How to watch 2025 IMSA Detroit on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return to the streets of Detroit for the second (and last) 100-minute race on a street course this season.

Porsche Penske Motorsport won the Long Beach Grand Prix last month with its third consecutive victory by the No. 7 963. At Laguna Seca three weeks ago, the team’s No. 6 963 made it four consecutive wins for PPM this year.

Detroit will be an opportunity for Acura, BMW (which has started on the pole position in all four races this season) and Cadillac to end the Porsche Penske Motorsport streak to start the 2025 season.

Last year, the Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque won at Detroit in an Acura but return with the same confidence in the No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R for Wayne Taylor Racing.

“It’s nice always to come to Detroit,” Taylor said. “It’s such an iconic event, especially when you come here with a GM product, and to be racing in Cadillac is always a little bit of pressure, but secondly, a big opportunity to win on home soil. It’s a big weekend for GM and for the team.

“So, we’re really excited. The track is challenging. We had a great race last year, but so many things can happen here in just 100 minutes. But we’ll try to repeat the success we had last year.”

Said team owner Wayne Taylor: “We’ve had four races this year, which I can tell you have been absolutely terrible. And given the fact that I got the offer to come back to GM last year in October ... I was more excited about this year than I’ve been about any years. I’m not getting any younger, but the way it’s gone so far has been out of our hands and just been extremely difficult to accept because we are not used to not being up front. However, we have to be positive and move forward, and I think we might see some changes and I think we might get our competitive edge back when we get to Detroit.”

Acura Meyer Shank No. 93 ARX-06 driver Nick Yelloly, who raced in a BMW at Detroit last year, also is optimistic about ending Porsche’s run in the second IMSA race on the downtown circuit.

“I tend to like street circuits,” Yelloly said. “Last year, the first time for IMSA there and for the GTP class, it was very, very bumpy, difficult to pass. It’s very, very narrow as well, so easy to make a mistake and clip a wall, particularly with the cars being relatively long for such a tight and twisty circuit.”

Porsche also is on a two-race winning streak with AO Racing in the GTD Pro category.

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

2025 IMSA Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

WHEN: Saturday, May 31 at 3:40 p.m.

DISTANCE: A 100-minute race on the nine-turn, 1.654-mile street course in Detroit, Michigan.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 12% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 22-car field in the GTP and GTD Pro categories for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

How to Watch IMSA at Detroit

TV/STREAMING: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 31.

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Leigh Diffey and Calvin Fish. Brian Till and Kevin Lee are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins May 31 at 3:30 p.m. (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA Detroit Grand Prix schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week on the streets of downtown Detroit (all times are ET):

Friday, May 30

8-9:30 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

4:50-5:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, May 31

10:35-10:55 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

3:40 p.m.: Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic

2025 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Porsche Penske’s Felipe Nasr closes Rolex 24 at Daytona win for second conseuctive year

ROUND 2: Porsche Penske Motorsport sweeps top two spots at Twelve Hours of Sebring

ROUND 3: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect with Porsche in victory at Long Beach

ROUND 4: The other Porsche Penske 963 wins at Laguna Seca

