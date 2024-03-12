Ryan Blaney takes back top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Phoenix

Ryan Blaney takes back the top spot in the NASCAR Power Rankings after another top-five finish at Phoenix.

Multiple Toyota drivers move up the power rankings while another falls out of the top 10.

NBC SPORTS NASCAR POWER RANKINGS

1. Ryan Blaney (Last week: 2) — Blaney’s Phoenix success continued as he finished fifth — his sixth consecutive top-five finish at the 1-mile track. He scored nine stage points and kept his spot atop the Cup standings.

2. Ty Gibbs (5) — Gibbs continues to put himself in contention for strong finishes. One week after finishing fifth at Las Vegas, Gibbs led 57 laps at Phoenix and scored a career-best third-place finish. Next up is Bristol, a track where the reigning Rookie of the Year has a previous fifth-place finish.

3. Kyle Larson (1) — Larson had an off day at Phoenix, the track where he led 201 laps last spring. He had an issue with his left-rear tire that led to a slow pit stop after stage 1. Larson then had an issue with his right-rear tire that led to a slow pit stop after stage 2. Larson was able to avoid further issues in a final stage featuring three cautions before finishing 14th.

4. Ross Chastain (4) — Another week, another top-10 finish for Chastain. He finished sixth at Phoenix, the track where he won last season’s finale. Chastain’s speed from qualifying didn’t fully translate to the race, but he still ended the day with an average finish of 9.5 through the first four races of the season.

5. William Byron (5) — Byron scored 12 stage points and spent the first two stages racing inside the top 10. He started the final stage third in the running order but fell to 15th after the final pit stop as some drivers stayed out on old tires and others only stopped for two tires. Byron’s stage points helped keep him fourth in the Cup standings.

6. Tyler Reddick (8) — One week after finishing second behind Larson at Las Vegas, Reddick had another solid outing at Phoenix. He led 68 laps – tied with Denny Hamlin for the most – and scored 19 stage points. Reddick lost track position after pitting from the lead with 95 laps to go but was able to work his way back up to 10th before the end of the race.

7. Christopher Bell (NR) — Bell got his season back on track after finishes of 34th and 33rd at Atlanta and Las Vegas. He led 50 laps at Phoenix, won stage 2 and built up a lead of 5.465 seconds before winning his first race of the season. Bell now has seven Cup wins at seven different tracks since 2021.

8. Martin Truex Jr. (10) — Truex finished seventh at Las Vegas to start the West Coast swing. He then scored his second top-10 finish of the season at Phoenix. Truex had a car capable of winning, which he used to lead 55 laps. Truex gambled by staying on track after the final caution of the day but had to stop for fuel on Lap 272. He was able to work his way back through the field to finish seventh.

Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix Raceway While Christopher Bell celebrated his first win of the year, others didn’t have much to feel good about, including Kyle Busch.

9. Denny Hamlin (9) — Hamlin tied Reddick with 68 laps led and scored 16 stage points. Hamlin was not able to contend for the win as he spun on Lap 216 while trying to pass Reddick for the lead. Hamlin avoided damage and worked his way to 11th before the end of the race.

10. Daniel Suarez (6) — Suarez continues to seek his first top-10 finish since winning at Atlanta. He finished 11th at Las Vegas and 13th at Phoenix. Suarez remains 10th in the Cup standings after the first four races.

Dropped out: Bubba Wallace



