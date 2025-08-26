 Skip navigation
Rangers’ Marcus Semien likely done for regular season with foot injuries

  
Published August 26, 2025 11:19 AM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has a broken bone and a sprained ligament in his left foot that almost certainly will end his regular season.

Manager Bruce Bochy said the recovery timeline is four to six weeks for the injury that occurred when he fouled a pitch off the top of his foot in Kansas City.

“Just bad luck, bad news,” Bochy said. “Nothing you can do. You get some of the other injuries, you wonder if you could have done something different, but this, that’s just bad luck. ... Must have caught him just right.”

Texas placed Semien on the injured list for only the second time in his 13 MLB seasons while still trying to determine the extent of the injury. His only other time on the IL came with the Athletics, when he missed nearly three months of the 2017 season because of a right wrist injury.

Semien saw a foot specialist, and afterward told reporters that he would be out some time but didn’t think he would need surgery. That came after inconclusive results from an X-ray in Kansas City, followed by MRI and CT scans after getting back to Texas.

The Rangers play their regular-season finale at Cleveland on Sept. 28, which is five weeks away. They went into the opener of a three-game series against the Angels 4 1/2 games back for the American League’s final wild card.

“Hopefully we get back in this race and we’ll see where we’re at by that time,” Semien told the Dallas Morning News and MLB.com. “I’m gonna be watching for a little while here. The (ligament) is what we’re most worried about, just trying to keep it intact by staying off of it. If you tear that, then it could be a year. I’m just trying to keep that intact and let the other fracture heal.”

Before the injury, Semien had missed only six of the Rangers’ 615 games since joining them before the 2022 season on a seven-year, $175 million contract. The 34-year-old Semien hit .230 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs and a team-leading 62 runs in 127 games this year.