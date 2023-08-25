Skip navigation
Carolina Panthers
Matthew Wright
Matthew
Wright
Panthers sign K Matthew Wright
Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro has a groin injury that could cost him some preseason time, so the team added a kicker to the roster Tuesday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Matthew Wright
CAR
Kicker
#11
Matthew Wright to kick for Chiefs on Saturday
Matthew Wright
CAR
Kicker
#11
PIT signs Matthew Wright from KC practice squad
Harrison Butker
KC
Kicker
#7
Butker (ankle) not seen at Friday’s practice
Matthew Wright
CAR
Kicker
#11
Jaguars cut last year’s starting K Matthew Wright
Josh Lambo
FA
Kicker (FG)
#6
Jags release Josh Lambo after Wright’s game winner
Marquan McCall fails Patriots’ physical, returns to waiver wire
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
DJ Chark dealing with hamstring injury
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
NFC South win totals: NO has an unclear outlook
Miles Sanders says he’ll be ready for Panthers’ Week 1 game vs. Falcons
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Patriots claim Marquan McCall off waivers
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Richardson, Sanders highlight boom-or-bust players
Close Ad