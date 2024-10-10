Indians vs. Tigers Game 4 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

What has happened to the Cleveland Guardians’ offense? After scoring seven runs in Game 1 of their ALDS series against the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland has failed to score even a single run in Games 2 and 3. As a result, they face elimination when they take to Comerica Park Thursday against the Tigers.

Wednesday afternoon, six Tigers’ pitchers completely shut down the Guardians’ offense limiting them to 6 hits. Detroit managed just 5 hits themselves but scraped across single runs in the 1st, 3rd, and 6th innings and that was enough to put the Tigers one win from the American League Championship series.

Cleveland’s ace, Tanner Bibee will take the mound in Game 4 while the Tigers have yet to announce their starter for the potential clincher.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians @ Tigers – Game 4

● Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

● Time: 6:08 PM ET

● Site: Comerica Park

● City: Detroit, MI

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Guardians @ Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday night:

● Moneyline: Detroit Tigers (-105), Cleveland Guardians (-115)

● Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-190), Guardians -1.5 (+155)

● Total: 6.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland @ Detroit

Thursday’s pitching matchup (October 10): Tanner Bibee vs. TBD



Tigers: TBD

TBD Guardians: Bibee – walked away with no decision after throwing 4.2 innings of 4-hit, shutout ball against the Guardians in Game 1 of this series. It was his playoff debut.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians @ Tigers

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last 5 matchups against American League teams.

In their last 11 games, the Tigers have cashed the OVER just twice.

Dating back to the regular season, the Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 series.

Jose Ramirez is hitting just .111 (1-9) in this series.

Steven Kwan is hitting .455 (5-11) in this series.

This will be Bibee’s 32nd start of the season.

Bibee is averaging 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

Opposing hitters are sporting a .230 average against Bibee.

The Tigers are 91-74 ATS in their 165 games with a line this season.

Playoff Histories for Detroit and Cleveland

· Tigers: Detroit upset the Houston Astros in the Wild Card round winning two straight in Texas. Prior to this season, the Tigers last qualified for the playoffs in 2014. They have won the World Series in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984.

· Guardians: Cleveland has an all-time record of 61-60. They have appeared in the World Series 6 times – 1920, 1948, 1954,1995, 1997, and 2016 – and lost 6 times.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Game 4 of the series between Cleveland and Detroit

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Cleveland @ Detroit – Game 4:



Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Tigers on the Run Line

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Tigers on the Run Line Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 7 Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

