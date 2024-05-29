 Skip navigation
John Wood named U.S. Ryder Cup team manager; captain still TBD

  
Published May 29, 2024 10:07 AM

Former PGA Tour caddie and current broadcaster John Wood has been named a team manager for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, a new position that will be tasked with player selection, recruitment and coordination.

Wood caddied for five players in six Ryder Cups, and he has been on-site at the last two matches as an on-course commentator for NBC Sports.

“John is a passionate and dedicated individual. His years of experience in domestic and international team competitions, as well as his deep understanding of match-play dynamics, will be a tremendous asset as we create a strategic plan that delivers success at all future Ryder Cups,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said. “I’m not sure that we could have invented a better fit for this role in terms of experience, enthusiasm and relevance.”

It remains to be seen whom Wood will be consulting with at Bethpage Black.

The PGA has not yet named its U.S. captain for the 2025 matches, a stark departure from how the organization has operated in years’ past.

The leading candidate is Tiger Woods, but he said earlier this month at the PGA Championship that he is uncertain whether he can carry out all of the duties of the captaincy given his other time commitments, including on the PGA Tour policy board.

Golf Channel reported that the PGA of America has already begun vetting other candidates for the job, including Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson and Stewart Cink.

Wood’s appointment could be viewed as another attempt to appeal to Woods, with whom he has been friendly for the past two decades. Wood also was the longtime caddie for Kuchar.

“There is nothing – and I mean nothing – in my professional career that I have been more passionate about than the Ryder Cup,” Wood said. “I am honored to work alongside my friends from the PGA of America, the PGA Ryder Cup committee, and future Ryder Cup captains, vice captains and team members to help our captains and teams get ready to compete in one of the greatest sporting events the world has ever seen.”