WATCH: Tiger Woods (70) makes four early birdies, stumbles home on Day 2 of Hero

Coming off a 3-over 75, in which he faltered down the stretch on Thursday, Tiger Woods got off to a hot start in Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge. It began with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 at Albany Golf Club as he hit his iron shots inside of 6 feet at both (watch below).

Tiger opens second round with two birdies Tiger Woods gets off on the right foot on the first two holes during the second round of the Hero World Challenge with a birdie-birdie start.

Following a trio of pars, Woods birdied the par-5 sixth and then got to red figures for the tournament with a birdie at the par-4 seventh. Again, he didn’t have to make a putt outside of 6 feet on either (watch below).

Tiger with back-to-back birdies again during Rd. 2 After beginning the day with birdies on the first two holes, Tiger Woods goes back to back again during the second round on Nos. 6 and 7.

His front nine could have been even lower as he failed to birdie the par-5 third and the par-5 ninth, with putts inside of 15 feet at both. He turned in 4-under 32 to reach 1 under for the event, five shots off the lead at the time.

The back nine, however, wasn’t as kind. After playing his final three holes in the first round in 4 over, Woods came home in 2-over 38 on Friday.

Woods bogeyed the 13th, 15th and 16th hole, before making a 29-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th.

Around and down.@TigerWoods gets the roll on the long birdie putt. pic.twitter.com/q2jPsExwSg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 1, 2023

Woods finished 36 holes of the no-cut event at 1 over par, 10 shots off the lead held by Jordan Spieth (67) and Scottie Scheffler (66).