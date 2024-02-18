 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stadium Series-Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils
NHL’s Stadium Series games at Metlife Stadium increases total to 41 played outdoors
54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stadium Series-Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils
NHL’s Stadium Series games at Metlife Stadium increases total to 41 played outdoors
54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Toblach - 10km
Gus Schumacher makes U.S. cross-country skiing history in Minneapolis

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break
nbc_pl_plupdate_240218.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United outlast Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares advice to Denny Hamlin on playing the bad guy

  
Published February 18, 2024 05:00 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offered some advice Sunday to Denny Hamlin and gave a hint of how he will give the command to fire engines before Monday’s Daytona 500.

Johnson, the professional wrestler and world-renowned actor, will stay for Monday’s rain-delayed race and give the command to fire engines at 4:18 p.m. ET (green flag is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET).

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
How to watch Monday’s Daytona 500: Start time, TV info and weather
Sunny skies are in the forecast for the Daytona 500.

Johnson has turned heel in professional wresting and noted that Hamlin is playing a similar role in NASCAR.

“The villain is the greatest thing in the world,” Johnson said Sunday at Daytona International Speedway. “It truly is. Now in my world of professional wrestling, I was aware of Denny getting booed and also, I think, impressed with how he has embraced it.

“I also feel like everybody wants to be the good guy … the good girl. Everyone wants to be loved and cheered and considered the hero, which is great and it’s natural, it’s human psychology and desire. But I felt in my career and through my experience … the rare air is when you have the opportunity and you grab it by the throat and you don’t let it go. That’s the opportunity to be a great bad guy.”

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Provocateur, entertainer, future Hall of Famer: Denny Hamlin holds many titles but one
Denny Hamlin continues to seek a Cup title but winning that won’t define him.

Johnson also offered his advice to Hamlin.

“The best and greatest bad guys and villains out there, bad guys, bad girls, villains, are coming from a place of truth,” Johnson said. “One of the cool things that being a great bad guy and a great villain offers — and this is my advice to Denny, is not only do you embrace it but you also get the opportunity to say and do a lot of things that people can’t.

“A lot of people wish they can, but they don’t so you don’t have to. Let me and Denny do the talking and get the boos.”

Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup races
Kevin James, Guy Fieri and Matthew McConaughey helped fire up NASCAR fans.

Johnson also addressed how he will give the command and what he’s looking forward to seeing Monday.

“What I hope to experience is really what I have been experiencing, which is just this incredible electric energy,” he said. “I liken it to my world of professional wresting where there’s a lot of people and the fans are so incredibly passionate and the greatest part about being a performer is that you get to connect with the audience. You get to connect with the fans. … I think it’s about 101,500 is the sellout (for the race), which is really cool.

“I want to experience that. I want to experience that (Monday). I know I’m going to experience it. This is why I didn’t want to leave. I had to stay to experience that.

“My plan for the iconic words of ‘drivers, start your engines, is just not to to screw it up. That’s all and maybe sound halfway cool when I do it. But also I want really want to make sure that my words and my energy is a reflection, a respectful reflection of what the drivers need from me and also what the fans need to kick the race off and to certainly kick the season off.”