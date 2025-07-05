Chicago starting lineup: Shane van Gisbergen wins NASCAR Cup pole

Shane van Gisbergen won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race on the streets of Chicago.

The pole is the third of van Gisbergen’s Cup career. He earned the No. 1 starting spot with a lap of 88.338 mph Saturday. His most recent pole came in Mexico. He went on to win that race. He won the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 in his Cup debut.

Michael McDowell (87.979 mph) will join van Gisbergen on the front row after qualifying second.

Carson Hocevar (87.824 mph) qualified third, his best starting spot on a road course. Tyler Reddick qualified fourth with a lap of 87.779 mph. Chase Briscoe will start fifth after a lap of 87.734 mph.

Richard Childress Racing put both of its drivers in the top 10. Kyle Busch (87.639 mph) will start sixth and Austin Dillon (87.303) qualified 10th.

Reigning Supercars champion Will Brown will make his second career Cup start after qualifying 19th with a lap of 86.990 mph.

Points leader William Byron, Chase Elliott, who is second in the points, and Denny Hamlin, who is fourth in points, each did not make a qualifying attempt and will start at the rear of the field.

Byron and Elliott hit the wall in separate incidents in practice and their teams skipped qualifying to repair their cars. Hamlin’s car blew an engine on his first lap of practice.

Bubba Wallace, who holds the final playoff spot with eight races left in the regular season, will start 37th after an incident during his qualifying run.

This was the first race since the Daytona 500 where more than 40 cars were entered. There were 41 cars entered, meaning one car would fail to qualify.

Katherine Legge bumped Corey Heim for the final spot. Heim’s qualifying session was shortened when his 23XI Racing car hit the wall.