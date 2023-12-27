 Skip navigation
Reid Birlingmair

Reid
Birlingmair

MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
Mariners reportedly agree to 2-year, $24 million contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Garver is moving to Seattle, giving the Mariners one of the majors’ strongest catching situations.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Max Scherzer has back surgery and will miss start of 2024 season for World Series champion Rangers
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade