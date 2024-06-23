Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out

The PGA Tour wrapped up its final signature event of the season with a familiar winner. Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

It was Scheffler’s fourth signature-event victory of the year, adding another $3.6 million to his record-breaking season total.

Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament.