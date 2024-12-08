Jorge Prado crashes, misses Supercross Media sessions

When Jorge Prado skipped last week’s Media Days sessions at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, speculation centered on his having suffered a practice crash despite reports that he had stayed behind to continue practicing. RacerXonline.com has confirmed that to be true.

According to sources close to the team, Prado banged up his arm and hit his head but avoided serious injury. Prado skipped a few days of practice and spent time bicycling instead. He is expected to be ready for the opening round in Anaheim on January 11th, 2025, and could be back on the practice track as early as this week.

Monster Energy Kawasaki confirmed Prado will race full-time in the Supercross series in the 450 division in mid-November. He raced four rounds of Supercross at the beginning of 2024 before heading back to Europe to score his second consecutive MXGP championship on the strength of 11 overall wins, including the final three rounds. Prado’s best Supercross result was seventh in San Francisco.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

2025 TV Schedule | Track Maps

Devin Simonson joins ClubMX for 2025 SX

It’s only a matter of time for Jalek Swoll

Mark Fineis renews with ClubMX

Dirt bike racing mourns “Motorcycle Mary” McGee

Hunter Lawrence wins AUSSX finale in Melbourne

Justin Barcia and the journey to find balance

Jack Chambers returns to America with Partzilla

Pierer Mobility AG announces restructuring plan

Colt Nichols “beat up but nothing crazy”

Eli Tomac wins WSX Rounds 2 and 3