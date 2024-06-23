Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
Published June 23, 2024 06:19 PM
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The PGA Tour wrapped up its final signature event of the season with a familiar winner. Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.
It was Scheffler’s fourth signature-event victory of the year, adding another $3.6 million to his record-breaking season total.
Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3,600,000
|2
|Tom Kim
|$2,160,000
|T3
|Tom Hoge
|$1,160,000
|T3
|Sungjae Im
|$1,160,000
|T5
|Patrick Cantlay
|$702,500
|T5
|Tony Finau
|$702,500
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|$702,500
|T5
|Akshay Bhatia
|$702,500
|T9
|Brian Harman
|$520,000
|T9
|Wyndham Clark
|$520,000
|T9
|Cameron Young
|$520,000
|T9
|Shane Lowry
|$520,000
|T13
|Collin Morikawa
|$400,000
|T13
|Xander Schauffele
|$400,000
|15
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$360,000
|T16
|Patrick Rodgers
|$310,000
|T16
|Matthieu Pavon
|$310,000
|T16
|Adam Svensson
|$310,000
|T16
|Robert MacIntyre
|$310,000
|T20
|Seamus Power
|$241,333
|T20
|Viktor Hovland
|$241,333
|T20
|Rickie Fowler
|$241,333
|T23
|Sepp Straka
|$183,500
|T23
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$183,500
|T23
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$183,500
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith
|$183,500
|T27
|Corey Conners
|$144,000
|T27
|Adam Hadwin
|$144,000
|T27
|Austin Eckroat
|$144,000
|T27
|Ludvig Aberg
|$144,000
|T31
|Lee Hodges
|$117,600
|T31
|Kurt Kitayama
|$117,600
|T31
|Stephan Jaeger
|$117,600
|T31
|Denny McCarthy
|$117,600
|T31
|Si Woo Kim
|$117,600
|T36
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$97,333
|T36
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$97,333
|T36
|Brendon Todd
|$97,333
|T39
|Adam Scott
|$85,000
|T39
|Keegan Bradley
|$85,000
|T39
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|$85,000
|T42
|Nick Taylor
|$75,000
|T42
|Will Zalatoris
|$75,000
|T44
|Victor Perez
|$63,000
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|$63,000
|T44
|Lucas Glover
|$63,000
|T44
|Jason Day
|$63,000
|T48
|Eric Cole
|$49,286
|T48
|Russell Henley
|$49,286
|T48
|Davis Riley
|$49,286
|T48
|Webb Simpson
|$49,286
|T48
|Cam Davis
|$49,286
|T48
|Jake Knapp
|$49,286
|T48
|Sahith Theegala
|$49,286
|T55
|Adam Schenk
|$44,750
|T55
|Billy Horschel
|$44,750
|T55
|Emiliano Grillo
|$44,750
|T55
|Thomas Detry
|$44,750
|T55
|J.T. Poston
|$44,750
|T55
|Sam Burns
|$44,750
|T61
|Max Homa
|$42,750
|T61
|Chris Gotterup
|$42,750
|T63
|Harris English
|$41,500
|T63
|Jordan Spieth
|$41,500
|T63
|Chris Kirk
|$41,500
|66
|Nick Dunlap
|$40,500
|67
|Ben Griffin
|$40,000
|T68
|Justin Rose
|$39,250
|T68
|Taylor Moore
|$39,250
|70
|Peter Malnati
|$38,500