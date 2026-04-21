Orioles vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 21

The Baltimore Orioles (11-12) and the Kansas City Royals (7-16) continue their three-game series at Kauffman Stadium tonight.

The O’s took the series opener last night, winning 7-5 in 12 innings. The Royals led the game 1-0 heading to the ninth. Light-hitting Sal Basallo, though, drove in Dylan Beavers with a single to force extra innings. Leody Tavares did the rest cracking a grand slam in the 12th to propel Baltimore to a 7-5 win. Nick Loftin cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the 12th inning, but it was not enough for the Royals. With the win, the Orioles snapped a modest two-game losing streak and, in the process, sent the Royals to their eighth straight defeat.

Tonight, Shane Baz (0-2, 4.91 ERA), still looking to find his footing with the Orioles, takes his turn on the bump for Baltimore against looking to find his form after a rocky start to his tenure in Baltimore. Baz has struggled with control, yielding at least three runs in three of his four starts this season. He will need to navigate a Kansas City offense that did manage to total 14 hits last night, but also struck out 13 times. The Royals counter with left-hander Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.97 ERA), who has been good, but at the same time unable to save Kansas City from a disastrous start. The Royals’ bullpen has blown multiple leads, but the team’s bigger issue may well be a lack of timely hitting. Even with their five runs last night, the Royals have scored just 76 runs this season (3.3/gm).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles vs. Royals

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, MASN, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (+102), Kansas City Royals (-122)

Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+156), Royals +1.5 (-190)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Royals

Pitching matchup for April 21:



Orioles: Shane Baz

Season Totals: 22.0 IP, 0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 19K, 8 BB

Shane Baz Season Totals: 22.0 IP, 0-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 19K, 8 BB Royals: Kris Bubic

Season Totals: 22.2 IP, 2-1, 3.97 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 26K, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is 5-11 over his last 3 games and 8-20 over his last 5.

is 5-11 over his last 3 games and 8-20 over his last 5. Salvador Perez snapped a 2-12 streak with 3 hits in 6ABs last night

snapped a 2-12 streak with 3 hits in 6ABs last night Taylor Ward is 4-13 over his last 3 games

is 4-13 over his last 3 games Jeremiah Jackson has hit safely in 12 of 16 games in April (.305)

has hit safely in 12 of 16 games in April (.305) Leody Tavares has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (9-26) with 9 RBIs

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Royals

The Royals are 8-15 on the Run Line this season

The O’s are 9-14 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 13 times in Baltimore’s 23 games this season (13-10)

The OVER has cashed an MLB-worst 8 times in the Royals’ 23 games this season (8-15)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 9.0.

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