Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

The Pro Motocross series swaps coasts this week and heads to Unadilla, New York after a two-week break following the Washougal Nationals.

Jett Lawrence continues to sweep the season, but it remains to be seen if a two-week vacation will help or hurt. The field is rested up and ready to challenge, but then again Lawrence is as well.

Lawrence will have more company this week as Justin Barcia returns from injury to try and protect his position among the top 10 in SuperMotocross points.

SUPERMOTOCROSS POWER RANKINGS: Jett Lawrence could clinch at Unadilla

In the 250 class Haiden Deegan will try to make it two in a row after becoming the first rider in that class to sweep the motos in the last round at Washougal.

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 9 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla MX Park in Unadilla, New York, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

7:00 a.m.: Rider Services / Will Call Opens

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

12:50 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

1:00 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction

1:10 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

1:50 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

2:00 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction

2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

2:45 p.m.: Halftime

3:05 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

3:17 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:25 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:05 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

4:03 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

4:15 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:23 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

5:30 p.m.: Media Corral

5:30 p.m.: 250 Press Conference

5:45 p.m.: 450 Press Conference

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

2023 MOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Jett Lawrence wins in first 450 start at Pala

ROUND 2: Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Hangtown

ROUND 3: Jett Lawrence goes six for six in moto wins

ROUND 4: Jett Lawrence bobbles but wins

ROUND 5: Jett Lawrence now has 10 straight moto wins

ROUND 6: Jett Lawrence rounds the halfway point perfectly

ROUND 7: Jett Larence does it again, Hunter Lawrence rebounds

ROUND 8: Jett Lawrence stays perfect; Haiden Deegan sweeps

\

2023 SUPERCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge

ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud

ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured

ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins

ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Carrie Coombs-Russello reflects on the impact of SMX

Jason Weigandt on the change in TV coverage this year

Aaron Plessinger will return to Red Bull KTM in 2024

Justin Barcia back in action at Washougal

Colt Nichols signs with Beta for 2024

Eli Tomac Supercross-only in 2024, for now

Lorenzo Locurcio out with injury

Chasing the playoff bubble

Unadilla by the Numbers

SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal

Jett Lawrence wins at Washougal

