 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jo Shimoda closeup.JPG
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matt Arnold
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Bears vs. Vikings prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jo Shimoda closeup.JPG
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Matt Arnold
MLB GMs focus on 2026 season despite looming CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnfpreview_251113.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Cowboys vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251113.jpg
Chargers, Packers best bets for NFL Week 11
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_251113.jpg
Roll with QBs Maye, Herbert in fantasy Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With two events left, here’s a look at LPGA points races

  • By
  • Brentley Romine,
  • By
  • Brentley Romine
  
Published November 10, 2025 11:03 AM
LIV 'hellbent' on getting their players to majors
November 5, 2025 04:33 PM
Josh Carpenter joins Golf Central to explain how LIV Golf's decision to abandon their 54-hole format in favor of a more traditional 72 holes is an effort to ensure their players make it to major tournaments.

The last chance to qualify for the LPGA’s CME Group Tour Championship is this week’s The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Several top players who are already guaranteed their places in the 60-player field next week in Naples, Florida, will not compete at Pelican. That includes CME points leader Jeeno Thitikul and three other players in the top 10 – No. 3 Minjee Lee, No. 5 Hyo Joo Kim and No. 6 Sei Young Kim.

Among the top players in the field are No. 2 Miyu Yamashita, No. 4 Rio Takeda, No. 7 Hye-Jin Choi, No. 8 A Lim Kim, No. 9 Somi Lee and No. 10 Nelly Korda. In total, 45 of the current top 60 will play The Annika, including No. 60 Cassie Porter.

Unsurprisingly, the next 15 players in points will tee it up, including No. 61 Saki Baba, No. 68 Julia Lopez Ramirez, No. 71 Lucy Li, No. 72 Gabriela Ruffels and No. 74 Lilia Vu.

While the top 60 players after Sunday advance to the CME finale, making the top 80 is another benchmark, as those finishers will have better status and get into more of the limited fields in 2026 than Nos. 81-100 and Nos. 101-125, the latter group being subject to reshuffles.

TOP 60 RACE (QUALIFIES FOR 2025 CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP)

55. Patty Tavantanakit
56. Leona Maguire
57. Pajaree Anannarukarn
58. Jenny Shin
59. Wei-Ling Hsu
60. Cassie Porter
- - -
61. Saki Baba
62. Brooke Matthews
63. Ina Yoon
64. Nataliya Guseva
65. Robyn Choi

Ashleigh Buhai is currently No. 80 and in the last year of her winner’s exemption. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a former world No. 1 amateur, is No. 81. Though Rose Zhang is No. 87, she still has one more year left from her exemption via her 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup win.

TOP 80 RACE (CATEGORY 1 IN 2026)

75. Paula Reto
76. Ilhee Lee (not playing Annika)
77. Benedetta Moresco
78. Peiyun Chien
79. Narin An (not playing Annika)
80. Ashleigh Buhai
- - -
81. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
82. Karis Davidson
83. Mary Liu (not playing Annika)
84. Arpichaya Yubol
85. Emily Kristine Pedersen

Alexa Pano is No. 100, a spot ahead of Soo Bin Joo.

TOP 100 RACE (NOS. 81-100, CATEGORY 11 IN 2026)

95. Albane Valenzuela
96. Moriya Jutanugarn (not playing Annika)*
97. Aline Krauter
98. Pornanong Phatlum
99. Amy Yang
100. Alexa Pano
- - -
101. Soo Bin Joo
102. Yahui Zhang (not playing Annika)
103. In Gee Chun
104. Hinako Shibuno
104. Azahara Munoz

*already exempt through at least 2026

Amanda Doherty, who is ranked No. 135 in CME points, is first alternate to begin the week, following by No. 137 Ryann O’Toole, No. 139 Jodi Ewart Shadoff and No. 140 Mariel Galdiano.