NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

  
Published August 25, 2023 06:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams qualify Friday at Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity teams also race at the 2.5-mile Florida track.

The Xfinity Series has competed at Daytona 63 times with 36 drivers celebrating wins. Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart each won seven times. Dale Earnhardt won six times.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill has won two of the last three Xfinity races at Daytona. JR Motorsports has celebrated seven Xfinity wins with seven different drivers.

Chevrolet has won 11 of the past 12 Xfinity races. Ford last won at Daytona in 2021. Toyota has not won an Xfinity race at Daytona since 2013.

The Craftsman Truck Series teams are at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway, but they will not be in action until Saturday.

Daytona International Speedway

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High of 87 degrees and a 1% chance of precipitation at the start of qualifying. High of 84 degrees and a 2% chance of precipitation at the start of the Xfinity race.

Friday, Aug. 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 12 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 12 - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App, USA Network at 4 p.m.)
  • 5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)