Boston’s Brayan Bello won’t be ready for the opening of the season

  
Published March 11, 2025 01:46 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello won’t be ready for the start of the season, manager Alex Cora told reporters.

Bello, the opening day starter last season, has been dealing with soreness in his shoulder this spring. The Red Sox have been taking a cautious approach with him.

The 25-year-old was 14-8 last season with a 4.49 ERA. He had 153 strikeouts over 162 1/3 innings. The pitcher from the Dominican Republic agreed to a six-year, $55 million contract last March after originally signing with the Red Sox in 2017 for $28,000.

This will be his fourth season in the majors with Boston.

“He’s behind. So he’s not going to be with us for the opening day,” Cora said, according to MLB.com. “Just doesn’t make sense to push him and rush everything and then something major happens.”

Bello is slated to throw a bullpen session.

In addition, the first appearance this spring of infielder Rafael Devers has been rescheduled, according to MLB.com. The team is anticipating Devers being ready for the start of the season.