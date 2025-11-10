With two events left, here’s a look at LPGA points races

The last chance to qualify for the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship is this week’s The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Several top players who are already guaranteed their places in the 60-player field next week in Naples, Florida, will not compete at Pelican. That includes CME points leader Jeeno Thitikul and three other players in the top 10 – No. 3 Minjee Lee, No. 5 Hyo Joo Kim and No. 6 Sei Young Kim.

Among the top players in the field are No. 2 Miyu Yamashita, No. 4 Rio Takeda, No. 7 Hye-Jin Choi, No. 8 A Lim Kim, No. 9 Somi Lee and No. 10 Nelly Korda. In total, 45 of the current top 60 will play The Annika, including No. 60 Cassie Porter.

Unsurprisingly, the next 15 players in points will tee it up, including No. 61 Saki Baba, No. 68 Julia Lopez Ramirez, No. 71 Lucy Li, No. 72 Gabriela Ruffels and No. 74 Lilia Vu.

While the top 60 players after Sunday advance to the CME finale, making the top 80 is another benchmark, as those finishers will have better status and get into more of the limited fields in 2026 than Nos. 81-100 and Nos. 101-125, the latter group being subject to reshuffles.

TOP 60 RACE (QUALIFIES FOR 2025 CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP)

55. Patty Tavantanakit

56. Leona Maguire

57. Pajaree Anannarukarn

58. Jenny Shin

59. Wei-Ling Hsu

60. Cassie Porter

- - -

61. Saki Baba

62. Brooke Matthews

63. Ina Yoon

64. Nataliya Guseva

65. Robyn Choi

Ashleigh Buhai is currently No. 80 and in the last year of her winner’s exemption. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a former world No. 1 amateur, is No. 81. Though Rose Zhang is No. 87, she still has one more year left from her exemption via her 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup win.

TOP 80 RACE (CATEGORY 1 IN 2026)

75. Paula Reto

76. Ilhee Lee (not playing Annika)

77. Benedetta Moresco

78. Peiyun Chien

79. Narin An (not playing Annika)

80. Ashleigh Buhai

- - -

81. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

82. Karis Davidson

83. Mary Liu (not playing Annika)

84. Arpichaya Yubol

85. Emily Kristine Pedersen

Alexa Pano is No. 100, a spot ahead of Soo Bin Joo.

TOP 100 RACE (NOS. 81-100, CATEGORY 11 IN 2026)

95. Albane Valenzuela

96. Moriya Jutanugarn (not playing Annika)*

97. Aline Krauter

98. Pornanong Phatlum

99. Amy Yang

100. Alexa Pano

- - -

101. Soo Bin Joo

102. Yahui Zhang (not playing Annika)

103. In Gee Chun

104. Hinako Shibuno

104. Azahara Munoz

*already exempt through at least 2026

Amanda Doherty, who is ranked No. 135 in CME points, is first alternate to begin the week, following by No. 137 Ryann O’Toole, No. 139 Jodi Ewart Shadoff and No. 140 Mariel Galdiano.