Mariners vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 30

It’s Tuesday, July 30, and the Seattle Mariners (56-52) and Boston Red Sox (56-49) continue their 3-game series at Fenway Park in Boston, MA.

The Red Sox doubled up the Mariners by the score of 14-7 last night. Masataka Yoshida led the assault on the Mariners with three hits and four RBIs. Seattle remains in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West while the Red Sox sit in third place in the American League East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Tuesday, July 30, 2024

● Time: 7:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: RSNW, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Mariners vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Mariners -115, Red Sox -105

● Spread : Mariners -1.5 (+135), Red Sox +1.5 (-165)

● Over/Under : 10 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Mariners vs. Red Sox

● The Mariners are 9-13 on the Run Line in July. Against teams with winning records, they are 3-4 on the Run Line this month. Seattle is 4-6 in their last 10. They are now 25-29 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +18.

● Boston’s 14 runs Monday night moved their record to 13-8-1 to the OVER in July. They are 3-7 in their last 10 overall. They are now 26-27 at Fenway on the season. Their overall run differential is +29.

Probable starting pitchers for Seattle vs. Boston

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 30): Luis Castillo vs. James Paxton

○ Mariners: Castillo (8-10, 3.38 ERA) has allowed 49 earned runs and 114 hits while striking out 126 over 130.1 innings

○ Red Sox: Paxton (8-2, 4.43 ERA) has allowed 44 earned runs and 82 hits while striking out 64 over 89.1 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners vs. Red Sox on July 30, 2024

● James Paxton has an ERA of 7.98 in his last 5 starts on the mound. This is his first start of the season with Boston this season.

● Rafael Devers is 3-9 with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in his career vs. Luis Castillo

● In Boston’s games last season with James Paxton starting the OVER was 11-8 (58%)

● The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 5 straight and in 8 of their last 10 matchups against the Mariners

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Mariners vs. Red Sox game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mariners vs. Red Sox game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards Seattle on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards playing the UNDER 10 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)