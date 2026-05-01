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Leeds vs Burnley LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 1, 2026 01:51 PM

Leeds can all-but-secure another season in the Premier League if they can defeat already-relegated Burnley on Friday at Elland Road.

WATCH Leeds v Burnley

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds v Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday
Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, West Yorkshire
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Leeds vs Burnley live updates, score: 3pm ET kickoff

Leeds lineup

Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Laurent, Hartman, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Ekdal, Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

Leeds vs Burnley preview

Daniel Farke’s team have pulled it together after a rough stretch saw them go 18th by the end of November. Leeds have gone 6W-11D-4L since the calendar hit December are now six points clear of the bottom three.

WATCH Leeds v Burnley

The visitors will be responding to the long-expected sealing of their demotion to the Championship, a loss to Manchester City at Turf Moor confirming their place in the bottom three.

There are a lot of questions about Burnley and boss Scott Parker and eyes will be on their reaction to the drop. The Clarets are three points above basement-dwelling Wolves and will play their fellow relegated side at Turf Moor to finish the season on May 24.

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Gudmundsson (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Leeds v Burnley prediction

Desperation is usually a tiebreaker but Burnley may also do what many just-relegated clubs do and play with freedom now that the burden’s been lifted off them and their fate is definite. We’re not sure, however, that Burnley have the attacking talent for freedom to make much of a difference because expecting a sudden uptick from the league’s worst defensive unit — despite the best efforts of Martin Dubravka — is unrealistic. Leeds 3-1 Burnley.