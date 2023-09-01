 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: York Daily Record
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-MNE
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: York Daily Record
Quarterback Drew Allar leads deep Penn State offense poised for 2023 breakout
2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
NCAA women’s golf preseason rankings: Top 30 teams, players
BASKET-WC-2023-USA-MNE
U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_230901.jpg
Biggest challenges for Eagles’ Super Bowl hopes
nbc_pft_chiefsxfactor_230901.jpg
Moore can be an X-factor for Chiefs’ 2023 offense
nbc_pft_herbert_230901.jpg
Herbert, Moore ‘on the same page’ ahead of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBMLBMax Kuhns

Max
Kuhns

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros’ Framber Valdez throws no-hitter vs Guardians on 93 pitches
Framber Valdez was determined to improve this month after a subpar July where he posted a 7.29 ERA.
On the first day of August he certainly did that.
Pickups of the Day: Ronny’s Ready
Pickups of the Day: Aching for Andrus
Saves and Steals: Orioles Lose Bautista
Pickups of the Day: Going After Garver
Pickups of the Day: Going with Goodman
Bellinger primed for payday after bounceback year