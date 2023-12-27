Skip navigation
Top News
MLB
Texas Rangers
Reid Birlingmair
RB
Reid
Birlingmair
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Mariners reportedly agree to 2-year, $24 million contract with catcher Mitch Garver
Garver is moving to Seattle, giving the Mariners one of the majors’ strongest catching situations.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reid Birlingmair
Tex
Relief Pitcher
Rangers re-sign Reid Birlingmair to minors deal
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
New York Mets hit with record luxury tax of nearly $101 million for season of fourth-place finish
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Max Scherzer has back surgery and will miss start of 2024 season for World Series champion Rangers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
