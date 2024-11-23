 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season
RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Patrick Fishburn leads RSM Classic as race tightens to earn 2025 PGA Tour cards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 06 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season
RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Patrick Fishburn leads RSM Classic as race tightens to earn 2025 PGA Tour cards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Angel Yin cleared of rules infraction, leads CME Group Tour Championship

  
Published November 22, 2024 07:22 PM

NAPLES, Fla. — Angel Yin rammed in a 30-foot par putt on her opening hole, setting the tone for a day of big putts and 3-under 69 that gave her a two-shot lead Friday in the CME Group Tour Championship and the chase for the $4 million prize.

Very clear in her rearview mirror was Nelly Korda.

Korda, coming off her seventh win of the season last week, opened with a 72 and was eight shots behind. She found a simple swing thought after the round and was back to her old self with a 66 that cut the deficit in half with 36 holes left to play.

CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round Two
New swing thought keys Nelly Korda’s turnaround at CME Tour Championship
Surprise, surprise – Nelly Korda is back in contention at the CME Group Tour Championship.

“Golf is just crazy,” Korda said. “You go from playing so well last week to not being able to find the center of the clubface yesterday. Always humbles you, but what’s that you love so much about it. Went to the range after my round yesterday. Tried to find a different feel. Felt a little better out there today, and hopefully I can keep progressing.”

Yin followed that 30-foot par putt with a 40-foot birdie putt on the next hole. She also holed a birdie putt from about 35 feet on the 11th hole that put her in the lead for good.

She was at 10-under 134. Hye-Jin Choi (68) and Narin An (72) were 8 under.

Korda, who already has captured her first award as player of the year, was tied for fourth at 138 with four other players who are either major champions or have been No. 1 in the women’s world ranking — Jeeno Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Ruoning Yin and Amy Yang, the defending champion at Tiburon Golf Club.

Furue also is in a tight battle for the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average, and she pulled within a fraction of a point of Haeran Ryu.

Yin’s round had enough bogeys to slow her momentum, along with a discussion with a rules official over where she took her drop after going in the water on the par-3 fourth hole.

“It looked like I took an improper drop where I went up closer than I should have, where I should have dropped further back,” Yin said, who was asked to review footage. “They thought I didn’t take the drop properly. I explained to them that I believe I did take the drop properly.”

She said it was discussed with everyone in her group. She said a marshal never volunteered any information. The drop stood, she took bogey and was moving on.

“I believe my drop was right,” Yin said.
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.

Korda, meanwhile, grazed the cup with birdie chances and then made it up for it on the third hole when her 8-iron from the rough landed so perfectly that it rolled into the cup for an eagle. That sent her on her way.

The key to getting her game on track was more hinge in taking the club away and taking a shorter swing. It all came together. Korda also said she finally was able to get some rest after a busy week of awards.

Yin won $1 million last year in the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge, a bonus competition all year that measures how players fare on holes that have risk, such as a reachable par 5. That $1 million meant a lot to her, and she said it gave her some financial freedom.

What would $4 million mean?

“Even bigger financial freedom,” she said.