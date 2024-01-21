 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
Mexico’s de la Fuente wins Latin America Am, earns 3 major invites
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bruce Brown on Knicks: ‘I can do just about whatever (Thibodeau) needs me to do’

  
Published January 21, 2024 05:38 PM
Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 18: Bruce Brown #11 of the Toronto Raptors looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

From the moment Bruce Brown ended up in Toronto as part of the trade that brought Pascal Siakam to Indiana, there has been an expectation the Raptors would quickly flip him in another trade.

The Knicks have been rumored to have interest, and with the Raptors in Madison Square Garden Saturday night, Brown was asked directly about his fit in New York. Brown sounded open to it, speaking to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.

“I am a dog,” Brown told The Post... “I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Thibodeau] needs me to do...

“I play extremely hard,” Brown said. “I would think [I’m] the type of player that he likes.”

When was the last time a player all-but campaigned to be traded to a team like this?

Brown is the kind of rugged, versatile, defense-first player Thibodeau leans towards — they were interested this offseason but couldn’t offer enough to land the free agent (New York could only offer the mid-level exception, Brown got almost $10 million more a year than that). Brown, who played a vital role for the Nuggets during last year’s title run, is averaging 12 points and 4.7 rebounds a game.

Because they just traded for him, Toronto cannot package Brown with another player in a trade (they can take back two players, however). Brown makes $22 million (with a team option for $23 million next year), meaning a trade of Evan Fournier and his expiring contract plus available Quentin Grimes works under the cap.

Toronto may check the market to see what other teams are offering for Brown, but if the Knicks want him this feels like a trade that could get done.

Mentions
Bruce Brown.png Bruce Brown 2111.jpg Tom Thibodeau New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors