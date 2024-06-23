 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Compliance Solutions Championship - Final Round
John Pak on verge of PGA Tour card after notching first Korn Ferry win
nbc_indycar_lagunasecqual_240622.jpg
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Compliance Solutions Championship - Final Round
John Pak on verge of PGA Tour card after notching first Korn Ferry win
nbc_indycar_lagunasecqual_240622.jpg
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler wins sixth Tour event of season after disruptive finish at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out

  
Published June 23, 2024 06:19 PM
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
June 23, 2024 05:14 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The PGA Tour wrapped up its final signature event of the season with a familiar winner. Scottie Scheffler defeated Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday at TPC River Highlands.

It was Scheffler’s fourth signature-event victory of the year, adding another $3.6 million to his record-breaking season total.

Here’s a look at how the $20 million purse was paid out to the limited field in the no-cut tournament.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler$3,600,000
2Tom Kim$2,160,000
T3Tom Hoge$1,160,000
T3Sungjae Im$1,160,000
T5Patrick Cantlay$702,500
T5Tony Finau$702,500
T5Justin Thomas$702,500
T5Akshay Bhatia$702,500
T9Brian Harman$520,000
T9Wyndham Clark$520,000
T9Cameron Young$520,000
T9Shane Lowry$520,000
T13Collin Morikawa$400,000
T13Xander Schauffele$400,000
15Tommy Fleetwood$360,000
T16Patrick Rodgers$310,000
T16Matthieu Pavon$310,000
T16Adam Svensson$310,000
T16Robert MacIntyre$310,000
T20Seamus Power$241,333
T20Viktor Hovland$241,333
T20Rickie Fowler$241,333
T23Sepp Straka$183,500
T23Christiaan Bezuidenhout$183,500
T23Hideki Matsuyama$183,500
T23Taylor Pendrith$183,500
T27Corey Conners$144,000
T27Adam Hadwin$144,000
T27Austin Eckroat$144,000
T27Ludvig Aberg$144,000
T31Lee Hodges$117,600
T31Kurt Kitayama$117,600
T31Stephan Jaeger$117,600
T31Denny McCarthy$117,600
T31Si Woo Kim$117,600
T36Mackenzie Hughes$97,333
T36Matt Fitzpatrick$97,333
T36Brendon Todd$97,333
T39Adam Scott$85,000
T39Keegan Bradley$85,000
T39Michael Thorbjornsen$85,000
T42Nick Taylor$75,000
T42Will Zalatoris$75,000
T44Victor Perez$63,000
T44Andrew Putnam$63,000
T44Lucas Glover$63,000
T44Jason Day$63,000
T48Eric Cole$49,286
T48Russell Henley$49,286
T48Davis Riley$49,286
T48Webb Simpson$49,286
T48Cam Davis$49,286
T48Jake Knapp$49,286
T48Sahith Theegala$49,286
T55Adam Schenk$44,750
T55Billy Horschel$44,750
T55Emiliano Grillo$44,750
T55Thomas Detry$44,750
T55J.T. Poston$44,750
T55Sam Burns$44,750
T61Max Homa$42,750
T61Chris Gotterup$42,750
T63Harris English$41,500
T63Jordan Spieth$41,500
T63Chris Kirk$41,500
66Nick Dunlap$40,500
67Ben Griffin$40,000
T68Justin Rose$39,250
T68Taylor Moore$39,250
70Peter Malnati$38,500