SuperMotocross finale Las Vegas 2025, Round 3: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will take place this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, with triple points on the line, which means that both the 450 and 250 divisions are in play.

With six points between Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, the 450 class is a winner-take-all affair. And Hunter will certainly need to pull out the victory like he did last week in St. Louis, because he cannot count on Jett stumbling two weeks in a row.

In the 250 class, Levi Kitchen’s aggressive move on Haiden Deegan early in the second moto of Round 2 denied Deegan control of his fate. He needs Jo Shimoda to finish third or worse this weekend in order to claim his third SuperMotocross World Championship title in his last attempt. Deegan will move into the 450 division beginning with the 2026 Pro Motocross campaign.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2025 SuperMotocross season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, will begin live Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

LAS VEGAS ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 Entry Lists

LAS VEGAS MAP

LAS VEGAS EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

4:20 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

4:35 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1

5:05 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 1

5:55 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 2

6:10 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 2

6:25 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 2

6:40 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 2

7:30 p.m.: 250 Wildcard - 5 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap

7:41 p.m.: 450 Wildcard - 5 Minutes / Plus 1 Lap

Evening Program:

9:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

10:06 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

10:43 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

11:51 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

12:29 a.m.: 450 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/ Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

More SuperMotocross News

Las Vegas Preview

Levi Kitchen defends contact with Haiden Deegan

Maximus Vohland to miss SMX finale with dislocated elbow

St. Louis 450 Results | 250 Results

Hunter Lawrence scores overall 450 SuperMotocross win in St. Louis

Jo Shimoda wins overall in St. Louis, crashes Haiden Deegan crashes in Moto 2

Hunter Lawrence wins St. Louis Moto 1, Jett overcomes early stumble to finish fourth

Haiden Deegan leads from the gate drop to the checkers for St. Louis Moto 1 win

Pain forces Malcolm Stewart to skip Round 2 of SMX playoffs in St. Louis

