World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car series kicks off with a four-race stand at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida and a posted purse of nearly $300,000. The 2024 season marks the 47th year for sprint car’s premier series. The first three nights of racing award $12,000 to the winners. Night four on Saturday will pay $20,000.

After finishing second in the 2023 Outlaws championship in the last three years to Brad Sweet, David Gravel aims to get a strong start on a track where he has five previous wins. His most recent victory there came in March 2023. Last February, Gravel swept the two opening races at Volusia, which were run on the same day because of weather.

Donny Schatz will attempt to keep his 26-year win streak alive on a track that has been extremely kind in the past. Schatz earned 14 of 313 Outlaws wins on this track with a total of 23 in all series combined.

With three wins already at Volusia, Logan Schuchart has not visited victory lane there since 2021 but those were part of a stretch in which he finished worse that seventh only twice in seven races.

In his last 14 Volusia races, Carson Macedo earned four wins, eight top-fives and an average finish of 5.2, making him another strong contender for at least one win in the four races.

Three rookies begin their quest to win the 2024 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year award. Buddy Kofoid sets his sight on the title after a strong run in the 2024 Chili Bowl.

Kofoid is joined by veteran Bill Balog, who has committed to the series full time for the first time after running a true outlaw schedule for most of his career. Although considered a rookie, Balog has amassed 98 Outlaws starts since 2005, including a win at Beaver Dam Raceway in 2016.

Racing for Jason Sides, 16-year-old Landon Crawley is the youngest freshman. Crawley has raced primarily in the American Sprint Car Series on his way up the ladder.

Although he will not race the series full time, Sweet looks to score a seventh Outlaws victory at Volusia. The High Limit Series, where he will run fulltime in 2024 is scheduled to begin a two-day show February 12-13.

Outlaws races can be streamed live on DIRTVision.

More Dirt Track Racing

Buddy Kofoid earns best Chili Bowl result, turns eyes to the Outlaws

Justin Grant is grinding his way into the record book

Kyle Larson crashes, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main

NASCAR Competitors racing in 2024 Chili Bowl

High Limit Sprint Car Series develops charter system

2024 Chili Bowl entry list features 62 rookies in field of 320

Kyle Larson wins Turkey Night Grand Prix for fourth time

World of Outlaws adds $100,000-to-win race at Huset’s

High Limit Racing expands in 2024, creates second national sprint series

Bobby Pierce wins Outlaws Late Model title in first try

