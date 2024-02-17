Takuma Sato returns to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for 108th Indy 500

Takuma Sato will attempt to win his third Indy 500 on May 26, 2024 racing with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). Sato returns to RLL after racing with them from 2018 through 2021.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to make my return to the 108th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Sato said in a release. “A heartfelt thank you to Bobby (Rahal), Mike (Lanigan) and David (Letterman) and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity.

“Gratitude overflows as I am driving the No. 75 entry with primary sponsorship from Amada. My journey with RLL spans over a decade, marked by shared successes and rejoining the team fills me with immense excitement. Here’s to reconnecting with familiar faces and forging new alliances. I just can’t wait to get to work.”

Amada America is a machine tool manufacturer and supplier.

Sato’s most recent of two Indy 500 wins came with RLL in 2020 after starting on the outside of the front row in third that year. In total, four of his six career wins in the NTT IndyCar Series have been scored with this team.

Sato also won the 2017 Indy 500 while racing with Andretti Autosport.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Takuma to the team,” RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal said. “We obviously had a great deal of success together, and as I’ve said many times, Takuma’s spirit is something that motivates not only me and the entire team but also his fans. We’re looking forward to his contributions and having a successful Indy 500.”

Sato raced fulltime in the IndyCar Series until 2021 when he left RLL to run a part time schedule with Dale Coyne Racing the following season. With Coyne, he finished 25th, one lap behind winner Marcus Ericsson.

Last year he returned to the top 10 in the Indy 500 by finishing seventh with Chip Ganassi.

More IndyCar News

IndyCar moves season finale to Nashville Superspeedway

David Malukas injures hand in biking accident | Out for at least seven weeks

Unveiling of Pato O’Ward livery completes Arrow McLaren cycle

Arrow McLaren takes to social media to reveal Alexander Rossi’s 2024 livery

Kyle Larson gets ‘old school’ feel at Phoenix IndyCar test

IndyCar stars meet with Penske executives

F1 rejects Andretti Global bid to enter the series

