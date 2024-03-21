NASCAR to manage Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing operations through 2050

NASCAR will take over management of Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing operations after acquiring Winston-Salem Speedway Inc.

NASCAR’s lease with the City of Winston-Salem runs through December 2050.

NASCAR’s history at Bowman Gray Stadium dates back to 1949 when NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins brought motorsports to the football stadium. Multiple generations of the Hawkins family have provided leadership throughout the decades. The family will continue to be involved with managerial duties at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR also announced that Track Enterprises’ Austin Shuford, who has experience promoting and managing 25 events a year at 15 race tracks, will take over as the new general manager of stadium racing operations.

Cup teams competed at Bowman Gray Stadium 29 times between 1958-1971. Richard Petty, Lee Petty, Glen Wood, Junior Johnson, Rex White, Bobby Allison, Jim Paschal, Bob Welborn, Jim Reed, Johnny Allen, Marvin Panch and David Pearson all won races at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Bowman Gray Stadium also hosted Next Gen test in October 2021. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer participated while completing laps around the quarter-mile track.

“As NASCAR’s first weekly racetrack, Bowman Gray Stadium holds a special place in the history of our sport,” said Ben Kennedy, SVP of Racing Development and Strategy for NASCAR, in a statement.

“We are grateful to the Hawkins family’s multi-generational legacy of leadership at this historic track and we’re thrilled to oversee racing at one of the crown jewels in NASCAR Regional. We look forward to leading the racing operations of the facility in partnership with the City of Winston-Salem to preserve the history and legacy of the racetrack for the next generation of fans and racers.”

Kennedy is one of the many drivers that competed at Bowman Gray Stadium while rising through the ranks. He won the K&N Pro Series East race at Bowman Gray in 2013. Ben Rhodes, Scott Heckert, Corey LaJoie and Matt DiBenedetto all have East race wins at Bowman Gray.

