDT		10

Zac Blair

Patrick Fishburn

David Skinns