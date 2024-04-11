Second day of Indy 500 testing canceled

The second day of the Open Test for the 108th Indy 500 has been canceled because of rain, and there will be no makeup date.

With NTT IndyCar Series teams traveling to Southern California next week for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, series officials elected to call the test rather than return Friday to Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After Long Beach, teams will race the next weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

Thursday’s session had been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. after rain had scuttled an extended opening day schedule Wednesday.

Teams tested for about four of nine hours (expanded from seven) before rain dampened the track in midafternoon.

Before the inclement weather hit, 34 drivers turned a combined 1,327 laps with defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden topping the speed chart at 228.811 mph.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who will attempt to become only the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, turned the second-fastest lap, followed by Scott Dixon.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will reopen to IndyCar teams Friday, May 10 for practice and qualifying on the road course for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11.

Practice for the 108th Indy 500 will begin Tuesday, May 14 for the May 26 race (which will be shown on NBC).