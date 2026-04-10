Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

Tonight in Seattle the Astros (6-7) and Mariners (4-9) meet. This is only slightly overstating it: Houston can’t pitch and Seattle can’t hit. Who blinks?

The favorites in the American League West before the season started, these teams are struggling. Houston has given up 35 runs in their last four games. Seattle scored a total of three runs in their three-game series against the Rangers earlier this week and have scored more than three runs in a game once in their last eleven games. Neither team is too far behind first place Texas, but there has to be an underlying sense of urgency brewing in each clubhouse as they prepare for this weekend series.

The pitching matchup features Houston right-hander Tatsuya Imai against Seattle’s red-hot Emerson Hancock. Hancock has been dominant to open the season, allowing just one earned run across nearly 13 innings for a sparkling 0.71 ERA. How he fares against the top of the Houston lineup will dictate the outcome of this game. Imai, meanwhile, showed marked improvement in his second start in North America after struggling with his command in his first start of the season. In Seattle he faces a team that strikes out an average of once per inning and has scored a total of 40 runs in 13 games. Only Cincinnati (39) has scored fewer runs in all of baseball. Its not surprising the Game Total is set at just 7.5 runs.

Last season, Seattle went 4-2 at home against Houston and took eight of thirteen against the Astros.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Astros vs. Mariners

Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Mariners.TV, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Astros vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Astros (+119), Mariners (-131)

Spread: Astros +1.5 (-186) / Mariners -1.5 (+153)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Astros vs. Mariners

Pitching matchup for April 10:



Astros: Tatsuya Imai

Season Totals: 8.1 IP, 1-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13K, 7 BB

Tatsuya Imai Season Totals: 8.1 IP, 1-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 13K, 7 BB Mariners: Emerson Hancock

Season Totals: 12.2 IP, 1-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 14K, 1 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Astros vs. Mariners

Christian Walker has hit safely in 5 straight (9-23) and 10 of his last 11 games (16-44)

has hit safely in 5 straight (9-23) and 10 of his last 11 games (16-44) Yordan Alvarez is 1-11 over his last three games

is 1-11 over his last three games Cam Smith is hitting .320 in the month of April

is hitting .320 in the month of April Cal Raleigh is 4-28 (.143) in April

is 4-28 (.143) in April Julio Rodriguez is 1-10 over his last 3 games and is hitting just .143 for the season

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Astros vs. Mariners

The Astros are 4-9 on the Run Line this season

The Mariners are 6-7 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 9 times in the Astros’ 13 games this season (9-4)

The OVER has cashed 5 times in Seattle’s 13 games (5-8)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Astros vs. Mariners

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Mariners:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on Seattle on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 7.5.

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